Ovechkin scores 767th goal to pass Jagr for 3rd place

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin for almost two decades.

The chants of “Ovi! Ovi!” continued before Islanders captain Anders Lee tied it with a 6-on-5 goal with 1:59 remaining in the third. But fans left happy after Anthony Mantha scored the shootout winner to boost the Capitals to 5-0-1 in their past six games.

Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe are the only players with more goals in the NHL than Ovechkin. He needs 35 to pass Howe and 128 to break Gretzky’s record — long thought to be unapproachable in modern hockey.

PREDATORS 4, PENGUINS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead Nashville over Pittsburgh.

Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi had three assists and Colton Sissons added two.

Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games.

RANGERS 4, DUCKS 3, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored 55 seconds into overtime and New York beat Anaheim.

Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of seven. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Fox added two to help New York improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.

Max Comtois, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant scored for Anaheim, which lost its fifth straight (0-3-2) — all on the road. Adam Henrique had two assists and John Gibson finished with 34 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, STARS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Erik Kallgren made 35 saves to earn a shutout in his first NHL start as Toronto blanked Dallas.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (38-17-5). Rasmus Sandin and Ondrej Kase also scored, and Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly had two assists apiece. Ilya Mikheyev added an empty-net goal.

Jake Oettinger stopped 36 shots for Dallas (32-23-3).

