Padres 5, Guardians 1

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|
|M.Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Au.Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Bnson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crnwrth 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Abrms ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|St.Kwan ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Myers rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schnmnn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Chang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hnojosa 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hdges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Prfar lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lvstida c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mlone rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ha-.Kim ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rdrguez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Mzara dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|G.Arias ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lberato lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Vldes ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|–
|1
|San Diego
|300
|200
|00(x)
|–
|5
E_Plesac (2), Mercado (2). DP_Cleveland 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Cleveland 3, San Diego 4. 2B_Hosmer (2). HR_Mercado (1), Cronenworth (1), Myers (1). CS_Chang (1). SF_Mazara.
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|Young
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenzie
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garza
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish W, 1-0
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Suarez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bergen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:21. A_4292
