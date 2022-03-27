Padres 5, Guardians 1

Cleveland San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 30 5 7 4 M.Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 Johnson rf 1 0 0 0 Thmpson cf 0 0 0 0 Mercado lf 3 1 1 1 Au.Nola c 4 0 0 0 W.Bnson lf 1 0 0 0 Crnwrth 2b 3 1 1 1 Ramirez dh 3 0 0 0 C.Abrms ss 1 0 0 0 St.Kwan ph 1 0 1 0 W.Myers rf 3 1 1 1 Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 Schnmnn 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 2 1 1 0 Y.Chang 2b 3 0 1 0 Hnojosa 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 1 0 0 0 J.Prfar lf 3 1 1 0 Lvstida c 1 0 0 0 T.Mlone rf 1 0 0 0 Clement 3b 2 0 0 0 Ha-.Kim ss 3 1 2 0 Rdrguez 3b 1 0 0 0 N.Mzara dh 2 0 0 1 Gnzalez rf 3 0 1 0 Rosario 3b 2 0 1 1 G.Arias ss 2 0 1 0 Lberato lf 1 0 0 0 Y.Vldes ss 1 0 0 0

Cleveland 000 100 000 – 1 San Diego 300 200 00(x) – 5

E_Plesac (2), Mercado (2). DP_Cleveland 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Cleveland 3, San Diego 4. 2B_Hosmer (2). HR_Mercado (1), Cronenworth (1), Myers (1). CS_Chang (1). SF_Mazara.

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plesac L, 1-1 3 2-3 6 5 3 1 1 Young 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 McKenzie 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Garza 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

San Diego Darvish W, 1-0 4 2 1 1 0 4 Adams 1 0 0 0 1 2 Suarez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Scott 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bergen 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:21. A_4292

