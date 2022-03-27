Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Padres 5, Guardians 1

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022 7:59 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 30 5 7 4
M.Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0
Johnson rf 1 0 0 0 Thmpson cf 0 0 0 0
Mercado lf 3 1 1 1 Au.Nola c 4 0 0 0
W.Bnson lf 1 0 0 0 Crnwrth 2b 3 1 1 1
Ramirez dh 3 0 0 0 C.Abrms ss 1 0 0 0
St.Kwan ph 1 0 1 0 W.Myers rf 3 1 1 1
Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0
Schnmnn 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 2 1 1 0
Y.Chang 2b 3 0 1 0 Hnojosa 2b 1 0 0 0
A.Hdges c 1 0 0 0 J.Prfar lf 3 1 1 0
Lvstida c 1 0 0 0 T.Mlone rf 1 0 0 0
Clement 3b 2 0 0 0 Ha-.Kim ss 3 1 2 0
Rdrguez 3b 1 0 0 0 N.Mzara dh 2 0 0 1
Gnzalez rf 3 0 1 0 Rosario 3b 2 0 1 1
G.Arias ss 2 0 1 0 Lberato lf 1 0 0 0
Y.Vldes ss 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 100 000 1
San Diego 300 200 00(x) 5

E_Plesac (2), Mercado (2). DP_Cleveland 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Cleveland 3, San Diego 4. 2B_Hosmer (2). HR_Mercado (1), Cronenworth (1), Myers (1). CS_Chang (1). SF_Mazara.

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac L, 1-1 3 2-3 6 5 3 1 1
Young 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
McKenzie 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Garza 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Darvish W, 1-0 4 2 1 1 0 4
Adams 1 0 0 0 1 2
Suarez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Scott 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bergen 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:21. A_4292

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|3 Eastern Law Enforcement Training Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A peek at Glacier's dispatch center