Padres 6, Mariners 4

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|5
|
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Marte ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Azcar cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Wnker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fo.Wall lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Leyba 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Frnce 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Ford 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Alfro c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Haniger rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Myers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Wlson rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lberato rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez cf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Rdrguez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Sarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpsano dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Padlo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Mzara dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ab.Toro dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Prfar lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|DeLoach dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Abrms ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Wlton 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hnojosa ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Btten 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|003
|100
|–
|4
|San Diego
|010
|004
|01x
|–
|6
E_Stryffeler (1), Marte (1), Kelenic (1), Suarez (1), Abrams (1). LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 8. 2B_Ford (1), Torrens (1), Profar (1). HR_Rodriguez (1), Alfaro (1), Mazara (1). CS_Rodriguez (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales
|3
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Festa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sweet
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kuhn L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Stryffeler
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Murfee
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Koch
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gore
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kopps H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belen H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brink H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Felipe BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Miller W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Scott H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Wilson H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Norwood S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Leyba.
Umpires_.
T_3:28. A_5618
