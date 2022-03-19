Trending:
Padres 6, Mariners 4

The Associated Press
March 19, 2022 12:33 am
< a min read
      
Seattle San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 32 6 7 5
Crwford ss 2 0 0 0 Grisham cf 2 0 0 0
N.Marte ss 2 1 0 0 J.Azcar cf 2 1 1 0
J.Wnker lf 2 0 0 0 Machado 3b 2 0 0 0
Fo.Wall lf 2 1 0 0 D.Leyba 3b 1 1 0 0
T.Frnce 1b 2 0 0 0 Au.Nola c 2 0 0 0
Mi.Ford 1b 3 0 1 1 J.Alfro c 2 1 1 3
Haniger rf 2 0 0 0 W.Myers rf 2 0 0 0
M.Wlson rf 1 1 0 0 Lberato rf 1 1 0 0
Kelenic cf 2 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 2 0 0 0
Rdrguez cf 1 1 1 3 Rdrguez 1b 2 0 0 0
E.Sarez 3b 2 0 0 0 Cmpsano dh 2 0 0 0
K.Padlo 3b 1 0 0 0 N.Mzara dh 1 1 1 1
Ab.Toro dh 2 0 1 0 J.Prfar lf 2 1 1 0
DeLoach dh 1 0 0 0 Thmpson lf 2 0 1 0
Frazier 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Abrms ss 2 0 1 0
D.Wlton 2b 2 0 1 0 Hnojosa ss 2 0 1 1
T.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0 Rosario 2b 2 0 0 0
Torrens c 2 0 1 0 M.Btten 2b 1 0 0 0
Seattle 000 003 100 4
San Diego 010 004 01x 6

E_Stryffeler (1), Marte (1), Kelenic (1), Suarez (1), Abrams (1). LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 8. 2B_Ford (1), Torrens (1), Profar (1). HR_Rodriguez (1), Alfaro (1), Mazara (1). CS_Rodriguez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales 3 2 1 0 0 1
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sweet 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kuhn L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 4 4 2 1
Stryffeler 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Murfee 1 1 0 0 0 3
Koch 1 2 1 1 1 1
San Diego
Gore 2 0 0 0 0 2
Kopps H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Belen H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brink H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Felipe BS, 0-1 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Miller W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Scott H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 3
Wilson H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Norwood S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Leyba.

Umpires_.

T_3:28. A_5618

