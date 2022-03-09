On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Panthers bring back kicker Gonzalez on 2-year contract

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 9:46 am
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C, (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have re-signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to a two-year contract after he helped solidify the kicking position last season.

Gonzalez was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Gonzalez joined the team in Week 2 and made 20 of 22 on field goal attempts, including 17 straight before sustaining a quadriceps injury during pre-game warmups against the Buffalo Bills that ended his season. His 90.9% success rate on field goals was ninth-best in the league. He also made 22 of 23 extra points.

Gonzalez won two two special teams player of the week awards last year, going 4 of 4 on field goals in games against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. He also converted a career-long, 57-yard field goal.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|15 Performance Driven Thinking for First...
3|15 8(a) STARS III GWAC DPA Training
3|15 Digital Transformation in a Time of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Capitol Police take to their bikes