On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Papas scores 20 to lead Monmouth past Rider in MAAC semi

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 8:44 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 20 points as Monmouth edged past Rider 72-68 in the semifinals of the Metro Atlantic Conference tournament on Friday night.

Shavar Reynolds Jr. had 17 points for Monmouth (21-12). Walker Miller added 12 points. Marcus McClary had six rebounds.

Dwight Murray, Jr. had 20 points for the Broncs (14-19). Allen Powell added 19 points. Dimencio Vaughn had 13 points.

___

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|18 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
3|18 ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall...
3|18 How the US Navy Built its AI Practice...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary tours port near New Orleans