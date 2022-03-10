On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Patriots enter free agency eyeing upgrades at LB, WR

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 11:26 am
1 min read
      

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, RB Brandon Bolden, OL Trent Brown, LB Jamie Collins, DT Carl Davis, K Nick Folk, TE Troy Fumagalli, LB Dont’a Hightower, QB Brian Hoyer, CB J.C. Jackson, OL Ted Karras, S/ST Brandon King, S Devin McCourty, ST Matt Slater, RB James White.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: FB Jakob Johnson, WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Gunner Olszewski.

NEEDS: The Patriots hinted at their offseason priorities by not placing a franchise tag on Jackson and releasing Van Noy. Both were big parts of their defensive success last season, but New England’s cap room is tight. With the contracts of linebackers Bentley, Collins and Hightower also up, the Patriots will likely explore the open market in search of younger talent that won’t break the bank. Finding quarterback Mac Jones dependable pass catchers in Year 2 is also paramount for his continued development. So receiver figures to be a focal point for a second straight offseason after just one WR (Kendrick Bourne) caught at least five TDs and only two (Bourne and Meyers) produced at least 500 yards receiving in 2021.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $13 million.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth