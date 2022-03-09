Penn St. 60, Minnesota 51

MINNESOTA (13-17)
Battle 7-16 2-2 19, Curry 4-10 2-2 10, Loewe 1-8 0-0 2, Sutherlin 5-7 0-0 10, Willis 3-13 2-4 10, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 6-8 51.
PENN ST. (13-16)
Harrar 2-4 2-2 6, Lundy 3-8 3-3 11, Dread 1-3 0-1 3, Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, Pickett 9-14 1-1 22, Sessoms 5-12 2-3 14, Lee 2-4 0-0 4, Christos 0-0 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 8-10 60.
Halftime_Minnesota 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-19 (Battle 3-8, Willis 2-6, Curry 0-1, Loewe 0-4), Penn St. 8-22 (Pickett 3-4, Sessoms 2-4, Lundy 2-5, Dread 1-3, Lee 0-2, Johnson 0-4). Rebounds_Minnesota 23 (Battle, Sutherlin 6), Penn St. 34 (Harrar 12). Assists_Minnesota 13 (Curry 6), Penn St. 9 (Pickett 4). Total Fouls_Minnesota 12, Penn St. 11.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.