Penn St. 71, Ohio St. 68

PENN ST. (14-16)
Harrar 3-8 6-7 12, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Lundy 2-9 2-2 7, D.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Pickett 6-11 3-5 16, Dread 4-5 1-2 12, Sessoms 7-12 3-3 18, Cornwall 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 25-54 15-20 71.
OHIO ST. (19-11)
Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0, Brunk 5-9 0-0 10, Liddell 6-14 11-13 25, Branham 6-12 4-4 16, Wheeler 3-9 0-0 8, Russell 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Sotos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 15-17 68.
Halftime_Ohio St. 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Penn St. 6-19 (Dread 3-3, Sessoms 1-3, Pickett 1-4, Lundy 1-6, D.Johnson 0-1, Cornwall 0-2), Ohio St. 7-18 (Russell 2-2, Liddell 2-5, Wheeler 2-7, Brown 1-1, Ahrens 0-1, Branham 0-2). Rebounds_Penn St. 27 (Harrar 9), Ohio St. 26 (Liddell 8). Assists_Penn St. 10 (Pickett 5), Ohio St. 11 (Branham 4). Total Fouls_Penn St. 15, Ohio St. 17.
