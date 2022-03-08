Penn State plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:25 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Penn State Nittany Lions play in the Big Ten Tournament against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 10-5 in home games. Penn State ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.3% from downtown, led by Sam Sessoms shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

The Golden Gophers are 4-16 in conference games. Minnesota is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Penn State won 67-46 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 20 points, and Jamison Battle led Minnesota with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Nittany Lions. Sessoms is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Penn State.

Payton Willis averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Battle is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

