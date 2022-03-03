PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

|Thursday
|At Bay Hill Club and Lodge
|Orlando, Fla.
|Purse: $12 Million
|Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72
|First Round
Rory McIlroy 33-32_65
Beau Hossler 34-33_67
J.J. Spaun 34-33_67
Billy Horschel 34-33_67
Graeme McDowell 34-34_68
Sungjae Im 35-33_68
Will Zalatoris 36-32_68
Adam Scott 34-34_68
Charles Howell III 34-34_68
Ian Poulter 33-35_68
Adam Long 35-34_69
Talor Gooch 35-34_69
Si Woo Kim 34-35_69
Max Homa 35-34_69
Chris Kirk 36-33_69
Aaron Wise 37-32_69
Hayden Buckley 35-34_69
Viktor Hovland 35-34_69
Tyrrell Hatton 35-34_69
Patton Kizzire 34-35_69
Brendan Steele 35-35_70
Cameron Young 37-33_70
Lee Westwood 35-35_70
K.H. Lee 35-35_70
Gary Woodland 36-34_70
Nick Taylor 36-34_70
Scottie Scheffler 34-36_70
Rickie Fowler 36-34_70
Stephan Jaeger 36-34_70
Russell Henley 32-38_70
Davis Riley 38-32_70
Adam Schenk 36-34_70
Lee Hodges 36-34_70
Matt Jones 34-36_70
Lanto Griffin 37-33_70
Dylan Frittelli 36-34_70
Marc Leishman 35-35_70
Cameron Champ 35-35_70
Henrik Norlander 34-36_70
Adam Svensson 33-37_70
Keegan Bradley 36-35_71
Doug Ghim 38-33_71
Taylor Pendrith 37-34_71
Branden Grace 37-34_71
Pat Perez 35-36_71
Troy Merritt 35-36_71
Taylor Moore 36-35_71
Greyson Sigg 36-35_71
Paul Casey 34-37_71
David Lipsky 32-39_71
Chez Reavie 37-35_72
Keith Mitchell 37-35_72
Zach Johnson 36-36_72
Sebastián Muñoz 35-37_72
Patrick Rodgers 35-37_72
Vince Whaley 38-34_72
Martin Laird 35-37_72
Corey Conners 37-35_72
Matthew Wolff 35-37_72
Patrick Reed 34-38_72
Sam Burns 38-34_72
Jon Rahm 38-34_72
Matt Fitzpatrick 38-35_73
Denny McCarthy 38-35_73
Lucas Herbert 36-37_73
Kevin Tway 37-36_73
Hideki Matsuyama 37-36_73
Henrik Stenson 36-37_73
Sahith Theegala 38-35_73
Padraig Harrington 37-36_73
Sam Ryder 37-36_73
Anirban Lahiri 35-38_73
Danny Lee 38-35_73
Maverick McNealy 37-36_73
Brandt Snedeker 39-34_73
Danny Willett 39-34_73
Erik van Rooyen 36-37_73
Jason Kokrak 37-36_73
Brendon Todd 36-37_73
Alex Smalley 37-36_73
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 38-35_73
Davis Thompson 38-35_73
Nick Watney 38-36_74
Aaron Rai 38-36_74
Sean O’Hair 38-36_74
Jonathan Byrd 38-36_74
Thomas Pieters 37-37_74
Justin Rose 39-35_74
Luke List 36-38_74
Sam Bennett 37-37_74
Tommy Fleetwood 36-38_74
Lucas Glover 40-34_74
Andrew Putnam 38-36_74
Takumi Kanaya 39-35_74
John Pak 38-36_74
Cam Davis 35-40_75
Kevin Kisner 40-35_75
Greg Koch 37-38_75
Peter Malnati 37-38_75
Kevin Streelman 39-36_75
Sergio Garcia 40-35_75
Nicolai Hojgaard 37-38_75
Min Woo Lee 40-35_75
Matt Wallace 39-37_76
Scott Stallings 38-38_76
Sepp Straka 39-37_76
Paul Barjon 39-37_76
Scott Piercy 36-40_76
Trey Mullinax 39-38_77
Charl Schwartzel 42-35_77
Hudson Swafford 39-38_77
Carlos Ortiz 38-39_77
Rory Sabbatini 38-39_77
Michael Thompson 36-41_77
Cameron Tringale 42-36_78
Garrick Higgo 40-38_78
Tom Hoge 43-35_78
James Piot 42-36_78
Seamus Power 41-39_80
Kevin Na 42-39_81
