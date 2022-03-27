PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Corales Golf Club
|Ponta Cana, Dominican Republic
|Purse: $3.7 Million
|Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
|Final Round
|Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses
Chad Ramey (300), $666,000 70-65-69-67_271 -17
Alex Smalley (135), $329,300 69-65-73-65_272 -16
Ben Martin (135), $329,300 66-66-70-70_272 -16
Jhonattan Vegas (73), $166,500 70-70-65-68_273 -15
Cameron Percy (73), $166,500 71-68-67-67_273 -15
Rasmus Hojgaard (0), $134,125 73-67-67-67_274 -14
Adam Schenk (48), $112,388 67-68-74-66_275 -13
Brian Stuard (48), $112,388 70-68-69-68_275 -13
David Lipsky (48), $112,388 73-65-68-69_275 -13
Martin Trainer (48), $112,388 69-70-67-69_275 -13
Bryson Nimmer (0), $89,725 70-72-69-65_276 -12
Andrew Novak (36), $89,725 70-69-69-68_276 -12
Kramer Hickok (32), $74,925 73-68-70-66_277 -11
Hayden Buckley (32), $74,925 68-74-68-67_277 -11
Kevin Chappell (29), $56,425 73-67-72-66_278 -10
Rick Lamb (0), $56,425 72-70-68-68_278 -10
Ryan Armour (29), $56,425 69-71-69-69_278 -10
Wesley Bryan (29), $56,425 70-72-67-69_278 -10
Justin Lower (29), $56,425 74-65-68-71_278 -10
Nate Lashley (29), $56,425 69-68-69-72_278 -10
Thomas Detry (0), $56,425 69-69-68-72_278 -10
Chase Seiffert (24), $38,665 70-70-75-64_279 -9
Sahith Theegala (24), $38,665 71-68-71-69_279 -9
Wyndham Clark (24), $38,665 70-68-70-71_279 -9
Greyson Sigg (21), $30,402 69-69-73-69_280 -8
Nick Taylor (21), $30,402 72-68-69-71_280 -8
Vaughn Taylor (21), $30,402 68-71-69-72_280 -8
Brandon Wu (16), $23,749 69-72-72-68_281 -7
Tyler Duncan (16), $23,749 71-71-69-70_281 -7
Greg Chalmers (16), $23,749 73-69-69-70_281 -7
Jason Dufner (16), $23,749 70-73-67-71_281 -7
Rafael Campos (0), $23,749 72-68-69-72_281 -7
Scott Brown (16), $23,749 71-71-67-72_281 -7
Ben Kohles (16), $23,749 72-67-69-73_281 -7
Vince Whaley (16), $23,749 70-68-70-73_281 -7
Peter Uihlein (10), $16,488 75-68-72-67_282 -6
Danny Willett (10), $16,488 71-69-75-67_282 -6
Hudson Swafford (10), $16,488 74-67-72-69_282 -6
Robert Garrigus (10), $16,488 70-72-71-69_282 -6
Seung-Yul Noh (10), $16,488 71-71-71-69_282 -6
Michael Gligic (10), $16,488 72-70-70-70_282 -6
Hank Lebioda (10), $16,488 71-71-70-70_282 -6
Jonathan Byrd (10), $16,488 70-72-68-72_282 -6
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (6), $11,371 68-73-73-69_283 -5
Curtis Thompson (6), $11,371 72-69-72-70_283 -5
Bill Haas (6), $11,371 72-67-73-71_283 -5
David Lingmerth (6), $11,371 69-70-72-72_283 -5
Brandon Hagy (6), $11,371 70-70-71-72_283 -5
Matthias Schwab (6), $11,371 73-69-69-72_283 -5
D.J. Trahan (5), $9,195 70-73-71-70_284 -4
Trey Mullinax (5), $9,195 73-70-70-71_284 -4
Sean O’Hair (5), $9,195 71-71-70-72_284 -4
Graeme McDowell (5), $9,195 68-68-73-75_284 -4
Patrick Flavin (0), $8,732 72-71-71-71_285 -3
Bo Hoag (4), $8,732 74-69-68-74_285 -3
Dylan Wu (4), $8,621 73-69-71-73_286 -2
Scott Gutschewski (3), $8,547 73-70-76-68_287 -1
Jim Knous (3), $8,362 73-70-75-70_288 E
Brice Garnett (3), $8,362 74-67-76-71_288 E
Austin Cook (3), $8,362 73-70-74-71_288 E
Camilo Villegas (3), $8,362 74-69-71-74_288 E
D.A. Points (3), $8,103 72-71-75-71_289 +1
John Huh (3), $8,103 73-70-75-71_289 +1
Seth Reeves (3), $8,103 70-70-77-72_289 +1
Kevin Stadler (2), $7,955 72-70-77-74_293 +5
