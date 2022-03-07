PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through March 6

Points Money 1. Scottie Scheffler 1,614 $5,251,814 2. Hideki Matsuyama 1,321 $4,028,633 3. Tom Hoge 1,141 $3,275,340 4. Talor Gooch 1,093 $3,019,182 5. Sungjae Im 940 $2,494,418 6. Viktor Hovland 927 $2,991,781 7. Sam Burns 856 $2,406,031 8. Luke List 803 $2,329,333 9. Joaquin Niemann 792 $2,822,257 10. Cameron Smith 754 $2,197,375 11. Max Homa 751 $2,064,888 12. Collin Morikawa 730 $2,666,322 13. Cameron Young 716 $2,250,875 14. Patrick Cantlay 661 $1,971,600 15. Jon Rahm 660 $1,882,630 16. Sepp Straka 658 $1,896,511 17. Russell Henley 653 $1,741,083 18. Cameron Tringale 648 $2,054,528 19. Jason Kokrak 641 $1,758,860 20. Rory McIlroy 634 $2,286,000 21. Maverick McNealy 619 $1,685,804 22. Lucas Herbert 611 $1,662,000 23. Seamus Power 610 $1,588,217 24. Hudson Swafford 578 $1,547,594 24. Brett Drewitt 29 $70,552 25. Will Zalatoris 566 $1,609,962 26. Justin Thomas 562 $1,677,689 27. Mackenzie Hughes 545 $1,490,376 28. Keith Mitchell 525 $1,597,775 29. Marc Leishman 522 $1,379,016 30. Matthew Wolff 520 $1,338,926 31. Billy Horschel 496 $1,670,508 32. Sebastian Munoz 443 $1,255,580 33. Denny McCarthy 429 $1,116,921 34. Lanto Griffin 427 $1,211,864 35. Si Woo Kim 426 $1,157,098 36. Jordan Spieth 423 $1,287,799 37. Mito Pereira 413 $986,063 38. Carlos Ortiz 378 $980,917 39. Danny Lee 377 $949,120 40. Xander Schauffele 363 $1,071,475 41. Chris Kirk 361 $1,150,391 42. Nick Watney 360 $919,832 43. Aaron Wise 347 $977,354 44. Brendan Steele 344 $1,106,941 45. Matt Jones 342 $954,162 46. Beau Hossler 337 $971,912 47. Patrick Reed 324 $800,745 48. Adam Scott 317 $1,092,199 49. Sahith Theegala 314 $861,392 50. J.J. Spaun 313 $709,507 51. Joel Dahmen 310 $878,208 52. Shane Lowry 306 $892,085 53. Troy Merritt 303 $799,760 54. Kevin Tway 303 $815,186 55. Ryan Brehm 300 $666,000 56. Gary Woodland 299 $1,049,430 57. Andrew Putnam 298 $782,487 58. C.T. Pan 295 $896,251 59. Lee Hodges 283 $760,838 60. Alex Noren 279 $816,681 61. Taylor Pendrith 279 $639,401 62. Daniel Berger 276 $773,508 63. Tyrrell Hatton 275 $1,052,771 64. Scott Stallings 270 $651,036 65. Matt Fitzpatrick 269 $888,411 66. Keegan Bradley 269 $872,601 67. Kevin Kisner 267 $715,755 68. Taylor Moore 267 $665,504 69. Patrick Rodgers 266 $671,940 70. Hayden Buckley 260 $692,629 71. Max McGreevy 258 $609,526 72. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 258 $645,407 73. Russell Knox 256 $619,941 74. Corey Conners 253 $703,438 75. Aaron Rai 245 $658,691 76. Adam Long 242 $578,801 77. Sam Ryder 240 $712,730 78. Brooks Koepka 239 $703,828 79. Michael Thompson 236 $643,558 80. Adam Hadwin 232 $552,193 81. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 229 $623,825 82. Adam Schenk 221 $556,188 83. Peter Malnati 221 $515,822 84. Brian Harman 220 $623,309 85. Kurt Kitayama 220 $612,231 86. Adam Svensson 217 $570,993 87. Nick Taylor 217 $528,868 88. Dylan Frittelli 216 $475,773 89. Rickie Fowler 212 $708,752 90. Kramer Hickok 211 $527,321 91. Vince Whaley 210 $529,837 92. Lucas Glover 207 $597,451 93. Alex Smalley 205 $486,152 94. Brendon Todd 201 $489,935 95. Pat Perez 199 $616,001 96. Matthias Schwab 197 $503,085 97. Jason Day 197 $574,189 98. Abraham Ancer 195 $589,983 99. Robert Streb 192 $572,663 100. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700 101. Justin Rose 189 $519,567 102. Patton Kizzire 187 $484,215 103. Nate Lashley 184 $399,049 104. Jhonattan Vegas 184 $483,932 105. Martin Laird 183 $460,658 106. Ryan Palmer 183 $437,462 107. Chad Ramey 181 $404,368 108. John Huh 180 $466,800 109. Mark Hubbard 179 $391,186 110. Matt Kuchar 178 $423,921 111. Rory Sabbatini 177 $453,969 112. Henrik Norlander 177 $482,757 113. Chez Reavie 175 $515,507 114. Harold Varner III 174 $397,030 115. Davis Riley 174 $399,388 116. Greyson Sigg 172 $351,122 117. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209 118. Wyndham Clark 169 $408,193 119. Trey Mullinax 168 $415,572 120. David Lipsky 166 $384,548 121. Webb Simpson 166 $446,540 122. Matthew NeSmith 162 $372,510 123. Charles Howell III 149 $320,377 124. Sergio Garcia 147 $387,606 125. Harry Higgs 147 $425,211 126. Cameron Davis 145 $351,812 127. Sung Kang 139 $297,916 128. Brian Stuard 138 $362,027 129. Louis Oosthuizen 138 $327,768 130. Jonathan Byrd 137 $354,150 131. Graeme McDowell 134 $398,249 132. Erik Van Rooyen 134 $349,302 133. Tommy Fleetwood 133 $428,357 134. Martin Trainer 130 $354,310 135. Zach Johnson 127 $307,469 136. Scott Piercy 127 $321,311 137. Roger Sloan 118 $299,007 138. Emiliano Grillo 117 $322,095 139. Francesco Molinari 117 $343,845 140. Stephan Jaeger 114 $240,183 141. Kevin Streelman 114 $258,093 142. Tyler McCumber 113 $307,005 143. Brandon Wu 113 $252,165 144. Seth Reeves 111 $276,335 145. Paul Barjon 110 $279,939 146. Tyler Duncan 109 $236,408 147. Branden Grace 107 $402,948 148. Garrick Higgo 106 $291,968 149. Kevin Na 106 $255,741

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.