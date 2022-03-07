PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Through March 6

Points Money
1. Scottie Scheffler 1,614 $5,251,814
2. Hideki Matsuyama 1,321 $4,028,633
3. Tom Hoge 1,141 $3,275,340
4. Talor Gooch 1,093 $3,019,182
5. Sungjae Im 940 $2,494,418
6. Viktor Hovland 927 $2,991,781
7. Sam Burns 856 $2,406,031
8. Luke List 803 $2,329,333
9. Joaquin Niemann 792 $2,822,257
10. Cameron Smith 754 $2,197,375
11. Max Homa 751 $2,064,888
12. Collin Morikawa 730 $2,666,322
13. Cameron Young 716 $2,250,875
14. Patrick Cantlay 661 $1,971,600
15. Jon Rahm 660 $1,882,630
16. Sepp Straka 658 $1,896,511
17. Russell Henley 653 $1,741,083
18. Cameron Tringale 648 $2,054,528
19. Jason Kokrak 641 $1,758,860
20. Rory McIlroy 634 $2,286,000
21. Maverick McNealy 619 $1,685,804
22. Lucas Herbert 611 $1,662,000
23. Seamus Power 610 $1,588,217
24. Hudson Swafford 578 $1,547,594
24. Brett Drewitt 29 $70,552
25. Will Zalatoris 566 $1,609,962
26. Justin Thomas 562 $1,677,689
27. Mackenzie Hughes 545 $1,490,376
28. Keith Mitchell 525 $1,597,775
29. Marc Leishman 522 $1,379,016
30. Matthew Wolff 520 $1,338,926
31. Billy Horschel 496 $1,670,508
32. Sebastian Munoz 443 $1,255,580
33. Denny McCarthy 429 $1,116,921
34. Lanto Griffin 427 $1,211,864
35. Si Woo Kim 426 $1,157,098
36. Jordan Spieth 423 $1,287,799
37. Mito Pereira 413 $986,063
38. Carlos Ortiz 378 $980,917
39. Danny Lee 377 $949,120
40. Xander Schauffele 363 $1,071,475
41. Chris Kirk 361 $1,150,391
42. Nick Watney 360 $919,832
43. Aaron Wise 347 $977,354
44. Brendan Steele 344 $1,106,941
45. Matt Jones 342 $954,162
46. Beau Hossler 337 $971,912
47. Patrick Reed 324 $800,745
48. Adam Scott 317 $1,092,199
49. Sahith Theegala 314 $861,392
50. J.J. Spaun 313 $709,507
51. Joel Dahmen 310 $878,208
52. Shane Lowry 306 $892,085
53. Troy Merritt 303 $799,760
54. Kevin Tway 303 $815,186
55. Ryan Brehm 300 $666,000
56. Gary Woodland 299 $1,049,430
57. Andrew Putnam 298 $782,487
58. C.T. Pan 295 $896,251
59. Lee Hodges 283 $760,838
60. Alex Noren 279 $816,681
61. Taylor Pendrith 279 $639,401
62. Daniel Berger 276 $773,508
63. Tyrrell Hatton 275 $1,052,771
64. Scott Stallings 270 $651,036
65. Matt Fitzpatrick 269 $888,411
66. Keegan Bradley 269 $872,601
67. Kevin Kisner 267 $715,755
68. Taylor Moore 267 $665,504
69. Patrick Rodgers 266 $671,940
70. Hayden Buckley 260 $692,629
71. Max McGreevy 258 $609,526
72. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 258 $645,407
73. Russell Knox 256 $619,941
74. Corey Conners 253 $703,438
75. Aaron Rai 245 $658,691
76. Adam Long 242 $578,801
77. Sam Ryder 240 $712,730
78. Brooks Koepka 239 $703,828
79. Michael Thompson 236 $643,558
80. Adam Hadwin 232 $552,193
81. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 229 $623,825
82. Adam Schenk 221 $556,188
83. Peter Malnati 221 $515,822
84. Brian Harman 220 $623,309
85. Kurt Kitayama 220 $612,231
86. Adam Svensson 217 $570,993
87. Nick Taylor 217 $528,868
88. Dylan Frittelli 216 $475,773
89. Rickie Fowler 212 $708,752
90. Kramer Hickok 211 $527,321
91. Vince Whaley 210 $529,837
92. Lucas Glover 207 $597,451
93. Alex Smalley 205 $486,152
94. Brendon Todd 201 $489,935
95. Pat Perez 199 $616,001
96. Matthias Schwab 197 $503,085
97. Jason Day 197 $574,189
98. Abraham Ancer 195 $589,983
99. Robert Streb 192 $572,663
100. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700
101. Justin Rose 189 $519,567
102. Patton Kizzire 187 $484,215
103. Nate Lashley 184 $399,049
104. Jhonattan Vegas 184 $483,932
105. Martin Laird 183 $460,658
106. Ryan Palmer 183 $437,462
107. Chad Ramey 181 $404,368
108. John Huh 180 $466,800
109. Mark Hubbard 179 $391,186
110. Matt Kuchar 178 $423,921
111. Rory Sabbatini 177 $453,969
112. Henrik Norlander 177 $482,757
113. Chez Reavie 175 $515,507
114. Harold Varner III 174 $397,030
115. Davis Riley 174 $399,388
116. Greyson Sigg 172 $351,122
117. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209
118. Wyndham Clark 169 $408,193
119. Trey Mullinax 168 $415,572
120. David Lipsky 166 $384,548
121. Webb Simpson 166 $446,540
122. Matthew NeSmith 162 $372,510
123. Charles Howell III 149 $320,377
124. Sergio Garcia 147 $387,606
125. Harry Higgs 147 $425,211
126. Cameron Davis 145 $351,812
127. Sung Kang 139 $297,916
128. Brian Stuard 138 $362,027
129. Louis Oosthuizen 138 $327,768
130. Jonathan Byrd 137 $354,150
131. Graeme McDowell 134 $398,249
132. Erik Van Rooyen 134 $349,302
133. Tommy Fleetwood 133 $428,357
134. Martin Trainer 130 $354,310
135. Zach Johnson 127 $307,469
136. Scott Piercy 127 $321,311
137. Roger Sloan 118 $299,007
138. Emiliano Grillo 117 $322,095
139. Francesco Molinari 117 $343,845
140. Stephan Jaeger 114 $240,183
141. Kevin Streelman 114 $258,093
142. Tyler McCumber 113 $307,005
143. Brandon Wu 113 $252,165
144. Seth Reeves 111 $276,335
145. Paul Barjon 110 $279,939
146. Tyler Duncan 109 $236,408
147. Branden Grace 107 $402,948
148. Garrick Higgo 106 $291,968
149. Kevin Na 106 $255,741

