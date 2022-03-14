PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through March 13
|
|
|Points
|Money
|1.
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,614
|$5,251,814
|2.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,321
|$4,028,633
|3.
|Tom Hoge
|1,141
|$3,275,340
|4.
|Talor Gooch
|1,093
|$3,019,182
|5.
|Sungjae Im
|940
|$2,494,418
|6.
|Viktor Hovland
|927
|$2,991,781
|7.
|Sam Burns
|856
|$2,406,031
|8.
|Luke List
|803
|$2,329,333
|9.
|Joaquin Niemann
|792
|$2,822,257
|10.
|Cameron Smith
|754
|$2,197,375
|11.
|Max Homa
|751
|$2,064,888
|12.
|Collin Morikawa
|730
|$2,666,322
|13.
|Cameron Young
|716
|$2,250,875
|14.
|Patrick Cantlay
|661
|$1,971,600
|15.
|Jon Rahm
|660
|$1,882,630
|16.
|Sepp Straka
|658
|$1,896,511
|17.
|Russell Henley
|653
|$1,741,083
|18.
|Cameron Tringale
|648
|$2,054,528
|19.
|Jason Kokrak
|641
|$1,758,860
|20.
|Rory McIlroy
|634
|$2,286,000
|21.
|Maverick McNealy
|619
|$1,685,804
|22.
|Lucas Herbert
|611
|$1,662,000
|23.
|Seamus Power
|610
|$1,588,217
|24.
|Hudson Swafford
|578
|$1,547,594
|25.
|Will Zalatoris
|566
|$1,609,962
|26.
|Justin Thomas
|562
|$1,677,689
|27.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|545
|$1,490,376
|28.
|Keith Mitchell
|525
|$1,597,775
|29.
|Marc Leishman
|522
|$1,379,016
|30.
|Matthew Wolff
|520
|$1,338,926
|31.
|Billy Horschel
|496
|$1,670,508
|32.
|Sebastian Munoz
|443
|$1,255,580
|33.
|Denny McCarthy
|429
|$1,116,921
|34.
|Lanto Griffin
|427
|$1,211,864
|35.
|Si Woo Kim
|426
|$1,157,098
|36.
|Jordan Spieth
|423
|$1,287,799
|37.
|Mito Pereira
|413
|$986,063
|38.
|Carlos Ortiz
|378
|$980,917
|39.
|Danny Lee
|377
|$949,120
|40.
|Xander Schauffele
|363
|$1,071,475
|41.
|Chris Kirk
|361
|$1,150,391
|42.
|Nick Watney
|360
|$919,832
|43.
|Aaron Wise
|347
|$977,354
|44.
|Brendan Steele
|344
|$1,106,941
|45.
|Matt Jones
|342
|$954,162
|46.
|Beau Hossler
|337
|$971,912
|47.
|Patrick Reed
|324
|$800,745
|48.
|Adam Scott
|317
|$1,092,199
|49.
|Sahith Theegala
|314
|$861,392
|50.
|J.J. Spaun
|313
|$709,507
|51.
|Joel Dahmen
|310
|$878,208
|52.
|Shane Lowry
|306
|$892,085
|53.
|Troy Merritt
|303
|$799,760
|54.
|Kevin Tway
|303
|$815,186
|55.
|Ryan Brehm
|300
|$666,000
|56.
|Gary Woodland
|299
|$1,049,430
|57.
|Andrew Putnam
|298
|$782,487
|58.
|C.T. Pan
|295
|$896,251
|59.
|Lee Hodges
|283
|$760,838
|60.
|Alex Noren
|279
|$816,681
|61.
|Taylor Pendrith
|279
|$639,401
|62.
|Daniel Berger
|276
|$773,508
|63.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|275
|$1,052,771
|64.
|Scott Stallings
|270
|$651,036
|65.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|269
|$888,411
|66.
|Keegan Bradley
|269
|$872,601
|67.
|Kevin Kisner
|267
|$715,755
|68.
|Taylor Moore
|267
|$665,504
|69.
|Patrick Rodgers
|266
|$671,940
|70.
|Hayden Buckley
|260
|$692,629
|71.
|Max McGreevy
|258
|$609,526
|72.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|258
|$645,407
|73.
|Russell Knox
|256
|$619,941
|74.
|Corey Conners
|253
|$703,438
|75.
|Aaron Rai
|245
|$658,691
|76.
|Adam Long
|242
|$578,801
|77.
|Sam Ryder
|240
|$712,730
|78.
|Brooks Koepka
|239
|$703,828
|79.
|Michael Thompson
|236
|$643,558
|80.
|Adam Hadwin
|232
|$552,193
|81.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|229
|$623,825
|82.
|Adam Schenk
|221
|$556,188
|83.
|Peter Malnati
|221
|$515,822
|84.
|Brian Harman
|220
|$623,309
|85.
|Kurt Kitayama
|220
|$612,231
|86.
|Adam Svensson
|217
|$570,993
|87.
|Nick Taylor
|217
|$528,868
|88.
|Dylan Frittelli
|216
|$475,773
|89.
|Rickie Fowler
|212
|$708,752
|90.
|Kramer Hickok
|211
|$527,321
|91.
|Vince Whaley
|210
|$529,837
|92.
|Lucas Glover
|207
|$597,451
|93.
|Alex Smalley
|205
|$486,152
|94.
|Brendon Todd
|201
|$489,935
|95.
|Pat Perez
|199
|$616,001
|96.
|Matthias Schwab
|197
|$503,085
|97.
|Jason Day
|197
|$574,189
|98.
|Abraham Ancer
|195
|$589,983
|99.
|Robert Streb
|192
|$572,663
|100.
|Andrew Landry
|191
|$498,700
|101.
|Justin Rose
|189
|$519,567
|102.
|Patton Kizzire
|187
|$484,215
|103.
|Nate Lashley
|184
|$399,049
|104.
|Jhonattan Vegas
|184
|$483,932
|105.
|Martin Laird
|183
|$460,658
|106.
|Ryan Palmer
|183
|$437,462
|107.
|Chad Ramey
|181
|$404,368
|108.
|John Huh
|180
|$466,800
|109.
|Mark Hubbard
|179
|$391,186
|110.
|Matt Kuchar
|178
|$423,921
|111.
|Rory Sabbatini
|177
|$453,969
|112.
|Henrik Norlander
|177
|$482,757
|113.
|Chez Reavie
|175
|$515,507
|114.
|Harold Varner III
|174
|$397,030
|115.
|Davis Riley
|174
|$399,388
|116.
|Greyson Sigg
|172
|$351,122
|117.
|Matt Wallace
|170
|$540,209
|118.
|Wyndham Clark
|169
|$408,193
|119.
|Trey Mullinax
|168
|$415,572
|120.
|David Lipsky
|166
|$384,548
|121.
|Webb Simpson
|166
|$446,540
|122.
|Matthew NeSmith
|162
|$372,510
|123.
|Charles Howell III
|149
|$320,377
|124.
|Sergio Garcia
|147
|$387,606
|125.
|Harry Higgs
|147
|$425,211
|126.
|Cameron Davis
|145
|$351,812
|127.
|Sung Kang
|139
|$297,916
|128.
|Brian Stuard
|138
|$362,027
|129.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|138
|$327,768
|130.
|Jonathan Byrd
|137
|$354,150
|131.
|Graeme McDowell
|134
|$398,249
|132.
|Erik Van Rooyen
|134
|$349,302
|133.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|133
|$428,357
|134.
|Martin Trainer
|130
|$354,310
|135.
|Zach Johnson
|127
|$307,469
|136.
|Scott Piercy
|127
|$321,311
|137.
|Roger Sloan
|118
|$299,007
|138.
|Emiliano Grillo
|117
|$322,095
|139.
|Francesco Molinari
|117
|$343,845
|140.
|Stephan Jaeger
|114
|$240,183
|141.
|Kevin Streelman
|114
|$258,093
|142.
|Tyler McCumber
|113
|$307,005
|143.
|Brandon Wu
|113
|$252,165
|144.
|Seth Reeves
|111
|$276,335
|145.
|Paul Barjon
|110
|$279,939
|146.
|Tyler Duncan
|109
|$236,408
|147.
|Branden Grace
|107
|$402,948
|148.
|Garrick Higgo
|106
|$291,968
|149.
|Kevin Na
|106
|$255,741
|150.
|Joseph Bramlett
|102
|$221,645
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.