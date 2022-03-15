PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through March 14

Points Money 1. Scottie Scheffler 1,620 $5,298,014 2. Cameron Smith 1,354 $5,797,375 3. Hideki Matsuyama 1,321 $4,028,633 4. Tom Hoge 1,162 $3,375,451 5. Talor Gooch 1,093 $3,019,182 6. Viktor Hovland 1,006 $3,516,781 7. Sungjae Im 946 $2,540,618 8. Sam Burns 890 $2,549,031 9. Joaquin Niemann 835 $3,023,257 10. Max Homa 808 $2,392,110 11. Luke List 803 $2,329,333 12. Sepp Straka 738 $2,421,511 13. Collin Morikawa 730 $2,666,322 14. Cameron Young 716 $2,250,875 15. Russell Henley 711 $2,068,305 16. Jon Rahm 666 $1,928,830 17. Patrick Cantlay 661 $1,971,600 18. Rory McIlroy 656 $2,386,111 19. Jason Kokrak 648 $1,806,660 20. Cameron Tringale 648 $2,054,528 21. Seamus Power 632 $1,688,328 22. Maverick McNealy 631 $1,743,504 23. Lucas Herbert 615 $1,703,600 24. Will Zalatoris 600 $1,752,962 25. Justin Thomas 583 $1,777,801 26. Keith Mitchell 582 $1,924,997 27. Hudson Swafford 578 $1,547,594 28. Mackenzie Hughes 545 $1,490,376 29. Marc Leishman 522 $1,379,016 30. Matthew Wolff 520 $1,338,926 31. Billy Horschel 496 $1,670,508 32. Sebastian Munoz 464 $1,355,691 33. Denny McCarthy 435 $1,161,521 34. Lanto Griffin 427 $1,211,864 35. Si Woo Kim 426 $1,157,098 36. Jordan Spieth 423 $1,287,799 37. Kevin Kisner 417 $1,695,755 38. Mito Pereira 413 $986,063 39. Brendan Steele 402 $1,434,164 40. Keegan Bradley 389 $1,692,601 41. Carlos Ortiz 378 $980,917 42. Danny Lee 377 $949,120 43. Nick Watney 364 $962,232 44. Shane Lowry 364 $1,219,307 45. Anirban Lahiri 363 $2,285,226 46. Xander Schauffele 363 $1,071,475 47. Chris Kirk 361 $1,150,391 48. Russell Knox 358 $1,294,941 49. Patrick Reed 357 $943,745 50. Aaron Wise 356 $1,027,554 51. Matt Jones 342 $954,162 52. Beau Hossler 337 $971,912 53. Taylor Pendrith 336 $966,624 54. Daniel Berger 333 $1,100,730 55. Tyrrell Hatton 333 $1,379,994 56. Joel Dahmen 331 $978,319 57. Adam Scott 317 $1,092,199 58. Sahith Theegala 314 $861,392 59. Troy Merritt 314 $857,460 60. J.J. Spaun 313 $709,507 61. Alex Noren 313 $959,681 62. Adam Hadwin 312 $1,077,193 63. Kevin Tway 303 $815,186 64. Ryan Brehm 300 $666,000 65. Gary Woodland 299 $1,049,430 66. Paul Casey 299 $1,663,626 67. Andrew Putnam 298 $782,487 68. C.T. Pan 295 $896,251 69. Corey Conners 286 $846,438 70. Lee Hodges 286 $801,838 71. Scott Stallings 284 $724,036 72. Harold Varner III 275 $1,072,030 73. Matt Fitzpatrick 269 $888,411 74. Taylor Moore 267 $665,504 75. Patrick Rodgers 266 $671,940 76. Hayden Buckley 264 $735,029 77. Max McGreevy 258 $609,526 78. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 258 $645,407 79. Adam Long 253 $636,501 80. Sam Ryder 245 $757,330 81. Aaron Rai 245 $658,691 82. Michael Thompson 241 $688,158 83. Brooks Koepka 239 $703,828 84. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 236 $670,025 85. Peter Malnati 232 $573,522 86. Patton Kizzire 230 $685,215 87. Kramer Hickok 226 $600,321 88. Brian Harman 225 $666,709 89. Dylan Frittelli 225 $525,973 90. Adam Schenk 221 $556,188 91. Pat Perez 220 $716,112 92. Kurt Kitayama 220 $612,231 93. Adam Svensson 217 $570,993 94. Abraham Ancer 217 $690,095 95. Nick Taylor 217 $528,868 96. Rickie Fowler 212 $708,752 97. Vince Whaley 210 $529,837 98. Lucas Glover 207 $597,451 99. Alex Smalley 205 $486,152 100. Brendon Todd 201 $489,935 101. Doug Ghim 199 $896,406 102. Matthias Schwab 197 $503,085 103. Jason Day 197 $574,189 104. Robert Streb 192 $572,663 105. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700 106. Erik Van Rooyen 191 $676,524 107. Chad Ramey 181 $404,368 107. Justin Rose 189 $519,567 108. Nate Lashley 184 $399,049 109. Jhonattan Vegas 184 $483,932 109. Mark Hubbard 179 $391,186 110. Martin Laird 183 $460,658 111. Ryan Palmer 183 $437,462 113. Sergio Garcia 181 $530,606 114. John Huh 180 $466,800 116. Matt Kuchar 178 $423,921 117. Rory Sabbatini 177 $453,969 118. Henrik Norlander 177 $482,757 119. Tommy Fleetwood 176 $629,357 120. Chez Reavie 175 $515,507 121. Davis Riley 174 $399,388 122. Greyson Sigg 172 $351,122 123. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209 124. Wyndham Clark 169 $408,193 125. Trey Mullinax 168 $415,572 126. David Lipsky 166 $384,548 127. Webb Simpson 166 $446,540 128. Matthew NeSmith 162 $372,510 129. Kevin Streelman 157 $459,093 130. Louis Oosthuizen 152 $400,768 131. Charles Howell III 149 $320,377 132. Harry Higgs 147 $425,211 133. Cameron Davis 145 $351,812 134. Sung Kang 139 $297,916 135. Brian Stuard 138 $362,027 136. Jonathan Byrd 137 $354,150 137. Graeme McDowell 134 $398,249 138. Francesco Molinari 131 $416,845 139. Martin Trainer 130 $354,310 140. Zach Johnson 127 $307,469 141. Scott Piercy 127 $321,311 142. Dustin Johnson 123 $617,948 143. Brandon Wu 113 $252,165 143. Roger Sloan 118 $299,007 144. Emiliano Grillo 117 $322,095 145. Branden Grace 115 $450,748 146. Stephan Jaeger 114 $240,183 147. Tyler McCumber 113 $307,005 149. Seth Reeves 111 $276,335 150. Paul Barjon 110 $279,939

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.