PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through March 14
|
|
|Points
|Money
|1.
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,620
|$5,298,014
|2.
|Cameron Smith
|1,354
|$5,797,375
|3.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,321
|$4,028,633
|4.
|Tom Hoge
|1,162
|$3,375,451
|5.
|Talor Gooch
|1,093
|$3,019,182
|6.
|Viktor Hovland
|1,006
|$3,516,781
|7.
|Sungjae Im
|946
|$2,540,618
|8.
|Sam Burns
|890
|$2,549,031
|9.
|Joaquin Niemann
|835
|$3,023,257
|10.
|Max Homa
|808
|$2,392,110
|11.
|Luke List
|803
|$2,329,333
|12.
|Sepp Straka
|738
|$2,421,511
|13.
|Collin Morikawa
|730
|$2,666,322
|14.
|Cameron Young
|716
|$2,250,875
|15.
|Russell Henley
|711
|$2,068,305
|16.
|Jon Rahm
|666
|$1,928,830
|17.
|Patrick Cantlay
|661
|$1,971,600
|18.
|Rory McIlroy
|656
|$2,386,111
|19.
|Jason Kokrak
|648
|$1,806,660
|20.
|Cameron Tringale
|648
|$2,054,528
|21.
|Seamus Power
|632
|$1,688,328
|22.
|Maverick McNealy
|631
|$1,743,504
|23.
|Lucas Herbert
|615
|$1,703,600
|24.
|Will Zalatoris
|600
|$1,752,962
|25.
|Justin Thomas
|583
|$1,777,801
|26.
|Keith Mitchell
|582
|$1,924,997
|27.
|Hudson Swafford
|578
|$1,547,594
|28.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|545
|$1,490,376
|29.
|Marc Leishman
|522
|$1,379,016
|30.
|Matthew Wolff
|520
|$1,338,926
|31.
|Billy Horschel
|496
|$1,670,508
|32.
|Sebastian Munoz
|464
|$1,355,691
|33.
|Denny McCarthy
|435
|$1,161,521
|34.
|Lanto Griffin
|427
|$1,211,864
|35.
|Si Woo Kim
|426
|$1,157,098
|36.
|Jordan Spieth
|423
|$1,287,799
|37.
|Kevin Kisner
|417
|$1,695,755
|38.
|Mito Pereira
|413
|$986,063
|39.
|Brendan Steele
|402
|$1,434,164
|40.
|Keegan Bradley
|389
|$1,692,601
|41.
|Carlos Ortiz
|378
|$980,917
|42.
|Danny Lee
|377
|$949,120
|43.
|Nick Watney
|364
|$962,232
|44.
|Shane Lowry
|364
|$1,219,307
|45.
|Anirban Lahiri
|363
|$2,285,226
|46.
|Xander Schauffele
|363
|$1,071,475
|47.
|Chris Kirk
|361
|$1,150,391
|48.
|Russell Knox
|358
|$1,294,941
|49.
|Patrick Reed
|357
|$943,745
|50.
|Aaron Wise
|356
|$1,027,554
|51.
|Matt Jones
|342
|$954,162
|52.
|Beau Hossler
|337
|$971,912
|53.
|Taylor Pendrith
|336
|$966,624
|54.
|Daniel Berger
|333
|$1,100,730
|55.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|333
|$1,379,994
|56.
|Joel Dahmen
|331
|$978,319
|57.
|Adam Scott
|317
|$1,092,199
|58.
|Sahith Theegala
|314
|$861,392
|59.
|Troy Merritt
|314
|$857,460
|60.
|J.J. Spaun
|313
|$709,507
|61.
|Alex Noren
|313
|$959,681
|62.
|Adam Hadwin
|312
|$1,077,193
|63.
|Kevin Tway
|303
|$815,186
|64.
|Ryan Brehm
|300
|$666,000
|65.
|Gary Woodland
|299
|$1,049,430
|66.
|Paul Casey
|299
|$1,663,626
|67.
|Andrew Putnam
|298
|$782,487
|68.
|C.T. Pan
|295
|$896,251
|69.
|Corey Conners
|286
|$846,438
|70.
|Lee Hodges
|286
|$801,838
|71.
|Scott Stallings
|284
|$724,036
|72.
|Harold Varner III
|275
|$1,072,030
|73.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|269
|$888,411
|74.
|Taylor Moore
|267
|$665,504
|75.
|Patrick Rodgers
|266
|$671,940
|76.
|Hayden Buckley
|264
|$735,029
|77.
|Max McGreevy
|258
|$609,526
|78.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|258
|$645,407
|79.
|Adam Long
|253
|$636,501
|80.
|Sam Ryder
|245
|$757,330
|81.
|Aaron Rai
|245
|$658,691
|82.
|Michael Thompson
|241
|$688,158
|83.
|Brooks Koepka
|239
|$703,828
|84.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|236
|$670,025
|85.
|Peter Malnati
|232
|$573,522
|86.
|Patton Kizzire
|230
|$685,215
|87.
|Kramer Hickok
|226
|$600,321
|88.
|Brian Harman
|225
|$666,709
|89.
|Dylan Frittelli
|225
|$525,973
|90.
|Adam Schenk
|221
|$556,188
|91.
|Pat Perez
|220
|$716,112
|92.
|Kurt Kitayama
|220
|$612,231
|93.
|Adam Svensson
|217
|$570,993
|94.
|Abraham Ancer
|217
|$690,095
|95.
|Nick Taylor
|217
|$528,868
|96.
|Rickie Fowler
|212
|$708,752
|97.
|Vince Whaley
|210
|$529,837
|98.
|Lucas Glover
|207
|$597,451
|99.
|Alex Smalley
|205
|$486,152
|100.
|Brendon Todd
|201
|$489,935
|101.
|Doug Ghim
|199
|$896,406
|102.
|Matthias Schwab
|197
|$503,085
|103.
|Jason Day
|197
|$574,189
|104.
|Robert Streb
|192
|$572,663
|105.
|Andrew Landry
|191
|$498,700
|106.
|Erik Van Rooyen
|191
|$676,524
|107.
|Chad Ramey
|181
|$404,368
|107.
|Justin Rose
|189
|$519,567
|108.
|Nate Lashley
|184
|$399,049
|109.
|Jhonattan Vegas
|184
|$483,932
|109.
|Mark Hubbard
|179
|$391,186
|110.
|Martin Laird
|183
|$460,658
|111.
|Ryan Palmer
|183
|$437,462
|113.
|Sergio Garcia
|181
|$530,606
|114.
|John Huh
|180
|$466,800
|116.
|Matt Kuchar
|178
|$423,921
|117.
|Rory Sabbatini
|177
|$453,969
|118.
|Henrik Norlander
|177
|$482,757
|119.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|176
|$629,357
|120.
|Chez Reavie
|175
|$515,507
|121.
|Davis Riley
|174
|$399,388
|122.
|Greyson Sigg
|172
|$351,122
|123.
|Matt Wallace
|170
|$540,209
|124.
|Wyndham Clark
|169
|$408,193
|125.
|Trey Mullinax
|168
|$415,572
|126.
|David Lipsky
|166
|$384,548
|127.
|Webb Simpson
|166
|$446,540
|128.
|Matthew NeSmith
|162
|$372,510
|129.
|Kevin Streelman
|157
|$459,093
|130.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|152
|$400,768
|131.
|Charles Howell III
|149
|$320,377
|132.
|Harry Higgs
|147
|$425,211
|133.
|Cameron Davis
|145
|$351,812
|134.
|Sung Kang
|139
|$297,916
|135.
|Brian Stuard
|138
|$362,027
|136.
|Jonathan Byrd
|137
|$354,150
|137.
|Graeme McDowell
|134
|$398,249
|138.
|Francesco Molinari
|131
|$416,845
|139.
|Martin Trainer
|130
|$354,310
|140.
|Zach Johnson
|127
|$307,469
|141.
|Scott Piercy
|127
|$321,311
|142.
|Dustin Johnson
|123
|$617,948
|143.
|Brandon Wu
|113
|$252,165
|143.
|Roger Sloan
|118
|$299,007
|144.
|Emiliano Grillo
|117
|$322,095
|145.
|Branden Grace
|115
|$450,748
|146.
|Stephan Jaeger
|114
|$240,183
|147.
|Tyler McCumber
|113
|$307,005
|149.
|Seth Reeves
|111
|$276,335
|150.
|Paul Barjon
|110
|$279,939
