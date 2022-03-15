PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 5:01 pm
2 min read
      

Through March 14

Points Money
1. Scottie Scheffler 1,620 $5,298,014
2. Cameron Smith 1,354 $5,797,375
3. Hideki Matsuyama 1,321 $4,028,633
4. Tom Hoge 1,162 $3,375,451
5. Talor Gooch 1,093 $3,019,182
6. Viktor Hovland 1,006 $3,516,781
7. Sungjae Im 946 $2,540,618
8. Sam Burns 890 $2,549,031
9. Joaquin Niemann 835 $3,023,257
10. Max Homa 808 $2,392,110
11. Luke List 803 $2,329,333
12. Sepp Straka 738 $2,421,511
13. Collin Morikawa 730 $2,666,322
14. Cameron Young 716 $2,250,875
15. Russell Henley 711 $2,068,305
16. Jon Rahm 666 $1,928,830
17. Patrick Cantlay 661 $1,971,600
18. Rory McIlroy 656 $2,386,111
19. Jason Kokrak 648 $1,806,660
20. Cameron Tringale 648 $2,054,528
21. Seamus Power 632 $1,688,328
22. Maverick McNealy 631 $1,743,504
23. Lucas Herbert 615 $1,703,600
24. Will Zalatoris 600 $1,752,962
25. Justin Thomas 583 $1,777,801
26. Keith Mitchell 582 $1,924,997
27. Hudson Swafford 578 $1,547,594
28. Mackenzie Hughes 545 $1,490,376
29. Marc Leishman 522 $1,379,016
30. Matthew Wolff 520 $1,338,926
31. Billy Horschel 496 $1,670,508
32. Sebastian Munoz 464 $1,355,691
33. Denny McCarthy 435 $1,161,521
34. Lanto Griffin 427 $1,211,864
35. Si Woo Kim 426 $1,157,098
36. Jordan Spieth 423 $1,287,799
37. Kevin Kisner 417 $1,695,755
38. Mito Pereira 413 $986,063
39. Brendan Steele 402 $1,434,164
40. Keegan Bradley 389 $1,692,601
41. Carlos Ortiz 378 $980,917
42. Danny Lee 377 $949,120
43. Nick Watney 364 $962,232
44. Shane Lowry 364 $1,219,307
45. Anirban Lahiri 363 $2,285,226
46. Xander Schauffele 363 $1,071,475
47. Chris Kirk 361 $1,150,391
48. Russell Knox 358 $1,294,941
49. Patrick Reed 357 $943,745
50. Aaron Wise 356 $1,027,554
51. Matt Jones 342 $954,162
52. Beau Hossler 337 $971,912
53. Taylor Pendrith 336 $966,624
54. Daniel Berger 333 $1,100,730
55. Tyrrell Hatton 333 $1,379,994
56. Joel Dahmen 331 $978,319
57. Adam Scott 317 $1,092,199
58. Sahith Theegala 314 $861,392
59. Troy Merritt 314 $857,460
60. J.J. Spaun 313 $709,507
61. Alex Noren 313 $959,681
62. Adam Hadwin 312 $1,077,193
63. Kevin Tway 303 $815,186
64. Ryan Brehm 300 $666,000
65. Gary Woodland 299 $1,049,430
66. Paul Casey 299 $1,663,626
67. Andrew Putnam 298 $782,487
68. C.T. Pan 295 $896,251
69. Corey Conners 286 $846,438
70. Lee Hodges 286 $801,838
71. Scott Stallings 284 $724,036
72. Harold Varner III 275 $1,072,030
73. Matt Fitzpatrick 269 $888,411
74. Taylor Moore 267 $665,504
75. Patrick Rodgers 266 $671,940
76. Hayden Buckley 264 $735,029
77. Max McGreevy 258 $609,526
78. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 258 $645,407
79. Adam Long 253 $636,501
80. Sam Ryder 245 $757,330
81. Aaron Rai 245 $658,691
82. Michael Thompson 241 $688,158
83. Brooks Koepka 239 $703,828
84. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 236 $670,025
85. Peter Malnati 232 $573,522
86. Patton Kizzire 230 $685,215
87. Kramer Hickok 226 $600,321
88. Brian Harman 225 $666,709
89. Dylan Frittelli 225 $525,973
90. Adam Schenk 221 $556,188
91. Pat Perez 220 $716,112
92. Kurt Kitayama 220 $612,231
93. Adam Svensson 217 $570,993
94. Abraham Ancer 217 $690,095
95. Nick Taylor 217 $528,868
96. Rickie Fowler 212 $708,752
97. Vince Whaley 210 $529,837
98. Lucas Glover 207 $597,451
99. Alex Smalley 205 $486,152
100. Brendon Todd 201 $489,935
101. Doug Ghim 199 $896,406
102. Matthias Schwab 197 $503,085
103. Jason Day 197 $574,189
104. Robert Streb 192 $572,663
105. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700
106. Erik Van Rooyen 191 $676,524
107. Chad Ramey 181 $404,368
107. Justin Rose 189 $519,567
108. Nate Lashley 184 $399,049
109. Jhonattan Vegas 184 $483,932
109. Mark Hubbard 179 $391,186
110. Martin Laird 183 $460,658
111. Ryan Palmer 183 $437,462
113. Sergio Garcia 181 $530,606
114. John Huh 180 $466,800
116. Matt Kuchar 178 $423,921
117. Rory Sabbatini 177 $453,969
118. Henrik Norlander 177 $482,757
119. Tommy Fleetwood 176 $629,357
120. Chez Reavie 175 $515,507
121. Davis Riley 174 $399,388
122. Greyson Sigg 172 $351,122
123. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209
124. Wyndham Clark 169 $408,193
125. Trey Mullinax 168 $415,572
126. David Lipsky 166 $384,548
127. Webb Simpson 166 $446,540
128. Matthew NeSmith 162 $372,510
129. Kevin Streelman 157 $459,093
130. Louis Oosthuizen 152 $400,768
131. Charles Howell III 149 $320,377
132. Harry Higgs 147 $425,211
133. Cameron Davis 145 $351,812
134. Sung Kang 139 $297,916
135. Brian Stuard 138 $362,027
136. Jonathan Byrd 137 $354,150
137. Graeme McDowell 134 $398,249
138. Francesco Molinari 131 $416,845
139. Martin Trainer 130 $354,310
140. Zach Johnson 127 $307,469
141. Scott Piercy 127 $321,311
142. Dustin Johnson 123 $617,948
143. Brandon Wu 113 $252,165
143. Roger Sloan 118 $299,007
144. Emiliano Grillo 117 $322,095
145. Branden Grace 115 $450,748
146. Stephan Jaeger 114 $240,183
147. Tyler McCumber 113 $307,005
149. Seth Reeves 111 $276,335
150. Paul Barjon 110 $279,939

