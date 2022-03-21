PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 5:01 pm
2 min read
      

Through March 20

Points Money
1. Scottie Scheffler 1,620 $5,298,014
2. Sam Burns 1,390 $3,953,031
3. Cameron Smith 1,354 $5,797,375
4. Hideki Matsuyama 1,321 $4,028,633
5. Tom Hoge 1,162 $3,375,451
6. Talor Gooch 1,093 $3,019,182
7. Viktor Hovland 1,027 $3,558,381
8. Sungjae Im 946 $2,540,618
9. Joaquin Niemann 835 $3,023,257
10. Max Homa 808 $2,392,110
11. Luke List 803 $2,329,333
12. Justin Thomas 746 $2,238,001
13. Sepp Straka 738 $2,421,511
14. Collin Morikawa 734 $2,682,546
15. Cameron Young 716 $2,250,875
16. Russell Henley 711 $2,068,305
17. Jon Rahm 666 $1,928,830
18. Patrick Cantlay 661 $1,971,600
19. Rory McIlroy 656 $2,386,111
20. Cameron Tringale 652 $2,071,532
21. Jason Kokrak 648 $1,806,660
22. Seamus Power 632 $1,688,328
23. Maverick McNealy 631 $1,743,504
24. Lucas Herbert 615 $1,703,600
25. Will Zalatoris 600 $1,752,962
26. Keith Mitchell 582 $1,924,997
27. Hudson Swafford 578 $1,547,594
28. Mackenzie Hughes 545 $1,490,376
29. Marc Leishman 522 $1,379,016
30. Matthew Wolff 520 $1,338,926
31. Billy Horschel 496 $1,670,508
32. Davis Riley 474 $1,249,588
33. Sebastian Munoz 464 $1,355,691
34. Denny McCarthy 442 $1,180,960
35. Mito Pereira 441 $1,040,663
36. Kevin Kisner 438 $1,737,355
37. Lanto Griffin 427 $1,211,864
38. Si Woo Kim 426 $1,157,098
39. Jordan Spieth 423 $1,287,799
40. Shane Lowry 423 $1,379,207
41. Xander Schauffele 422 $1,231,375
42. Brendan Steele 402 $1,434,164
43. Sahith Theegala 394 $1,090,322
44. Adam Hadwin 392 $1,306,123
45. Keegan Bradley 389 $1,692,601
46. Danny Lee 384 $968,559
47. Carlos Ortiz 378 $980,917
48. Matt Fitzpatrick 374 $1,189,686
49. Tyrrell Hatton 373 $1,465,014
50. Alex Noren 372 $1,119,581
51. Nick Watney 364 $962,232
52. Anirban Lahiri 363 $2,285,226
53. Russell Knox 363 $1,312,647
54. Chris Kirk 361 $1,150,391
55. Patrick Reed 357 $943,745
56. Aaron Wise 356 $1,027,554
57. Joel Dahmen 345 $1,007,569
58. Troy Merritt 343 $912,060
59. Matt Jones 342 $954,162
60. J.J. Spaun 342 $764,107
61. Gary Woodland 339 $1,134,450
62. Beau Hossler 337 $971,912
63. Taylor Pendrith 336 $966,624
64. Scott Stallings 333 $842,986
65. Daniel Berger 333 $1,100,730
66. Brian Harman 330 $967,984
67. Matthew NeSmith 325 $832,710
68. Adam Scott 317 $1,092,199
69. Ryan Brehm 304 $682,536
70. Kevin Tway 303 $815,186
71. C.T. Pan 302 $915,690
72. Paul Casey 299 $1,663,626
73. Andrew Putnam 298 $782,487
74. Brooks Koepka 298 $863,728
75. Corey Conners 286 $846,438
76. Lee Hodges 286 $801,838
77. Harold Varner III 280 $1,089,736
78. Robert Streb 272 $801,593
79. Taylor Moore 267 $665,504
80. Max McGreevy 266 $628,965
81. Patrick Rodgers 266 $671,940
82. Hayden Buckley 264 $735,029
83. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 262 $662,411
84. Adam Long 253 $636,501
85. Patton Kizzire 251 $726,815
86. Michael Thompson 247 $705,864
87. Kramer Hickok 246 $641,921
88. Sam Ryder 245 $757,330
89. Aaron Rai 245 $658,691
90. Kevin Streelman 237 $688,023
91. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 236 $670,025
92. Peter Malnati 232 $573,522
93. Adam Svensson 230 $600,243
94. Matt Kuchar 227 $542,871
95. Tommy Fleetwood 225 $748,307
96. Dylan Frittelli 225 $525,973
97. Pat Perez 223 $732,024
98. Adam Schenk 221 $556,188
99. Kurt Kitayama 220 $612,231
100. Nick Taylor 220 $544,780
101. Abraham Ancer 217 $690,095
102. Nate Lashley 213 $453,649
103. Jhonattan Vegas 213 $538,532
104. Rickie Fowler 212 $708,752
105. Vince Whaley 210 $529,837
106. Lucas Glover 207 $597,451
107. Alex Smalley 205 $486,152
108. Brendon Todd 201 $489,935
109. Doug Ghim 199 $896,406
110. Matthias Schwab 197 $503,085
111. Jason Day 197 $574,189
112. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700
113. Erik Van Rooyen 191 $676,524
114. Justin Rose 189 $519,567
115. Chez Reavie 188 $544,757
116. Brian Stuard 187 $480,977
117. John Huh 184 $483,336
118. Martin Laird 183 $460,658
119. Ryan Palmer 183 $437,462
120. Chad Ramey 181 $404,368
121. Sergio Garcia 181 $530,606
122. Greyson Sigg 179 $370,561
123. Mark Hubbard 179 $391,186
124. Rory Sabbatini 177 $453,969
125. Henrik Norlander 177 $482,757
126. Webb Simpson 173 $465,979
127. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209
128. David Lipsky 169 $400,772
129. Wyndham Clark 169 $408,193
130. Trey Mullinax 168 $415,572
131. Harry Higgs 160 $454,461
132. Stewart Cink 159 $432,058
133. Louis Oosthuizen 156 $417,772
134. Charles Howell III 149 $320,377
135. Cameron Davis 145 $351,812
136. Tyler Duncan 143 $302,318
137. Sung Kang 139 $297,916
138. Jonathan Byrd 137 $354,150
139. Dustin Johnson 136 $647,198
140. Austin Smotherman 135 $340,066
141. Graeme McDowell 134 $398,249
142. Brandon Wu 133 $293,765
143. Francesco Molinari 131 $416,845
144. Martin Trainer 130 $354,310
145. Zach Johnson 127 $307,469
146. Scott Piercy 127 $321,311
147. Doc Redman 120 $360,237
148. Roger Sloan 118 $299,007
149. Emiliano Grillo 117 $322,095
150. Paul Barjon 115 $297,645

Critical maintenance