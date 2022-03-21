PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through March 20
Points
Money
|1.
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,620
|$5,298,014
|2.
|Sam Burns
|1,390
|$3,953,031
|3.
|Cameron Smith
|1,354
|$5,797,375
|4.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,321
|$4,028,633
|5.
|Tom Hoge
|1,162
|$3,375,451
|6.
|Talor Gooch
|1,093
|$3,019,182
|7.
|Viktor Hovland
|1,027
|$3,558,381
|8.
|Sungjae Im
|946
|$2,540,618
|9.
|Joaquin Niemann
|835
|$3,023,257
|10.
|Max Homa
|808
|$2,392,110
|11.
|Luke List
|803
|$2,329,333
|12.
|Justin Thomas
|746
|$2,238,001
|13.
|Sepp Straka
|738
|$2,421,511
|14.
|Collin Morikawa
|734
|$2,682,546
|15.
|Cameron Young
|716
|$2,250,875
|16.
|Russell Henley
|711
|$2,068,305
|17.
|Jon Rahm
|666
|$1,928,830
|18.
|Patrick Cantlay
|661
|$1,971,600
|19.
|Rory McIlroy
|656
|$2,386,111
|20.
|Cameron Tringale
|652
|$2,071,532
|21.
|Jason Kokrak
|648
|$1,806,660
|22.
|Seamus Power
|632
|$1,688,328
|23.
|Maverick McNealy
|631
|$1,743,504
|24.
|Lucas Herbert
|615
|$1,703,600
|25.
|Will Zalatoris
|600
|$1,752,962
|26.
|Keith Mitchell
|582
|$1,924,997
|27.
|Hudson Swafford
|578
|$1,547,594
|28.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|545
|$1,490,376
|29.
|Marc Leishman
|522
|$1,379,016
|30.
|Matthew Wolff
|520
|$1,338,926
|31.
|Billy Horschel
|496
|$1,670,508
|32.
|Davis Riley
|474
|$1,249,588
|33.
|Sebastian Munoz
|464
|$1,355,691
|34.
|Denny McCarthy
|442
|$1,180,960
|35.
|Mito Pereira
|441
|$1,040,663
|36.
|Kevin Kisner
|438
|$1,737,355
|37.
|Lanto Griffin
|427
|$1,211,864
|38.
|Si Woo Kim
|426
|$1,157,098
|39.
|Jordan Spieth
|423
|$1,287,799
|40.
|Shane Lowry
|423
|$1,379,207
|41.
|Xander Schauffele
|422
|$1,231,375
|42.
|Brendan Steele
|402
|$1,434,164
|43.
|Sahith Theegala
|394
|$1,090,322
|44.
|Adam Hadwin
|392
|$1,306,123
|45.
|Keegan Bradley
|389
|$1,692,601
|46.
|Danny Lee
|384
|$968,559
|47.
|Carlos Ortiz
|378
|$980,917
|48.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|374
|$1,189,686
|49.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|373
|$1,465,014
|50.
|Alex Noren
|372
|$1,119,581
|51.
|Nick Watney
|364
|$962,232
|52.
|Anirban Lahiri
|363
|$2,285,226
|53.
|Russell Knox
|363
|$1,312,647
|54.
|Chris Kirk
|361
|$1,150,391
|55.
|Patrick Reed
|357
|$943,745
|56.
|Aaron Wise
|356
|$1,027,554
|57.
|Joel Dahmen
|345
|$1,007,569
|58.
|Troy Merritt
|343
|$912,060
|59.
|Matt Jones
|342
|$954,162
|60.
|J.J. Spaun
|342
|$764,107
|61.
|Gary Woodland
|339
|$1,134,450
|62.
|Beau Hossler
|337
|$971,912
|63.
|Taylor Pendrith
|336
|$966,624
|64.
|Scott Stallings
|333
|$842,986
|65.
|Daniel Berger
|333
|$1,100,730
|66.
|Brian Harman
|330
|$967,984
|67.
|Matthew NeSmith
|325
|$832,710
|68.
|Adam Scott
|317
|$1,092,199
|69.
|Ryan Brehm
|304
|$682,536
|70.
|Kevin Tway
|303
|$815,186
|71.
|C.T. Pan
|302
|$915,690
|72.
|Paul Casey
|299
|$1,663,626
|73.
|Andrew Putnam
|298
|$782,487
|74.
|Brooks Koepka
|298
|$863,728
|75.
|Corey Conners
|286
|$846,438
|76.
|Lee Hodges
|286
|$801,838
|77.
|Harold Varner III
|280
|$1,089,736
|78.
|Robert Streb
|272
|$801,593
|79.
|Taylor Moore
|267
|$665,504
|80.
|Max McGreevy
|266
|$628,965
|81.
|Patrick Rodgers
|266
|$671,940
|82.
|Hayden Buckley
|264
|$735,029
|83.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|262
|$662,411
|84.
|Adam Long
|253
|$636,501
|85.
|Patton Kizzire
|251
|$726,815
|86.
|Michael Thompson
|247
|$705,864
|87.
|Kramer Hickok
|246
|$641,921
|88.
|Sam Ryder
|245
|$757,330
|89.
|Aaron Rai
|245
|$658,691
|90.
|Kevin Streelman
|237
|$688,023
|91.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|236
|$670,025
|92.
|Peter Malnati
|232
|$573,522
|93.
|Adam Svensson
|230
|$600,243
|94.
|Matt Kuchar
|227
|$542,871
|95.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|225
|$748,307
|96.
|Dylan Frittelli
|225
|$525,973
|97.
|Pat Perez
|223
|$732,024
|98.
|Adam Schenk
|221
|$556,188
|99.
|Kurt Kitayama
|220
|$612,231
|100.
|Nick Taylor
|220
|$544,780
|101.
|Abraham Ancer
|217
|$690,095
|102.
|Nate Lashley
|213
|$453,649
|103.
|Jhonattan Vegas
|213
|$538,532
|104.
|Rickie Fowler
|212
|$708,752
|105.
|Vince Whaley
|210
|$529,837
|106.
|Lucas Glover
|207
|$597,451
|107.
|Alex Smalley
|205
|$486,152
|108.
|Brendon Todd
|201
|$489,935
|109.
|Doug Ghim
|199
|$896,406
|110.
|Matthias Schwab
|197
|$503,085
|111.
|Jason Day
|197
|$574,189
|112.
|Andrew Landry
|191
|$498,700
|113.
|Erik Van Rooyen
|191
|$676,524
|114.
|Justin Rose
|189
|$519,567
|115.
|Chez Reavie
|188
|$544,757
|116.
|Brian Stuard
|187
|$480,977
|117.
|John Huh
|184
|$483,336
|118.
|Martin Laird
|183
|$460,658
|119.
|Ryan Palmer
|183
|$437,462
|120.
|Chad Ramey
|181
|$404,368
|121.
|Sergio Garcia
|181
|$530,606
|122.
|Greyson Sigg
|179
|$370,561
|123.
|Mark Hubbard
|179
|$391,186
|124.
|Rory Sabbatini
|177
|$453,969
|125.
|Henrik Norlander
|177
|$482,757
|126.
|Webb Simpson
|173
|$465,979
|127.
|Matt Wallace
|170
|$540,209
|128.
|David Lipsky
|169
|$400,772
|129.
|Wyndham Clark
|169
|$408,193
|130.
|Trey Mullinax
|168
|$415,572
|131.
|Harry Higgs
|160
|$454,461
|132.
|Stewart Cink
|159
|$432,058
|133.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|156
|$417,772
|134.
|Charles Howell III
|149
|$320,377
|135.
|Cameron Davis
|145
|$351,812
|136.
|Tyler Duncan
|143
|$302,318
|137.
|Sung Kang
|139
|$297,916
|138.
|Jonathan Byrd
|137
|$354,150
|139.
|Dustin Johnson
|136
|$647,198
|140.
|Austin Smotherman
|135
|$340,066
|141.
|Graeme McDowell
|134
|$398,249
|142.
|Brandon Wu
|133
|$293,765
|143.
|Francesco Molinari
|131
|$416,845
|144.
|Martin Trainer
|130
|$354,310
|145.
|Zach Johnson
|127
|$307,469
|146.
|Scott Piercy
|127
|$321,311
|147.
|Doc Redman
|120
|$360,237
|148.
|Roger Sloan
|118
|$299,007
|149.
|Emiliano Grillo
|117
|$322,095
|150.
|Paul Barjon
|115
|$297,645
