PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through March 21

Points Money 1. Scottie Scheffler 1,620 $5,298,014 2. Sam Burns 1,390 $3,953,031 3. Cameron Smith 1,354 $5,797,375 4. Hideki Matsuyama 1,321 $4,028,633 5. Tom Hoge 1,162 $3,375,451 6. Talor Gooch 1,093 $3,019,182 7. Viktor Hovland 1,027 $3,558,381 8. Sungjae Im 946 $2,540,618 9. Joaquin Niemann 835 $3,023,257 10. Max Homa 808 $2,392,110 11. Luke List 803 $2,329,333 12. Justin Thomas 746 $2,238,001 13. Sepp Straka 738 $2,421,511 14. Collin Morikawa 734 $2,682,546 15. Cameron Young 716 $2,250,875 16. Russell Henley 711 $2,068,305 17. Jon Rahm 666 $1,928,830 18. Patrick Cantlay 661 $1,971,600 19. Rory McIlroy 656 $2,386,111 20. Cameron Tringale 652 $2,071,532 21. Jason Kokrak 648 $1,806,660 22. Seamus Power 632 $1,688,328 23. Maverick McNealy 631 $1,743,504 24. Lucas Herbert 615 $1,703,600 25. Will Zalatoris 600 $1,752,962 26. Keith Mitchell 582 $1,924,997 27. Hudson Swafford 578 $1,547,594 28. Mackenzie Hughes 545 $1,490,376 29. Marc Leishman 522 $1,379,016 30. Matthew Wolff 520 $1,338,926 31. Billy Horschel 496 $1,670,508 32. Davis Riley 474 $1,249,588 33. Sebastian Munoz 464 $1,355,691 34. Denny McCarthy 442 $1,180,960 35. Mito Pereira 441 $1,040,663 36. Kevin Kisner 438 $1,737,355 37. Lanto Griffin 427 $1,211,864 38. Si Woo Kim 426 $1,157,098 39. Jordan Spieth 423 $1,287,799 40. Shane Lowry 423 $1,379,207 41. Xander Schauffele 422 $1,231,375 42. Brendan Steele 402 $1,434,164 43. Sahith Theegala 394 $1,090,322 44. Adam Hadwin 392 $1,306,123 45. Keegan Bradley 389 $1,692,601 46. Danny Lee 384 $968,559 47. Carlos Ortiz 378 $980,917 48. Matt Fitzpatrick 374 $1,189,686 49. Tyrrell Hatton 373 $1,465,014 50. Alex Noren 372 $1,119,581 51. Nick Watney 364 $962,232 52. Anirban Lahiri 363 $2,285,226 53. Russell Knox 363 $1,312,647 54. Chris Kirk 361 $1,150,391 55. Patrick Reed 357 $943,745 56. Aaron Wise 356 $1,027,554 57. Joel Dahmen 345 $1,007,569 58. Troy Merritt 343 $912,060 59. Matt Jones 342 $954,162 60. J.J. Spaun 342 $764,107 61. Gary Woodland 339 $1,134,450 62. Beau Hossler 337 $971,912 63. Taylor Pendrith 336 $966,624 64. Scott Stallings 333 $842,986 65. Daniel Berger 333 $1,100,730 66. Brian Harman 330 $967,984 67. Matthew NeSmith 325 $832,710 68. Adam Scott 317 $1,092,199 69. Ryan Brehm 304 $682,536 70. Kevin Tway 303 $815,186 71. C.T. Pan 302 $915,690 72. Paul Casey 299 $1,663,626 73. Andrew Putnam 298 $782,487 74. Brooks Koepka 298 $863,728 75. Corey Conners 286 $846,438 76. Lee Hodges 286 $801,838 77. Harold Varner III 280 $1,089,736 78. Robert Streb 272 $801,593 79. Taylor Moore 267 $665,504 80. Max McGreevy 266 $628,965 81. Patrick Rodgers 266 $671,940 82. Hayden Buckley 264 $735,029 83. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 262 $662,411 84. Adam Long 253 $636,501 85. Patton Kizzire 251 $726,815 86. Michael Thompson 247 $705,864 87. Kramer Hickok 246 $641,921 88. Sam Ryder 245 $757,330 89. Aaron Rai 245 $658,691 90. Kevin Streelman 237 $688,023 91. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 236 $670,025 92. Peter Malnati 232 $573,522 93. Adam Svensson 230 $600,243 94. Matt Kuchar 227 $542,871 95. Tommy Fleetwood 225 $748,307 96. Dylan Frittelli 225 $525,973 97. Pat Perez 223 $732,024 98. Adam Schenk 221 $556,188 99. Kurt Kitayama 220 $612,231 100. Nick Taylor 220 $544,780 101. Abraham Ancer 217 $690,095 102. Nate Lashley 213 $453,649 103. Jhonattan Vegas 213 $538,532 104. Rickie Fowler 212 $708,752 105. Vince Whaley 210 $529,837 106. Lucas Glover 207 $597,451 107. Alex Smalley 205 $486,152 108. Brendon Todd 201 $489,935 109. Doug Ghim 199 $896,406 110. Matthias Schwab 197 $503,085 111. Jason Day 197 $574,189 112. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700 113. Erik Van Rooyen 191 $676,524 114. Justin Rose 189 $519,567 115. Chez Reavie 188 $544,757 116. Brian Stuard 187 $480,977 117. John Huh 184 $483,336 118. Martin Laird 183 $460,658 119. Ryan Palmer 183 $437,462 120. Chad Ramey 181 $404,368 121. Sergio Garcia 181 $530,606 122. Greyson Sigg 179 $370,561 123. Mark Hubbard 179 $391,186 124. Rory Sabbatini 177 $453,969 125. Henrik Norlander 177 $482,757 126. Webb Simpson 173 $465,979 127. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209 128. David Lipsky 169 $400,772 129. Wyndham Clark 169 $408,193 130. Trey Mullinax 168 $415,572 131. Harry Higgs 160 $454,461 132. Stewart Cink 159 $432,058 133. Louis Oosthuizen 156 $417,772 134. Charles Howell III 149 $320,377 135. Cameron Davis 145 $351,812 136. Tyler Duncan 143 $302,318 137. Sung Kang 139 $297,916 138. Jonathan Byrd 137 $354,150 139. Dustin Johnson 136 $647,198 140. Austin Smotherman 135 $340,066 141. Graeme McDowell 134 $398,249 142. Brandon Wu 133 $293,765 143. Francesco Molinari 131 $416,845 144. Martin Trainer 130 $354,310 145. Zach Johnson 127 $307,469 146. Scott Piercy 127 $321,311 147. Doc Redman 120 $360,237 148. Roger Sloan 118 $299,007 149. Emiliano Grillo 117 $322,095 150. Paul Barjon 115 $297,645

