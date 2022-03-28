PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through March 27

Points Money 1. Scottie Scheffler 2,170 $7,398,014 2. Sam Burns 1,390 $3,953,031 3. Cameron Smith 1,354 $5,797,375 4. Hideki Matsuyama 1,321 $4,028,633 5. Tom Hoge 1,168 $3,418,201 6. Talor Gooch 1,140 $3,153,057 7. Viktor Hovland 1,074 $3,692,256 8. Sungjae Im 960 $2,598,857 9. Joaquin Niemann 849 $3,081,496 10. Max Homa 822 $2,450,349 11. Luke List 816 $2,387,572 12. Collin Morikawa 802 $2,902,546 13. Justin Thomas 759 $2,296,240 14. Kevin Kisner 753 $3,057,355 15. Sepp Straka 751 $2,479,750 16. Jon Rahm 735 $2,148,830 17. Seamus Power 733 $2,074,328 18. Cameron Young 729 $2,309,114 19. Russell Henley 716 $2,109,305 20. Will Zalatoris 701 $2,138,962 21. Patrick Cantlay 693 $2,068,711 22. Maverick McNealy 686 $1,907,504 23. Cameron Tringale 665 $2,129,771 24. Lucas Herbert 662 $1,837,475 25. Jason Kokrak 662 $1,864,899 26. Rory McIlroy 656 $2,386,111 27. Keith Mitchell 614 $2,022,108 28. Mackenzie Hughes 592 $1,624,251 29. Hudson Swafford 589 $1,564,082 30. Billy Horschel 564 $1,890,508 31. Marc Leishman 535 $1,437,255 32. Matthew Wolff 525 $1,379,926 33. Sebastian Munoz 496 $1,452,802 34. Corey Conners 486 $1,698,438 35. Chad Ramey 481 $1,070,368 36. Davis Riley 474 $1,249,588 37. Si Woo Kim 473 $1,290,973 38. Denny McCarthy 442 $1,180,960 39. Mito Pereira 441 $1,040,663 40. Tyrrell Hatton 441 $1,685,014 41. Jordan Spieth 437 $1,346,039 42. Shane Lowry 436 $1,437,446 43. Xander Schauffele 436 $1,289,614 44. Lanto Griffin 427 $1,211,864 45. Matt Fitzpatrick 421 $1,323,561 46. Alex Noren 419 $1,253,456 47. Sahith Theegala 418 $1,128,987 48. Keegan Bradley 402 $1,750,841 49. Brendan Steele 402 $1,434,164 50. Brooks Koepka 399 $1,249,728 51. Adam Hadwin 392 $1,306,123 52. Patrick Reed 389 $1,040,856 53. Adam Scott 385 $1,312,199 54. Danny Lee 384 $968,559 55. Carlos Ortiz 378 $980,917 56. Nick Watney 364 $962,232 57. Anirban Lahiri 363 $2,285,226 58. Russell Knox 363 $1,312,647 59. Chris Kirk 361 $1,150,391 60. Aaron Wise 356 $1,027,554 61. Daniel Berger 347 $1,158,969 62. Joel Dahmen 345 $1,007,569 63. Brian Harman 343 $1,026,223 64. Troy Merritt 343 $912,060 65. Matt Jones 342 $954,162 66. J.J. Spaun 342 $764,107 67. Alex Smalley 340 $815,452 68. Gary Woodland 339 $1,134,450 69. Beau Hossler 337 $971,912 70. Taylor Pendrith 336 $966,624 71. Scott Stallings 333 $842,986 72. Harold Varner III 327 $1,223,611 73. Matthew NeSmith 325 $832,710 74. Abraham Ancer 318 $1,076,095 75. Paul Casey 304 $1,704,626 76. Ryan Brehm 304 $682,536 77. Kevin Tway 303 $815,186 78. C.T. Pan 302 $915,690 79. Andrew Putnam 298 $782,487 80. Hayden Buckley 296 $809,954 81. Lee Hodges 286 $801,838 82. Jhonattan Vegas 285 $705,032 83. Kramer Hickok 278 $716,846 84. Dustin Johnson 276 $1,332,198 85. Robert Streb 272 $801,593 86. Adam Schenk 269 $668,576 87. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 267 $703,411 88. Taylor Moore 267 $665,504 89. Max McGreevy 266 $628,965 90. Patrick Rodgers 266 $671,940 91. Adam Long 253 $636,501 92. Patton Kizzire 251 $726,815 93. Michael Thompson 247 $705,864 94. Sam Ryder 245 $757,330 95. Aaron Rai 245 $658,691 96. Nate Lashley 242 $510,074 97. Nick Taylor 241 $575,182 98. Tommy Fleetwood 239 $806,546 99. Kevin Streelman 237 $688,023 100. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 236 $670,025 101. Brian Stuard 235 $593,365 102. Peter Malnati 232 $573,522 103. Adam Svensson 230 $600,243 104. Matt Kuchar 227 $542,871 105. Vince Whaley 226 $553,586 106. Dylan Frittelli 225 $525,973 107. Pat Perez 223 $732,024 108. Justin Rose 221 $616,678 109. Kurt Kitayama 220 $612,231 110. David Lipsky 217 $513,159 111. Rickie Fowler 212 $708,752 112. Sergio Garcia 212 $627,718 113. Lucas Glover 207 $597,451 114. Matthias Schwab 204 $514,456 115. Brendon Todd 201 $489,935 116. Greyson Sigg 201 $400,963 117. Doug Ghim 199 $896,406 118. Jason Day 197 $574,189 119. Erik Van Rooyen 196 $717,524 120. Wyndham Clark 193 $446,858 121. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700 122. Chez Reavie 188 $544,757 123. John Huh 187 $491,439 124. Webb Simpson 186 $524,218 125. Martin Laird 183 $460,658 126. Ryan Palmer 183 $437,462 127. Mark Hubbard 179 $391,186 128. Rory Sabbatini 177 $453,969 129. Henrik Norlander 177 $482,757 130. Martin Trainer 177 $466,697 131. Kevin Na 174 $475,741 132. Trey Mullinax 172 $424,767 133. Louis Oosthuizen 170 $476,011 134. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209 135. Harry Higgs 160 $454,461 136. Tyler Duncan 159 $326,068 137. Stewart Cink 159 $432,058 138. Brandon Wu 149 $317,514 139. Charles Howell III 149 $320,377 140. Jonathan Byrd 147 $370,638 141. Cameron Davis 145 $351,812 142. Ben Martin 142 $345,017 143. Graeme McDowell 139 $407,443 144. Sung Kang 139 $297,916 145. Andrew Novak 137 $285,171 146. Austin Smotherman 135 $340,066 147. Francesco Molinari 131 $416,845 148. Zach Johnson 127 $307,469 149. Scott Piercy 127 $321,311 150. Curtis Thompson 120 $297,518

