On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 5:01 pm
2 min read
      

Through March 27

Points Money
1. Scottie Scheffler 2,170 $7,398,014
2. Sam Burns 1,390 $3,953,031
3. Cameron Smith 1,354 $5,797,375
4. Hideki Matsuyama 1,321 $4,028,633
5. Tom Hoge 1,168 $3,418,201
6. Talor Gooch 1,140 $3,153,057
7. Viktor Hovland 1,074 $3,692,256
8. Sungjae Im 960 $2,598,857
9. Joaquin Niemann 849 $3,081,496
10. Max Homa 822 $2,450,349
11. Luke List 816 $2,387,572
12. Collin Morikawa 802 $2,902,546
13. Justin Thomas 759 $2,296,240
14. Kevin Kisner 753 $3,057,355
15. Sepp Straka 751 $2,479,750
16. Jon Rahm 735 $2,148,830
17. Seamus Power 733 $2,074,328
18. Cameron Young 729 $2,309,114
19. Russell Henley 716 $2,109,305
20. Will Zalatoris 701 $2,138,962
21. Patrick Cantlay 693 $2,068,711
22. Maverick McNealy 686 $1,907,504
23. Cameron Tringale 665 $2,129,771
24. Lucas Herbert 662 $1,837,475
25. Jason Kokrak 662 $1,864,899
26. Rory McIlroy 656 $2,386,111
27. Keith Mitchell 614 $2,022,108
28. Mackenzie Hughes 592 $1,624,251
29. Hudson Swafford 589 $1,564,082
30. Billy Horschel 564 $1,890,508
31. Marc Leishman 535 $1,437,255
32. Matthew Wolff 525 $1,379,926
33. Sebastian Munoz 496 $1,452,802
34. Corey Conners 486 $1,698,438
35. Chad Ramey 481 $1,070,368
36. Davis Riley 474 $1,249,588
37. Si Woo Kim 473 $1,290,973
38. Denny McCarthy 442 $1,180,960
39. Mito Pereira 441 $1,040,663
40. Tyrrell Hatton 441 $1,685,014
41. Jordan Spieth 437 $1,346,039
42. Shane Lowry 436 $1,437,446
43. Xander Schauffele 436 $1,289,614
44. Lanto Griffin 427 $1,211,864
45. Matt Fitzpatrick 421 $1,323,561
46. Alex Noren 419 $1,253,456
47. Sahith Theegala 418 $1,128,987
48. Keegan Bradley 402 $1,750,841
49. Brendan Steele 402 $1,434,164
50. Brooks Koepka 399 $1,249,728
51. Adam Hadwin 392 $1,306,123
52. Patrick Reed 389 $1,040,856
53. Adam Scott 385 $1,312,199
54. Danny Lee 384 $968,559
55. Carlos Ortiz 378 $980,917
56. Nick Watney 364 $962,232
57. Anirban Lahiri 363 $2,285,226
58. Russell Knox 363 $1,312,647
59. Chris Kirk 361 $1,150,391
60. Aaron Wise 356 $1,027,554
61. Daniel Berger 347 $1,158,969
62. Joel Dahmen 345 $1,007,569
63. Brian Harman 343 $1,026,223
64. Troy Merritt 343 $912,060
65. Matt Jones 342 $954,162
66. J.J. Spaun 342 $764,107
67. Alex Smalley 340 $815,452
68. Gary Woodland 339 $1,134,450
69. Beau Hossler 337 $971,912
70. Taylor Pendrith 336 $966,624
71. Scott Stallings 333 $842,986
72. Harold Varner III 327 $1,223,611
73. Matthew NeSmith 325 $832,710
74. Abraham Ancer 318 $1,076,095
75. Paul Casey 304 $1,704,626
76. Ryan Brehm 304 $682,536
77. Kevin Tway 303 $815,186
78. C.T. Pan 302 $915,690
79. Andrew Putnam 298 $782,487
80. Hayden Buckley 296 $809,954
81. Lee Hodges 286 $801,838
82. Jhonattan Vegas 285 $705,032
83. Kramer Hickok 278 $716,846
84. Dustin Johnson 276 $1,332,198
85. Robert Streb 272 $801,593
86. Adam Schenk 269 $668,576
87. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 267 $703,411
88. Taylor Moore 267 $665,504
89. Max McGreevy 266 $628,965
90. Patrick Rodgers 266 $671,940
91. Adam Long 253 $636,501
92. Patton Kizzire 251 $726,815
93. Michael Thompson 247 $705,864
94. Sam Ryder 245 $757,330
95. Aaron Rai 245 $658,691
96. Nate Lashley 242 $510,074
97. Nick Taylor 241 $575,182
98. Tommy Fleetwood 239 $806,546
99. Kevin Streelman 237 $688,023
100. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 236 $670,025
101. Brian Stuard 235 $593,365
102. Peter Malnati 232 $573,522
103. Adam Svensson 230 $600,243
104. Matt Kuchar 227 $542,871
105. Vince Whaley 226 $553,586
106. Dylan Frittelli 225 $525,973
107. Pat Perez 223 $732,024
108. Justin Rose 221 $616,678
109. Kurt Kitayama 220 $612,231
110. David Lipsky 217 $513,159
111. Rickie Fowler 212 $708,752
112. Sergio Garcia 212 $627,718
113. Lucas Glover 207 $597,451
114. Matthias Schwab 204 $514,456
115. Brendon Todd 201 $489,935
116. Greyson Sigg 201 $400,963
117. Doug Ghim 199 $896,406
118. Jason Day 197 $574,189
119. Erik Van Rooyen 196 $717,524
120. Wyndham Clark 193 $446,858
121. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700
122. Chez Reavie 188 $544,757
123. John Huh 187 $491,439
124. Webb Simpson 186 $524,218
125. Martin Laird 183 $460,658
126. Ryan Palmer 183 $437,462
127. Mark Hubbard 179 $391,186
128. Rory Sabbatini 177 $453,969
129. Henrik Norlander 177 $482,757
130. Martin Trainer 177 $466,697
131. Kevin Na 174 $475,741
132. Trey Mullinax 172 $424,767
133. Louis Oosthuizen 170 $476,011
134. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209
135. Harry Higgs 160 $454,461
136. Tyler Duncan 159 $326,068
137. Stewart Cink 159 $432,058
138. Brandon Wu 149 $317,514
139. Charles Howell III 149 $320,377
140. Jonathan Byrd 147 $370,638
141. Cameron Davis 145 $351,812
142. Ben Martin 142 $345,017
143. Graeme McDowell 139 $407,443
144. Sung Kang 139 $297,916
145. Andrew Novak 137 $285,171
146. Austin Smotherman 135 $340,066
147. Francesco Molinari 131 $416,845
148. Zach Johnson 127 $307,469
149. Scott Piercy 127 $321,311
150. Curtis Thompson 120 $297,518

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|4 Smart Cities Connect Conference and...
4|4 SMi's 11th Annual Smart Water...
4|4 Sea-Air-Space 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Can I get your autograph?