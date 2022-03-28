PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through March 27
|1.
|Scottie Scheffler
|2,170
|$7,398,014
|2.
|Sam Burns
|1,390
|$3,953,031
|3.
|Cameron Smith
|1,354
|$5,797,375
|4.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,321
|$4,028,633
|5.
|Tom Hoge
|1,168
|$3,418,201
|6.
|Talor Gooch
|1,140
|$3,153,057
|7.
|Viktor Hovland
|1,074
|$3,692,256
|8.
|Sungjae Im
|960
|$2,598,857
|9.
|Joaquin Niemann
|849
|$3,081,496
|10.
|Max Homa
|822
|$2,450,349
|11.
|Luke List
|816
|$2,387,572
|12.
|Collin Morikawa
|802
|$2,902,546
|13.
|Justin Thomas
|759
|$2,296,240
|14.
|Kevin Kisner
|753
|$3,057,355
|15.
|Sepp Straka
|751
|$2,479,750
|16.
|Jon Rahm
|735
|$2,148,830
|17.
|Seamus Power
|733
|$2,074,328
|18.
|Cameron Young
|729
|$2,309,114
|19.
|Russell Henley
|716
|$2,109,305
|20.
|Will Zalatoris
|701
|$2,138,962
|21.
|Patrick Cantlay
|693
|$2,068,711
|22.
|Maverick McNealy
|686
|$1,907,504
|23.
|Cameron Tringale
|665
|$2,129,771
|24.
|Lucas Herbert
|662
|$1,837,475
|25.
|Jason Kokrak
|662
|$1,864,899
|26.
|Rory McIlroy
|656
|$2,386,111
|27.
|Keith Mitchell
|614
|$2,022,108
|28.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|592
|$1,624,251
|29.
|Hudson Swafford
|589
|$1,564,082
|30.
|Billy Horschel
|564
|$1,890,508
|31.
|Marc Leishman
|535
|$1,437,255
|32.
|Matthew Wolff
|525
|$1,379,926
|33.
|Sebastian Munoz
|496
|$1,452,802
|34.
|Corey Conners
|486
|$1,698,438
|35.
|Chad Ramey
|481
|$1,070,368
|36.
|Davis Riley
|474
|$1,249,588
|37.
|Si Woo Kim
|473
|$1,290,973
|38.
|Denny McCarthy
|442
|$1,180,960
|39.
|Mito Pereira
|441
|$1,040,663
|40.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|441
|$1,685,014
|41.
|Jordan Spieth
|437
|$1,346,039
|42.
|Shane Lowry
|436
|$1,437,446
|43.
|Xander Schauffele
|436
|$1,289,614
|44.
|Lanto Griffin
|427
|$1,211,864
|45.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|421
|$1,323,561
|46.
|Alex Noren
|419
|$1,253,456
|47.
|Sahith Theegala
|418
|$1,128,987
|48.
|Keegan Bradley
|402
|$1,750,841
|49.
|Brendan Steele
|402
|$1,434,164
|50.
|Brooks Koepka
|399
|$1,249,728
|51.
|Adam Hadwin
|392
|$1,306,123
|52.
|Patrick Reed
|389
|$1,040,856
|53.
|Adam Scott
|385
|$1,312,199
|54.
|Danny Lee
|384
|$968,559
|55.
|Carlos Ortiz
|378
|$980,917
|56.
|Nick Watney
|364
|$962,232
|57.
|Anirban Lahiri
|363
|$2,285,226
|58.
|Russell Knox
|363
|$1,312,647
|59.
|Chris Kirk
|361
|$1,150,391
|60.
|Aaron Wise
|356
|$1,027,554
|61.
|Daniel Berger
|347
|$1,158,969
|62.
|Joel Dahmen
|345
|$1,007,569
|63.
|Brian Harman
|343
|$1,026,223
|64.
|Troy Merritt
|343
|$912,060
|65.
|Matt Jones
|342
|$954,162
|66.
|J.J. Spaun
|342
|$764,107
|67.
|Alex Smalley
|340
|$815,452
|68.
|Gary Woodland
|339
|$1,134,450
|69.
|Beau Hossler
|337
|$971,912
|70.
|Taylor Pendrith
|336
|$966,624
|71.
|Scott Stallings
|333
|$842,986
|72.
|Harold Varner III
|327
|$1,223,611
|73.
|Matthew NeSmith
|325
|$832,710
|74.
|Abraham Ancer
|318
|$1,076,095
|75.
|Paul Casey
|304
|$1,704,626
|76.
|Ryan Brehm
|304
|$682,536
|77.
|Kevin Tway
|303
|$815,186
|78.
|C.T. Pan
|302
|$915,690
|79.
|Andrew Putnam
|298
|$782,487
|80.
|Hayden Buckley
|296
|$809,954
|81.
|Lee Hodges
|286
|$801,838
|82.
|Jhonattan Vegas
|285
|$705,032
|83.
|Kramer Hickok
|278
|$716,846
|84.
|Dustin Johnson
|276
|$1,332,198
|85.
|Robert Streb
|272
|$801,593
|86.
|Adam Schenk
|269
|$668,576
|87.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|267
|$703,411
|88.
|Taylor Moore
|267
|$665,504
|89.
|Max McGreevy
|266
|$628,965
|90.
|Patrick Rodgers
|266
|$671,940
|91.
|Adam Long
|253
|$636,501
|92.
|Patton Kizzire
|251
|$726,815
|93.
|Michael Thompson
|247
|$705,864
|94.
|Sam Ryder
|245
|$757,330
|95.
|Aaron Rai
|245
|$658,691
|96.
|Nate Lashley
|242
|$510,074
|97.
|Nick Taylor
|241
|$575,182
|98.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|239
|$806,546
|99.
|Kevin Streelman
|237
|$688,023
|100.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|236
|$670,025
|101.
|Brian Stuard
|235
|$593,365
|102.
|Peter Malnati
|232
|$573,522
|103.
|Adam Svensson
|230
|$600,243
|104.
|Matt Kuchar
|227
|$542,871
|105.
|Vince Whaley
|226
|$553,586
|106.
|Dylan Frittelli
|225
|$525,973
|107.
|Pat Perez
|223
|$732,024
|108.
|Justin Rose
|221
|$616,678
|109.
|Kurt Kitayama
|220
|$612,231
|110.
|David Lipsky
|217
|$513,159
|111.
|Rickie Fowler
|212
|$708,752
|112.
|Sergio Garcia
|212
|$627,718
|113.
|Lucas Glover
|207
|$597,451
|114.
|Matthias Schwab
|204
|$514,456
|115.
|Brendon Todd
|201
|$489,935
|116.
|Greyson Sigg
|201
|$400,963
|117.
|Doug Ghim
|199
|$896,406
|118.
|Jason Day
|197
|$574,189
|119.
|Erik Van Rooyen
|196
|$717,524
|120.
|Wyndham Clark
|193
|$446,858
|121.
|Andrew Landry
|191
|$498,700
|122.
|Chez Reavie
|188
|$544,757
|123.
|John Huh
|187
|$491,439
|124.
|Webb Simpson
|186
|$524,218
|125.
|Martin Laird
|183
|$460,658
|126.
|Ryan Palmer
|183
|$437,462
|127.
|Mark Hubbard
|179
|$391,186
|128.
|Rory Sabbatini
|177
|$453,969
|129.
|Henrik Norlander
|177
|$482,757
|130.
|Martin Trainer
|177
|$466,697
|131.
|Kevin Na
|174
|$475,741
|132.
|Trey Mullinax
|172
|$424,767
|133.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|170
|$476,011
|134.
|Matt Wallace
|170
|$540,209
|135.
|Harry Higgs
|160
|$454,461
|136.
|Tyler Duncan
|159
|$326,068
|137.
|Stewart Cink
|159
|$432,058
|138.
|Brandon Wu
|149
|$317,514
|139.
|Charles Howell III
|149
|$320,377
|140.
|Jonathan Byrd
|147
|$370,638
|141.
|Cameron Davis
|145
|$351,812
|142.
|Ben Martin
|142
|$345,017
|143.
|Graeme McDowell
|139
|$407,443
|144.
|Sung Kang
|139
|$297,916
|145.
|Andrew Novak
|137
|$285,171
|146.
|Austin Smotherman
|135
|$340,066
|147.
|Francesco Molinari
|131
|$416,845
|148.
|Zach Johnson
|127
|$307,469
|149.
|Scott Piercy
|127
|$321,311
|150.
|Curtis Thompson
|120
|$297,518
