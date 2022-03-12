PGA Tour The Players Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Sawgrass
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Purse: $20 Million
|Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72
|Completion of First Round
Tommy Fleetwood 33-33_66 -6
Tom Hoge 31-35_66 -6
Kramer Hickok 33-34_67 -5
Joaquin Niemann 32-35_67 -5
Keith Mitchell 33-34_67 -5
Anirban Lahiri 32-35_67 -5
Daniel Berger 35-32_67 -5
Brice Garnett 35-32_67 -5
Brian Harman 32-36_68 -4
Sam Burns 32-36_68 -4
Abraham Ancer 35-33_68 -4
Taylor Pendrith 34-34_68 -4
Kevin Kisner 33-35_68 -4
Patton Kizzire 35-33_68 -4
Harold Varner III 34-35_69 -3
Will Zalatoris 33-36_69 -3
Louis Oosthuizen 35-34_69 -3
Cameron Smith 34-35_69 -3
Jon Rahm 34-35_69 -3
Jhonattan Vegas 35-34_69 -3
Alex Noren 34-35_69 -3
Andrew Putnam 34-35_69 -3
Sam Ryder 36-33_69 -3
Russell Henley 33-36_69 -3
Jason Day 33-36_69 -3
Dustin Johnson 32-37_69 -3
Sepp Straka 35-34_69 -3
Justin Rose 32-37_69 -3
C.T. Pan 35-34_69 -3
Marc Leishman 35-34_69 -3
Maverick McNealy 38-32_70 -2
Francesco Molinari 37-33_70 -2
K.H. Lee 36-34_70 -2
Sebastián Muñoz 35-35_70 -2
Jimmy Walker 34-36_70 -2
Paul Casey 31-39_70 -2
Joel Dahmen 36-34_70 -2
Corey Conners 35-35_70 -2
Tyrrell Hatton 36-34_70 -2
Lanto Griffin 36-34_70 -2
Pat Perez 35-35_70 -2
Peter Malnati 35-35_70 -2
Scott Piercy 34-36_70 -2
Chesson Hadley 36-34_70 -2
Talor Gooch 36-34_70 -2
Scottie Scheffler 33-37_70 -2
Lucas Herbert 34-36_70 -2
Denny McCarthy 35-35_70 -2
Doug Ghim 37-33_70 -2
Russell Knox 37-34_71 -1
Beau Hossler 37-34_71 -1
Aaron Wise 36-35_71 -1
Doc Redman 37-34_71 -1
Richy Werenski 35-36_71 -1
Sergio Garcia 35-36_71 -1
Erik van Rooyen 36-35_71 -1
Ryan Palmer 37-34_71 -1
Adam Long 34-37_71 -1
Viktor Hovland 37-34_71 -1
Gary Woodland 34-37_71 -1
Chris Kirk 36-35_71 -1
Cameron Young 34-37_71 -1
Cam Davis 36-35_71 -1
Branden Grace 36-35_71 -1
Seamus Power 34-37_71 -1
Scott Stallings 34-37_71 -1
Lee Hodges 37-35_72 E
Mito Pereira 37-35_72 E
Sungjae Im 37-35_72 E
Martin Laird 35-37_72 E
Cameron Champ 37-35_72 E
Patrick Cantlay 36-36_72 E
Brandt Snedeker 36-36_72 E
Matthew Wolff 35-37_72 E
Hank Lebioda 37-35_72 E
Hayden Buckley 38-34_72 E
Keegan Bradley 37-35_72 E
Mackenzie Hughes 37-35_72 E
Jason Kokrak 36-36_72 E
Jordan Spieth 36-36_72 E
Brooks Koepka 34-38_72 E
Justin Thomas 35-37_72 E
Max Homa 34-38_72 E
Adam Hadwin 35-37_72 E
Michael Thompson 33-39_72 E
Wyndham Clark 35-38_73 +1
Kevin Streelman 34-39_73 +1
Roger Sloan 37-36_73 +1
Patrick Reed 40-33_73 +1
Patrick Rodgers 35-38_73 +1
Kevin Tway 39-34_73 +1
Dylan Frittelli 40-33_73 +1
Shane Lowry 38-35_73 +1
Ian Poulter 39-34_73 +1
Henrik Norlander 36-37_73 +1
Brian Stuard 36-37_73 +1
Lee Westwood 39-34_73 +1
Cameron Tringale 36-37_73 +1
Thomas Pieters 33-40_73 +1
J.J. Spaun 37-36_73 +1
Hudson Swafford 39-34_73 +1
Carlos Ortiz 35-38_73 +1
Xander Schauffele 35-38_73 +1
Bubba Watson 36-37_73 +1
Rory McIlroy 35-38_73 +1
Collin Morikawa 35-38_73 +1
Zach Johnson 35-38_73 +1
Henrik Stenson 37-36_73 +1
Brendan Steele 34-39_73 +1
Charley Hoffman 35-39_74 +2
Kyle Stanley 37-37_74 +2
Garrick Higgo 37-37_74 +2
Lucas Glover 40-34_74 +2
Matt Fitzpatrick 36-38_74 +2
James Hahn 34-40_74 +2
Ryan Brehm 36-38_74 +2
Robert Streb 36-38_74 +2
Billy Horschel 34-40_74 +2
Taylor Moore 34-40_74 +2
Matt Kuchar 35-39_74 +2
Troy Merritt 38-36_74 +2
Sahith Theegala 34-40_74 +2
Webb Simpson 38-37_75 +3
Nick Watney 37-38_75 +3
Charl Schwartzel 36-39_75 +3
Joseph Bramlett 39-36_75 +3
Tony Finau 38-38_76 +4
Brian Gay 38-38_76 +4
Matt Wallace 40-36_76 +4
Si Woo Kim 35-41_76 +4
Harry Higgs 39-38_77 +5
Stewart Cink 37-40_77 +5
Danny Lee 42-35_77 +5
Emiliano Grillo 34-43_77 +5
Stephan Jaeger 38-39_77 +5
Adam Schenk 41-37_78 +6
Adam Scott 39-39_78 +6
Brandon Hagy 40-38_78 +6
Brendon Todd 39-39_78 +6
J.T. Poston 40-38_78 +6
Matt Jones 38-41_79 +7
Matthew NeSmith 37-42_79 +7
Chez Reavie 40-40_80 +8
