Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour The Players Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 2:38 pm
3 min read
      
Friday
At TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $20 Million
Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72
Completion of First Round

Tommy Fleetwood 33-33_66   -6

Tom Hoge 31-35_66   -6

Kramer Hickok 33-34_67   -5

Joaquin Niemann 32-35_67   -5

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Keith Mitchell 33-34_67   -5

Anirban Lahiri 32-35_67   -5

Daniel Berger 35-32_67   -5

Brice Garnett 35-32_67   -5

Brian Harman 32-36_68   -4

Sam Burns 32-36_68   -4

Abraham Ancer 35-33_68   -4

Taylor Pendrith 34-34_68   -4

        Read more: Sports News

Kevin Kisner 33-35_68   -4

Patton Kizzire 35-33_68   -4

Harold Varner III 34-35_69   -3

Will Zalatoris 33-36_69   -3

Louis Oosthuizen 35-34_69   -3

Cameron Smith 34-35_69   -3

Jon Rahm 34-35_69   -3

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Jhonattan Vegas 35-34_69   -3

Alex Noren 34-35_69   -3

Andrew Putnam 34-35_69   -3

Sam Ryder 36-33_69   -3

Russell Henley 33-36_69   -3

Jason Day 33-36_69   -3

Dustin Johnson 32-37_69   -3

Sepp Straka 35-34_69   -3

Justin Rose 32-37_69   -3

C.T. Pan 35-34_69   -3

Marc Leishman 35-34_69   -3

Maverick McNealy 38-32_70   -2

Francesco Molinari 37-33_70   -2

K.H. Lee 36-34_70   -2

Sebastián Muñoz 35-35_70   -2

Jimmy Walker 34-36_70   -2

Paul Casey 31-39_70   -2

Joel Dahmen 36-34_70   -2

Corey Conners 35-35_70   -2

Tyrrell Hatton 36-34_70   -2

Lanto Griffin 36-34_70   -2

Pat Perez 35-35_70   -2

Peter Malnati 35-35_70   -2

Scott Piercy 34-36_70   -2

Chesson Hadley 36-34_70   -2

Talor Gooch 36-34_70   -2

Scottie Scheffler 33-37_70   -2

Lucas Herbert 34-36_70   -2

Denny McCarthy 35-35_70   -2

Doug Ghim 37-33_70   -2

Russell Knox 37-34_71   -1

Beau Hossler 37-34_71   -1

Aaron Wise 36-35_71   -1

Doc Redman 37-34_71   -1

Richy Werenski 35-36_71   -1

Sergio Garcia 35-36_71   -1

Erik van Rooyen 36-35_71   -1

Ryan Palmer 37-34_71   -1

Adam Long 34-37_71   -1

Viktor Hovland 37-34_71   -1

Gary Woodland 34-37_71   -1

Chris Kirk 36-35_71   -1

Cameron Young 34-37_71   -1

Cam Davis 36-35_71   -1

Branden Grace 36-35_71   -1

Seamus Power 34-37_71   -1

Scott Stallings 34-37_71   -1

Lee Hodges 37-35_72    E

Mito Pereira 37-35_72    E

Sungjae Im 37-35_72    E

Martin Laird 35-37_72    E

Cameron Champ 37-35_72    E

Patrick Cantlay 36-36_72    E

Brandt Snedeker 36-36_72    E

Matthew Wolff 35-37_72    E

Hank Lebioda 37-35_72    E

Hayden Buckley 38-34_72    E

Keegan Bradley 37-35_72    E

Mackenzie Hughes 37-35_72    E

Jason Kokrak 36-36_72    E

Jordan Spieth 36-36_72    E

Brooks Koepka 34-38_72    E

Justin Thomas 35-37_72    E

Max Homa 34-38_72    E

Adam Hadwin 35-37_72    E

Michael Thompson 33-39_72    E

Wyndham Clark 35-38_73   +1

Kevin Streelman 34-39_73   +1

Roger Sloan 37-36_73   +1

Patrick Reed 40-33_73   +1

Patrick Rodgers 35-38_73   +1

Kevin Tway 39-34_73   +1

Dylan Frittelli 40-33_73   +1

Shane Lowry 38-35_73   +1

Ian Poulter 39-34_73   +1

Henrik Norlander 36-37_73   +1

Brian Stuard 36-37_73   +1

Lee Westwood 39-34_73   +1

Cameron Tringale 36-37_73   +1

Thomas Pieters 33-40_73   +1

J.J. Spaun 37-36_73   +1

Hudson Swafford 39-34_73   +1

Carlos Ortiz 35-38_73   +1

Xander Schauffele 35-38_73   +1

Bubba Watson 36-37_73   +1

Rory McIlroy 35-38_73   +1

Collin Morikawa 35-38_73   +1

Zach Johnson 35-38_73   +1

Henrik Stenson 37-36_73   +1

Brendan Steele 34-39_73   +1

Charley Hoffman 35-39_74   +2

Kyle Stanley 37-37_74   +2

Garrick Higgo 37-37_74   +2

Lucas Glover 40-34_74   +2

Matt Fitzpatrick 36-38_74   +2

James Hahn 34-40_74   +2

Ryan Brehm 36-38_74   +2

Robert Streb 36-38_74   +2

Billy Horschel 34-40_74   +2

Taylor Moore 34-40_74   +2

Matt Kuchar 35-39_74   +2

Troy Merritt 38-36_74   +2

Sahith Theegala 34-40_74   +2

Webb Simpson 38-37_75   +3

Nick Watney 37-38_75   +3

Charl Schwartzel 36-39_75   +3

Joseph Bramlett 39-36_75   +3

Tony Finau 38-38_76   +4

Brian Gay 38-38_76   +4

Matt Wallace 40-36_76   +4

Si Woo Kim 35-41_76   +4

Harry Higgs 39-38_77   +5

Stewart Cink 37-40_77   +5

Danny Lee 42-35_77   +5

Emiliano Grillo 34-43_77   +5

Stephan Jaeger 38-39_77   +5

Adam Schenk 41-37_78   +6

Adam Scott 39-39_78   +6

Brandon Hagy 40-38_78   +6

Brendon Todd 39-39_78   +6

J.T. Poston 40-38_78   +6

Matt Jones 38-41_79   +7

Matthew NeSmith 37-42_79   +7

Chez Reavie 40-40_80   +8

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News