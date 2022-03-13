PGA Tour The Players Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At TPC Sawgrass
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Purse: $20 Million
|Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72
|Partial Third Round
|Play suspended due to darkness
Anirban Lahiri 67-73_140 -9
Tom Hoge 66-71_137 -8
Harold Varner III 69-69_138 -8
Sebastian Munoz 70-73_143 -7
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
Paul Casey 70-69_139 -7
Sam Burns 68-69_137 -7
Francesco Molinari 70-73_143 -6
Daniel Berger 67-75_142 -6
Cameron Smith 69-71_140 -6
Doug Ghim 70-70_140 -6
Shane Lowry 73-70_143 -5
Kevin Kisner 68-74_142 -5
Joel Dahmen 70-71_141 -5
Patton Kizzire 68-76_144 -5
Doc Redman 71-70_141 -5
Erik van Rooyen 71-67_138 -5
Tommy Fleetwood 66-73_139 -5
Sergio Garcia 71-71_142 -4
Patrick Reed 73-70_143 -4
Russell Knox 71-71_142 -4
Kramer Hickok 67-75_142 -4
Tyrrell Hatton 70-73_143 -4
Brendan Steele 73-69_142 -4
Russell Henley 69-73_142 -4
Louis Oosthuizen 69-72_141 -4
Justin Thomas 72-69_141 -4
Kevin Streelman 73-71_144 -4
Joaquin Niemann 67-73_140 -4
Taylor Pendrith 68-71_139 -4
Corey Conners 70-69_139 -4
Keith Mitchell 67-72_139 -4
Hank Lebioda 72-70_142 -3
Keegan Bradley 72-71_143 -3
Ian Poulter 73-70_143 -3
Seamus Power 71-71_142 -3
Will Zalatoris 69-71_140 -3
Abraham Ancer 68-71_139 -3
Sam Ryder 69-74_143 -2
Sepp Straka 69-74_143 -2
Jimmy Walker 70-73_143 -2
Chesson Hadley 70-74_144 -2
Jon Rahm 69-72_141 -2
Viktor Hovland 71-73_144 -2
Scott Stallings 71-75_146 -2
Branden Grace 71-72_143 -1
Brian Harman 68-74_142 -1
Dustin Johnson 69-73_142 -1
Jason Kokrak 72-72_144 -1
Adam Hadwin 72-72_144 -1
Sungjae Im 72-72_144 -1
Alex Noren 69-75_144 -1
Adam Long 71-71_142 E
Pat Perez 70-72_142 E
Billy Horschel 74-70_144 E
Peter Malnati 70-75_145 E
Denny McCarthy 70-76_146 E
Brice Garnett 67-76_143 +1
K.H. Lee 70-73_143 +1
Lucas Herbert 70-74_144 +1
Max Homa 72-73_145 +1
Scottie Scheffler 70-76_146 +1
Maverick McNealy 70-76_146 +1
Hayden Buckley 72-71_143 +2
Bubba Watson 73-68_141 +2
Troy Merritt 74-71_145 +2
Michael Thompson 72-73_145 +3
Rory McIlroy 73-73_146 +3
Lee Hodges 72-74_146 +3
Nick Watney 75-71_146 +3
Aaron Wise 71-74_145 +4
Dylan Frittelli 73-72_145 +5
|Leader Board
SCORE THRU
Anirban Lahiri -9 11
Tom Hoge -8 9
Harold Varner III -8 9
Sebastian Munoz -7 14
Paul Casey -7 9
Sam Burns -7 9
Francesco Molinari -6 15
Daniel Berger -6 13
Cameron Smith -6 10
Doug Ghim -6 10
Shane Lowry -5 14
Kevin Kisner -5 13
Joel Dahmen -5 12
Patton Kizzire -5 12
Doc Redman -5 11
Erik van Rooyen -5 9
Tommy Fleetwood -5 9
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.