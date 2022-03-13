Trending:
PGA Tour The Players Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
March 13, 2022 8:53 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $20 Million
Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72
Partial Third Round
Play suspended due to darkness

Anirban Lahiri 67-73_140   -9

Tom Hoge 66-71_137   -8

Harold Varner III 69-69_138   -8

Sebastian Munoz 70-73_143   -7

Paul Casey 70-69_139   -7

Sam Burns 68-69_137   -7

Francesco Molinari 70-73_143   -6

Daniel Berger 67-75_142   -6

Cameron Smith 69-71_140   -6

Doug Ghim 70-70_140   -6

Shane Lowry 73-70_143   -5

Kevin Kisner 68-74_142   -5

Joel Dahmen 70-71_141   -5

Patton Kizzire 68-76_144   -5

Doc Redman 71-70_141   -5

Erik van Rooyen 71-67_138   -5

Tommy Fleetwood 66-73_139   -5

Sergio Garcia 71-71_142   -4

Patrick Reed 73-70_143   -4

Russell Knox 71-71_142   -4

Kramer Hickok 67-75_142   -4

Tyrrell Hatton 70-73_143   -4

Brendan Steele 73-69_142   -4

Russell Henley 69-73_142   -4

Louis Oosthuizen 69-72_141   -4

Justin Thomas 72-69_141   -4

Kevin Streelman 73-71_144   -4

Joaquin Niemann 67-73_140   -4

Taylor Pendrith 68-71_139   -4

Corey Conners 70-69_139   -4

Keith Mitchell 67-72_139   -4

Hank Lebioda 72-70_142   -3

Keegan Bradley 72-71_143   -3

Ian Poulter 73-70_143   -3

Seamus Power 71-71_142   -3

Will Zalatoris 69-71_140   -3

Abraham Ancer 68-71_139   -3

Sam Ryder 69-74_143   -2

Sepp Straka 69-74_143   -2

Jimmy Walker 70-73_143   -2

Chesson Hadley 70-74_144   -2

Jon Rahm 69-72_141   -2

Viktor Hovland 71-73_144   -2

Scott Stallings 71-75_146   -2

Branden Grace 71-72_143   -1

Brian Harman 68-74_142   -1

Dustin Johnson 69-73_142   -1

Jason Kokrak 72-72_144   -1

Adam Hadwin 72-72_144   -1

Sungjae Im 72-72_144   -1

Alex Noren 69-75_144   -1

Adam Long 71-71_142    E

Pat Perez 70-72_142    E

Billy Horschel 74-70_144    E

Peter Malnati 70-75_145    E

Denny McCarthy 70-76_146    E

Brice Garnett 67-76_143   +1

K.H. Lee 70-73_143   +1

Lucas Herbert 70-74_144   +1

Max Homa 72-73_145   +1

Scottie Scheffler 70-76_146   +1

Maverick McNealy 70-76_146   +1

Hayden Buckley 72-71_143   +2

Bubba Watson 73-68_141   +2

Troy Merritt 74-71_145   +2

Michael Thompson 72-73_145   +3

Rory McIlroy 73-73_146   +3

Lee Hodges 72-74_146   +3

Nick Watney 75-71_146   +3

Aaron Wise 71-74_145   +4

Dylan Frittelli 73-72_145   +5

