PGA Tour The Players Championship Scores

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 2:42 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $20 Million
Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72
Completion of First Round

Tommy Fleetwood 33-33_66

Tom Hoge 31-35_66

Kramer Hickok 33-34_67

Joaquin Niemann 32-35_67

Keith Mitchell 33-34_67

Anirban Lahiri 32-35_67

Daniel Berger 35-32_67

Brice Garnett 35-32_67

Brian Harman 32-36_68

Sam Burns 32-36_68

Abraham Ancer 35-33_68

Taylor Pendrith 34-34_68

Kevin Kisner 33-35_68

Patton Kizzire 35-33_68

Harold Varner III 34-35_69

Will Zalatoris 33-36_69

Louis Oosthuizen 35-34_69

Cameron Smith 34-35_69

Jon Rahm 34-35_69

Jhonattan Vegas 35-34_69

Alex Noren 34-35_69

Andrew Putnam 34-35_69

Sam Ryder 36-33_69

Russell Henley 33-36_69

Jason Day 33-36_69

Dustin Johnson 32-37_69

Sepp Straka 35-34_69

Justin Rose 32-37_69

C.T. Pan 35-34_69

Marc Leishman 35-34_69

Maverick McNealy 38-32_70

Francesco Molinari 37-33_70

K.H. Lee 36-34_70

Sebastián Muñoz 35-35_70

Jimmy Walker 34-36_70

Paul Casey 31-39_70

Joel Dahmen 36-34_70

Corey Conners 35-35_70

Tyrrell Hatton 36-34_70

Lanto Griffin 36-34_70

Pat Perez 35-35_70

Peter Malnati 35-35_70

Scott Piercy 34-36_70

Chesson Hadley 36-34_70

Talor Gooch 36-34_70

Scottie Scheffler 33-37_70

Lucas Herbert 34-36_70

Denny McCarthy 35-35_70

Doug Ghim 37-33_70

Russell Knox 37-34_71

Beau Hossler 37-34_71

Aaron Wise 36-35_71

Doc Redman 37-34_71

Richy Werenski 35-36_71

Sergio Garcia 35-36_71

Erik van Rooyen 36-35_71

Ryan Palmer 37-34_71

Adam Long 34-37_71

Viktor Hovland 37-34_71

Gary Woodland 34-37_71

Chris Kirk 36-35_71

Cameron Young 34-37_71

Cam Davis 36-35_71

Branden Grace 36-35_71

Seamus Power 34-37_71

Scott Stallings 34-37_71

Lee Hodges 37-35_72

Mito Pereira 37-35_72

Sungjae Im 37-35_72

Martin Laird 35-37_72

Cameron Champ 37-35_72

Patrick Cantlay 36-36_72

Brandt Snedeker 36-36_72

Matthew Wolff 35-37_72

Hank Lebioda 37-35_72

Hayden Buckley 38-34_72

Keegan Bradley 37-35_72

Mackenzie Hughes 37-35_72

Jason Kokrak 36-36_72

Jordan Spieth 36-36_72

Brooks Koepka 34-38_72

Justin Thomas 35-37_72

Max Homa 34-38_72

Adam Hadwin 35-37_72

Michael Thompson 33-39_72

Wyndham Clark 35-38_73

Kevin Streelman 34-39_73

Roger Sloan 37-36_73

Patrick Reed 40-33_73

Patrick Rodgers 35-38_73

Kevin Tway 39-34_73

Dylan Frittelli 40-33_73

Shane Lowry 38-35_73

Ian Poulter 39-34_73

Henrik Norlander 36-37_73

Brian Stuard 36-37_73

Lee Westwood 39-34_73

Cameron Tringale 36-37_73

Thomas Pieters 33-40_73

J.J. Spaun 37-36_73

Hudson Swafford 39-34_73

Carlos Ortiz 35-38_73

Xander Schauffele 35-38_73

Bubba Watson 36-37_73

Rory McIlroy 35-38_73

Collin Morikawa 35-38_73

Zach Johnson 35-38_73

Henrik Stenson 37-36_73

Brendan Steele 34-39_73

Charley Hoffman 35-39_74

Kyle Stanley 37-37_74

Garrick Higgo 37-37_74

Lucas Glover 40-34_74

Matt Fitzpatrick 36-38_74

James Hahn 34-40_74

Ryan Brehm 36-38_74

Robert Streb 36-38_74

Billy Horschel 34-40_74

Taylor Moore 34-40_74

Matt Kuchar 35-39_74

Troy Merritt 38-36_74

Sahith Theegala 34-40_74

Webb Simpson 38-37_75

Nick Watney 37-38_75

Charl Schwartzel 36-39_75

Joseph Bramlett 39-36_75

Tony Finau 38-38_76

Brian Gay 38-38_76

Matt Wallace 40-36_76

Si Woo Kim 35-41_76

Harry Higgs 39-38_77

Stewart Cink 37-40_77

Danny Lee 42-35_77

Emiliano Grillo 34-43_77

Stephan Jaeger 38-39_77

Adam Schenk 41-37_78

Adam Scott 39-39_78

Brandon Hagy 40-38_78

Brendon Todd 39-39_78

J.T. Poston 40-38_78

Matt Jones 38-41_79

Matthew NeSmith 37-42_79

Chez Reavie 40-40_80

