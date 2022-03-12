PGA Tour The Players Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Sawgrass
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Purse: $20 Million
|Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72
|Completion of First Round
Tommy Fleetwood 33-33_66
Tom Hoge 31-35_66
Kramer Hickok 33-34_67
Joaquin Niemann 32-35_67
Keith Mitchell 33-34_67
Anirban Lahiri 32-35_67
Daniel Berger 35-32_67
Brice Garnett 35-32_67
Brian Harman 32-36_68
Sam Burns 32-36_68
Abraham Ancer 35-33_68
Taylor Pendrith 34-34_68
Kevin Kisner 33-35_68
Patton Kizzire 35-33_68
Harold Varner III 34-35_69
Will Zalatoris 33-36_69
Louis Oosthuizen 35-34_69
Cameron Smith 34-35_69
Jon Rahm 34-35_69
Jhonattan Vegas 35-34_69
Alex Noren 34-35_69
Andrew Putnam 34-35_69
Sam Ryder 36-33_69
Russell Henley 33-36_69
Jason Day 33-36_69
Dustin Johnson 32-37_69
Sepp Straka 35-34_69
Justin Rose 32-37_69
C.T. Pan 35-34_69
Marc Leishman 35-34_69
Maverick McNealy 38-32_70
Francesco Molinari 37-33_70
K.H. Lee 36-34_70
Sebastián Muñoz 35-35_70
Jimmy Walker 34-36_70
Paul Casey 31-39_70
Joel Dahmen 36-34_70
Corey Conners 35-35_70
Tyrrell Hatton 36-34_70
Lanto Griffin 36-34_70
Pat Perez 35-35_70
Peter Malnati 35-35_70
Scott Piercy 34-36_70
Chesson Hadley 36-34_70
Talor Gooch 36-34_70
Scottie Scheffler 33-37_70
Lucas Herbert 34-36_70
Denny McCarthy 35-35_70
Doug Ghim 37-33_70
Russell Knox 37-34_71
Beau Hossler 37-34_71
Aaron Wise 36-35_71
Doc Redman 37-34_71
Richy Werenski 35-36_71
Sergio Garcia 35-36_71
Erik van Rooyen 36-35_71
Ryan Palmer 37-34_71
Adam Long 34-37_71
Viktor Hovland 37-34_71
Gary Woodland 34-37_71
Chris Kirk 36-35_71
Cameron Young 34-37_71
Cam Davis 36-35_71
Branden Grace 36-35_71
Seamus Power 34-37_71
Scott Stallings 34-37_71
Lee Hodges 37-35_72
Mito Pereira 37-35_72
Sungjae Im 37-35_72
Martin Laird 35-37_72
Cameron Champ 37-35_72
Patrick Cantlay 36-36_72
Brandt Snedeker 36-36_72
Matthew Wolff 35-37_72
Hank Lebioda 37-35_72
Hayden Buckley 38-34_72
Keegan Bradley 37-35_72
Mackenzie Hughes 37-35_72
Jason Kokrak 36-36_72
Jordan Spieth 36-36_72
Brooks Koepka 34-38_72
Justin Thomas 35-37_72
Max Homa 34-38_72
Adam Hadwin 35-37_72
Michael Thompson 33-39_72
Wyndham Clark 35-38_73
Kevin Streelman 34-39_73
Roger Sloan 37-36_73
Patrick Reed 40-33_73
Patrick Rodgers 35-38_73
Kevin Tway 39-34_73
Dylan Frittelli 40-33_73
Shane Lowry 38-35_73
Ian Poulter 39-34_73
Henrik Norlander 36-37_73
Brian Stuard 36-37_73
Lee Westwood 39-34_73
Cameron Tringale 36-37_73
Thomas Pieters 33-40_73
J.J. Spaun 37-36_73
Hudson Swafford 39-34_73
Carlos Ortiz 35-38_73
Xander Schauffele 35-38_73
Bubba Watson 36-37_73
Rory McIlroy 35-38_73
Collin Morikawa 35-38_73
Zach Johnson 35-38_73
Henrik Stenson 37-36_73
Brendan Steele 34-39_73
Charley Hoffman 35-39_74
Kyle Stanley 37-37_74
Garrick Higgo 37-37_74
Lucas Glover 40-34_74
Matt Fitzpatrick 36-38_74
James Hahn 34-40_74
Ryan Brehm 36-38_74
Robert Streb 36-38_74
Billy Horschel 34-40_74
Taylor Moore 34-40_74
Matt Kuchar 35-39_74
Troy Merritt 38-36_74
Sahith Theegala 34-40_74
Webb Simpson 38-37_75
Nick Watney 37-38_75
Charl Schwartzel 36-39_75
Joseph Bramlett 39-36_75
Tony Finau 38-38_76
Brian Gay 38-38_76
Matt Wallace 40-36_76
Si Woo Kim 35-41_76
Harry Higgs 39-38_77
Stewart Cink 37-40_77
Danny Lee 42-35_77
Emiliano Grillo 34-43_77
Stephan Jaeger 38-39_77
Adam Schenk 41-37_78
Adam Scott 39-39_78
Brandon Hagy 40-38_78
Brendon Todd 39-39_78
J.T. Poston 40-38_78
Matt Jones 38-41_79
Matthew NeSmith 37-42_79
Chez Reavie 40-40_80
