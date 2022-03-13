Trending:
PGA Tour The Players Championship Scores

The Associated Press
March 13, 2022 8:54 pm
1 min read
      
Sunday
At TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $20 Million
Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72
Partial Third Round
Play suspended due to darkness

Anirban Lahiri 67-73_140

Tom Hoge 66-71_137

Harold Varner III 69-69_138

Sebastian Munoz 70-73_143

Paul Casey 70-69_139

Sam Burns 68-69_137

Francesco Molinari 70-73_143

Daniel Berger 67-75_142

Cameron Smith 69-71_140

Doug Ghim 70-70_140

Shane Lowry 73-70_143

Kevin Kisner 68-74_142

Joel Dahmen 70-71_141

Patton Kizzire 68-76_144

Doc Redman 71-70_141

Erik van Rooyen 71-67_138

Tommy Fleetwood 66-73_139

Sergio Garcia 71-71_142

Patrick Reed 73-70_143

Russell Knox 71-71_142

Kramer Hickok 67-75_142

Tyrrell Hatton 70-73_143

Brendan Steele 73-69_142

Russell Henley 69-73_142

Louis Oosthuizen 69-72_141

Justin Thomas 72-69_141

Kevin Streelman 73-71_144

Joaquin Niemann 67-73_140

Taylor Pendrith 68-71_139

Corey Conners 70-69_139

Keith Mitchell 67-72_139

Hank Lebioda 72-70_142

Keegan Bradley 72-71_143

Ian Poulter 73-70_143

Seamus Power 71-71_142

Will Zalatoris 69-71_140

Abraham Ancer 68-71_139

Sam Ryder 69-74_143

Sepp Straka 69-74_143

Jimmy Walker 70-73_143

Chesson Hadley 70-74_144

Jon Rahm 69-72_141

Viktor Hovland 71-73_144

Scott Stallings 71-75_146

Branden Grace 71-72_143

Brian Harman 68-74_142

Dustin Johnson 69-73_142

Jason Kokrak 72-72_144

Adam Hadwin 72-72_144

Sungjae Im 72-72_144

Alex Noren 69-75_144

Adam Long 71-71_142

Pat Perez 70-72_142

Billy Horschel 74-70_144

Peter Malnati 70-75_145

Denny McCarthy 70-76_146

Brice Garnett 67-76_143

K.H. Lee 70-73_143

Lucas Herbert 70-74_144

Max Homa 72-73_145

Scottie Scheffler 70-76_146

Maverick McNealy 70-76_146

Hayden Buckley 72-71_143

Bubba Watson 73-68_141

Troy Merritt 74-71_145

Michael Thompson 72-73_145

Rory McIlroy 73-73_146

Lee Hodges 72-74_146

Nick Watney 75-71_146

Aaron Wise 71-74_145

Dylan Frittelli 73-72_145

Leader Board

SCORE  THRU

Anirban Lahiri    -9    11

Tom Hoge    -8     9

Harold Varner III    -8     9

Sebastian Munoz    -7    14

Paul Casey    -7     9

Sam Burns    -7     9

Francesco Molinari    -6    15

Daniel Berger    -6    13

Cameron Smith    -6    10

Doug Ghim    -6    10

Shane Lowry    -5    14

Kevin Kisner    -5    13

Joel Dahmen    -5    12

Patton Kizzire    -5    12

Doc Redman    -5    11

Erik van Rooyen    -5     9

Tommy Fleetwood    -5     9

