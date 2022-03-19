Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0

Philadelphia 2 0 — 2 New York City FC 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 2 (Carranza), 12th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 3 (Harriel), 33rd.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Jasson, New York City FC, 11th; Carranza, Philadelphia, 14th; Rodriguez, New York City FC, 52nd; Gazdag, Philadelphia, 67th; Wagner, Philadelphia, 73rd; Castellanos, New York City FC, 73rd; Burke, Philadelphia, 74th; Talles Magno, New York City FC, 85th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Kathryn Nesbitt, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag, Nathan Harriel, Jose Martinez; Julian Carranza (Cory Burke, 65th), Sergio Santos (Quinn Sullivan, 78th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen (Chris Gloster, 79th), Alexander Callens, Thiago Martins; Andres Jasson (Heber, 46th), Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Nicolas Acevedo, 46th), Santiago Rodriguez (Thiago, 79th); Valentin Castellanos, Talles Magno.

