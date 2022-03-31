On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Phillies 5, Yankees 3

The Associated Press
March 31, 2022 4:56 pm
< a min read
      
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 33 5 10 5
Knr-Flf ss 4 0 0 0 Schwrbr dh 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez 3b 4 0 1 0 Da.Hall dh 1 0 0 0
Andujar lf 4 0 2 1 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0
R.Gzman 1b 3 1 0 0 Camargo 1b 1 0 1 0
J.Praza 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 2
Lcastro rf 4 1 0 1 G.Stbbs c 1 0 0 0
Incarte cf 3 0 0 1 Cstllns lf 3 0 1 1
P.Evans dh 2 0 0 0 Trreyes lf 1 0 0 0
Freitas c 2 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0
Brantly c 1 1 1 0 Le Sang rf 1 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0
Y.Munoz ss 1 0 0 0
J.Sgura 2b 2 1 1 1
N.Maton 2b 2 0 0 0
B.Stott 3b 2 1 2 0
Al.Bohm 3b 1 0 1 0
M.Mniak cf 3 1 1 1
New York 000 000 210 3
Philadelphia 003 020 00(x) 5

E_Maples (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Andujar (2), Stott (2), Moniak (3). HR_Harper (4), Segura (1). SB_Locastro (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon L, 1-1 3 2-3 4 3 3 1 4
Peralta 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
King 2 1-3 5 2 2 0 1
Luetge 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Eflin W, 1-0 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Warren H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hand H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Familia 1 1 0 0 1 2
Maples 1 0 2 1 2 1
Kelly H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Dohy H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bedrosian S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, James Hoye; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

WP_Maples 2; Kelly.

T_2:59. A_3688

