Phillies 5, Yankees 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwrbr dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Da.Hall dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andujar lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Praza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Lcastro rf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|G.Stbbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cstllns lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|P.Evans dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trreyes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freitas c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantly c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Le Sang rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Y.Munoz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Sgura 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Maton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Stott 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Mniak cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|New York
|000
|000
|210
|–
|3
|Philadelphia
|003
|020
|00(x)
|–
|5
E_Maples (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Andujar (2), Stott (2), Moniak (3). HR_Harper (4), Segura (1). SB_Locastro (3).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Peralta
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|King
|2
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Luetge
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin W, 1-0
|3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Warren H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Maples
|1
|
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Kelly H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dohy H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bedrosian S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, James Hoye; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
WP_Maples 2; Kelly.
T_2:59. A_3688
