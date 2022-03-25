On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Phillies 6, Yankees 5

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 4:48 pm
< a min read
      
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 32 6 8 6
A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 2 0 0 0
P.Evans 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi lf 2 1 1 0
A.Judge dh 1 1 0 0 B.Stott ss 2 1 2 0
Lckrdge dh 1 0 1 1 Y.Munoz ss 1 1 1 0
A.Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 2 1 0 0
Perkins cf 1 0 0 0 E.Wlson rf 1 1 1 1
LMahieu 3b 2 0 2 0 Ralmuto dh 3 0 0 0
Cabrera 2b 2 0 0 0 E.Cbral dh 1 0 1 1
G.Trres 2b 4 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 2 1 1 0
Chparro 3b 1 0 0 0 Trreyes 3b 1 0 0 1
Gnzalez lf 2 1 1 1 Verling cf 3 0 1 3
LaMarre lf 2 0 0 0 Mzzotti cf 1 0 0 0
Knr-Flf ss 3 0 1 0 D.Sands c 1 0 0 0
O.Praza ss 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 2 0 0 0
Hgshoka c 3 2 3 3 N.Maton 2b 3 0 0 0
R.Duran c 1 1 1 0 Guthrie 2b 1 0 0 0
Lcastro rf 3 0 1 0 Da.Hall 1b 3 0 0 0
M.Bltre rf 1 0 0 0 Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0
New York 020 011 010 5
Philadelphia 300 000 300 6

LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Lockridge (1), LeMahieu (2), Duran (1), Bohm (1), Vierling (2). HR_Higashioka 2 (2). SB_Lockridge (1), Rizzo (2), Locastro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino 1 2-3 4 3 3 4 0
Coleman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Weissert 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 2
Banuelos 2 0 0 0 0 3
Weber L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2 4 3 3 0 3
Philadelphia
Gibson H, 1 2 4 2 2 2 3
Zarbnisky 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ogle H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Knebel H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Familia BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 2 1
Hand 1 2 1 1 1 2
Dominguez W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sherriff H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Bellatti S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

PB_Higashioka.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, James Hoye; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:29. A_6752

