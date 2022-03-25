Phillies 6, Yankees 5

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Evans 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Maggi lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Judge dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Stott ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lckrdge dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Y.Munoz ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Perkins cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Wlson rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|LMahieu 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ralmuto dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Cbral dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chparro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trreyes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Verling cf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|LaMarre lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mzzotti cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Sands c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Praza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Stbbs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hgshoka c
|3
|2
|3
|3
|
|N.Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Duran c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guthrie 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lcastro rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Bltre rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ockimey 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|020
|011
|010
|–
|5
|Philadelphia
|300
|000
|300
|–
|6
LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Lockridge (1), LeMahieu (2), Duran (1), Bohm (1), Vierling (2). HR_Higashioka 2 (2). SB_Lockridge (1), Rizzo (2), Locastro (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Severino
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|Coleman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weissert
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Banuelos
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Weber L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson H, 1
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Zarbnisky
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ogle H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Knebel H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Dominguez W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sherriff H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bellatti S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
PB_Higashioka.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, James Hoye; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:29. A_6752
