Phillies 6, Yankees 5

New York Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 32 6 8 6 A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 2 0 0 0 P.Evans 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi lf 2 1 1 0 A.Judge dh 1 1 0 0 B.Stott ss 2 1 2 0 Lckrdge dh 1 0 1 1 Y.Munoz ss 1 1 1 0 A.Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 2 1 0 0 Perkins cf 1 0 0 0 E.Wlson rf 1 1 1 1 LMahieu 3b 2 0 2 0 Ralmuto dh 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 2b 2 0 0 0 E.Cbral dh 1 0 1 1 G.Trres 2b 4 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 2 1 1 0 Chparro 3b 1 0 0 0 Trreyes 3b 1 0 0 1 Gnzalez lf 2 1 1 1 Verling cf 3 0 1 3 LaMarre lf 2 0 0 0 Mzzotti cf 1 0 0 0 Knr-Flf ss 3 0 1 0 D.Sands c 1 0 0 0 O.Praza ss 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 2 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 3 2 3 3 N.Maton 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Duran c 1 1 1 0 Guthrie 2b 1 0 0 0 Lcastro rf 3 0 1 0 Da.Hall 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Bltre rf 1 0 0 0 Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0

New York 020 011 010 – 5 Philadelphia 300 000 300 – 6

LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Lockridge (1), LeMahieu (2), Duran (1), Bohm (1), Vierling (2). HR_Higashioka 2 (2). SB_Lockridge (1), Rizzo (2), Locastro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Severino 1 2-3 4 3 3 4 0 Coleman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Weissert 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 2 Banuelos 2 0 0 0 0 3 Weber L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2 4 3 3 0 3

Philadelphia Gibson H, 1 2 4 2 2 2 3 Zarbnisky 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ogle H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Knebel H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Familia BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 2 1 Hand 1 2 1 1 1 2 Dominguez W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Sherriff H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Bellatti S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

PB_Higashioka.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, James Hoye; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:29. A_6752

