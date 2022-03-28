On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Phillies 7, Orioles 1

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 4:38 pm
Baltimore Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 36 7 11 7
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 3 1 1 1
C.Cwser cf 1 0 0 0 Androli cf 0 1 0 0
J.Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 0 1 0
J.Ortiz ss 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 1 1 1 2
Mntcstl 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 0
Wstburg 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Mniak lf 2 0 1 0
Stowers rf 3 0 0 0 Cstllns dh 3 1 2 2
C.Owngs ss 3 0 1 0 Haseley dh 2 0 0 0
T.Nevin 3b 3 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0
McKenna lf 3 0 0 0 N.Maton 2b 1 0 0 0
Nttnghm dh 3 0 0 0 Camargo 2b 3 0 0 0
Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 Trreyes ss 1 0 0 0
B.Tylor c 1 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0
Y.Munoz 3b 1 0 0 0
B.Stott ss 3 0 3 0
Ockimey 1b 0 1 0 0
Verling cf 3 0 0 0
M.Kroon rf 1 1 1 2
Baltimore 000 000 010 1
Philadelphia 201 000 04(x) 7

E_Mateo (1). LOB_Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Owings (3), Realmuto (3), Moniak (2), Castellanos (1), Stott (1). HR_Nevin (1), Schwarber (1), Stubbs (1), Castellanos (1), Kroon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Kremer L, 0-1 3 5 3 3 0 5
Bradish 2 2 0 0 2 3
Perez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hall 1 0 0 0 0 2
Greene 2-3 3 4 4 2 0
Naughton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Sanchez W, 2-0 3 1 0 0 1 3
Knebel H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sherriff H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hand H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Familia H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Dominguez H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Maples 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Ramon DeJesus; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:55. A_4663

