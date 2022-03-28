Phillies 7, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Cwser cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Androli cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Ortiz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Stbbs c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mntcstl 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wstburg 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mniak lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stowers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstllns dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|C.Owngs ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haseley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Nevin 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Maton 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nttnghm dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trreyes ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Tylor c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Y.Munoz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Stott ss
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ockimey 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kroon rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|–
|1
|Philadelphia
|201
|000
|04(x)
|–
|7
E_Mateo (1). LOB_Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Owings (3), Realmuto (3), Moniak (2), Castellanos (1), Stott (1). HR_Nevin (1), Schwarber (1), Stubbs (1), Castellanos (1), Kroon (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer L, 0-1
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Bradish
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Perez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Naughton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez W, 2-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Knebel H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sherriff H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Familia H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dominguez H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Maples
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Ramon DeJesus; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:55. A_4663
