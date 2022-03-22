Phillies 7, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|
|R.Grene cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Stott ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lopez cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Camargo ss
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Rbago c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Munoz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Workman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Carr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Schop 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ockimey 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grssman dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Sands c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|G.Stbbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trklson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verling dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lster 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Maton 2b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|
|H.Cstro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cstillo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kridler 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Androli lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Rsa rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mzzotti cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|De.Hill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|001
|001
|–
|2
|Philadelphia
|002
|104
|000
|–
|7
E_Hutchison (1), Bohm (1). LOB_Detroit 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Camargo (2), Maton 2 (2). HR_Schoop (1), Garneau (1). SB_Maton (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hutchison L, 0-1
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|White
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wentz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Falter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dominguez H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jones H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gatto H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dohy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Singer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marconi
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ramon DeJesus; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye;.
T_2:42. A_5650
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.