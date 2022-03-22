On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Phillies 7, Tigers 2

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 4:38 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 31 7 8 7
R.Grene cf 3 0 0 0 B.Stott ss 1 0 0 0
J.Lopez cf 1 0 1 0 Camargo ss 1 0 1 3
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0
C.Rbago c 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz 3b 1 0 0 0
Ja.Baez ss 3 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 2 0 1 1
Workman ss 1 0 0 0 Ja.Carr rf 2 0 0 0
J.Schop 2b 2 1 1 1 Da.Hall 1b 3 1 1 0
Paredes 2b 1 0 0 0 Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0
Grssman dh 2 0 0 0 D.Sands c 3 0 0 0
Garneau dh 2 1 1 1 G.Stbbs c 1 0 0 0
Trklson 1b 3 0 1 0 Verling dh 3 0 0 0
J.Lster 1b 1 0 0 0 N.Maton 2b 3 3 3 1
H.Cstro 3b 3 0 1 0 Cstillo 2b 1 0 0 0
Kridler 3b 1 0 1 0 Wlliams lf 2 1 1 1
Cameron rf 3 0 1 0 Androli lf 1 0 0 0
D L Rsa rf 1 0 0 0 Mzzotti cf 2 2 1 1
De.Hill lf 3 0 0 0 J.Rojas cf 1 0 0 0
Detroit 000 001 001 2
Philadelphia 002 104 000 7

E_Hutchison (1), Bohm (1). LOB_Detroit 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Camargo (2), Maton 2 (2). HR_Schoop (1), Garneau (1). SB_Maton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Alexander 2 0 0 0 0 1
Hutchison L, 0-1 2 5 3 3 1 4
Foley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Barnes 2-3 2 4 4 2 2
White 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Vest 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wentz 1 0 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Falter 1 1 0 0 0 0
Familia 1 2 0 0 0 2
Hand W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Dominguez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Jones H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gatto H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Dohy 1 1 0 0 0 0
Singer 1 1 0 0 0 1
Marconi 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ramon DeJesus; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye;.

T_2:42. A_5650

