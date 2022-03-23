Phillies 8, Blue Jays 7

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|8
|
|C.Bggio 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwrbr dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Maggi dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Simmons dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Sgura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Al.Kirk dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Trreyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lntigua dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gr.Bird 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mniak cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Tlley 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ralmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Stbbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Placios rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Grgrius ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|G.Katoh 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Stott ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schwcke rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Warmoth cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verling lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|N.Lukes lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wlliams lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Britton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kroon rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|001
|400
|020
|–
|7
|Philadelphia
|042
|110
|00x
|–
|8
DP_Toronto 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Lukes (2), Moniak (1), Hoskins (1), Gregorius (1), Williams (1). HR_Espinal (1), Martinez (2), Katoh (1), Schwecke (1), Realmuto (1). SB_Lopez 2 (3), Smith 2 (2), Vierling (1). SF_Lukes.
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berrios L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Vasquez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mayza
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Brogdon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Coonrod
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Ross H, 1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nelson H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kelly H, 1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Morales S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_Gregorius by Berrios, Palacios by Sanchez, Vierling by Hernandez.
PB_Realmuto.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Shane Livensparger;.
T_3:20. A_5091
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.