Phillies 8, Blue Jays 7

Toronto Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 36 8 13 8 C.Bggio 2b 2 1 1 0 Schwrbr dh 3 0 0 0 O.Lopez 2b 2 0 1 0 D.Maggi dh 1 0 0 0 Espinal ss 3 1 1 2 Simmons dh 1 0 0 0 Jimenez ss 2 0 0 0 J.Sgura 2b 3 0 1 2 Al.Kirk dh 2 0 2 1 Trreyes 2b 2 0 0 0 Lntigua dh 1 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 0 1 0 Gr.Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Mniak cf 3 1 1 0 L.Tlley 1b 0 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 1 2 2 McGuire c 4 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 1 0 0 0 Hineman c 1 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 2 2 0 Placios rf 2 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez 3b 2 1 1 1 Grgrius ss 2 1 2 1 G.Katoh 3b 3 1 1 1 B.Stott ss 1 1 0 0 Schwcke rf 2 1 1 1 Al.Bohm 3b 2 1 0 0 M.Smith cf 2 1 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 1 0 0 0 Warmoth cf 1 0 0 0 Verling lf 2 1 2 2 N.Lukes lf 2 1 1 1 Wlliams lf 1 0 1 0 Britton lf 1 0 0 0 Haseley cf 3 0 1 1 M.Kroon rf 1 0 0 0

Toronto 001 400 020 – 7 Philadelphia 042 110 00x – 8

DP_Toronto 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Lukes (2), Moniak (1), Hoskins (1), Gregorius (1), Williams (1). HR_Espinal (1), Martinez (2), Katoh (1), Schwecke (1), Realmuto (1). SB_Lopez 2 (3), Smith 2 (2), Vierling (1). SF_Lukes.

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Berrios L, 0-1 1 2-3 7 6 6 1 2 Vasquez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romano 1 2 1 1 0 1 Mayza 1 3 1 1 0 2 Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 2 Anderson 2 1 0 0 0 2

Philadelphia Sanchez W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3 Brogdon 1 2 1 1 1 1 Coonrod 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 Ross H, 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Nelson H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 Kelly H, 1 2 3 2 2 1 3 Morales S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_Gregorius by Berrios, Palacios by Sanchez, Vierling by Hernandez.

PB_Realmuto.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Shane Livensparger;.

T_3:20. A_5091

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.