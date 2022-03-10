Pickett and Penn State host Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-16, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (19-10, 12-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 8:55 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays the Ohio State Buckeyes after Jalen Pickett scored 22 points in Penn State’s 60-51 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Buckeyes are 13-3 on their home court. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 74.0 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are 7-13 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is ninth in the Big Ten with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by John Harrar averaging 3.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Buckeyes won 61-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes with 19 points, and Sam Sessoms led the Nittany Lions with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liddell is averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Seth Lundy is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 12.5 points. Pickett is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

