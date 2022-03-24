On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Pirates 3, Phillies 3

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 4:23 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 17 3 2 3 Totals 22 3 8 3
Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 3 0 0 0
J.Sgura 2b 0 1 0 0 Rynolds cf 2 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 2 1 1 2 B.Mdris lf 1 0 1 0
Ralmuto c 2 0 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0
Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0 Tstsugo 1b 2 1 1 1
Haseley cf 2 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0
M.Mniak rf 2 1 1 1 K.Nwman 2b 2 1 1 0
A.Wynns dh 2 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 2 0 1 0
Mzzotti lf 2 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 2 1 2 2
A.Alfrd rf 2 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 21 3 o
Pittsburgh 011 10 3 o

DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Reynolds (1). HR_Hoskins (1), Moniak (1), Tsutsugo (1), Allen (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola 3 3 2 2 0 3
McArthur 2-3 3 1 1 1 0
Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bedrosian 1 2 0 0 0 2
Pittsburgh
Keller 3 0 0 0 1 2
Contreras BS, 0-1 2 2 3 3 1 1

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Adam Beck.

T_1:38. A_2600

