Pirates 3, Phillies 3

Philadelphia Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 17 3 2 3 Totals 22 3 8 3 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 3 0 0 0 J.Sgura 2b 0 1 0 0 Rynolds cf 2 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 2 1 1 2 B.Mdris lf 1 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 2 0 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0 Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0 Tstsugo 1b 2 1 1 1 Haseley cf 2 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 M.Mniak rf 2 1 1 1 K.Nwman 2b 2 1 1 0 A.Wynns dh 2 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 2 0 1 0 Mzzotti lf 2 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 2 1 2 2 A.Alfrd rf 2 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 21 – 3 o Pittsburgh 011 10 – 3 o

DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Reynolds (1). HR_Hoskins (1), Moniak (1), Tsutsugo (1), Allen (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola 3 3 2 2 0 3 McArthur 2-3 3 1 1 1 0 Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bedrosian 1 2 0 0 0 2

Pittsburgh Keller 3 0 0 0 1 2 Contreras BS, 0-1 2 2 3 3 1 1

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Adam Beck.

T_1:38. A_2600

