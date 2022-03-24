Pirates 3, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|17
|3
|2
|3
|
|Totals
|22
|3
|8
|3
|
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vglbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Sgura 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|B.Mdris lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ralmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tstsugo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Haseley cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mniak rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Nwman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Wynns dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tcker ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mzzotti lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Allen cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Alfrd rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|21
|–
|3
|o
|Pittsburgh
|011
|10
|–
|3
|o
DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Reynolds (1). HR_Hoskins (1), Moniak (1), Tsutsugo (1), Allen (2).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|McArthur
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Adams
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Contreras BS, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Adam Beck.
T_1:38. A_2600
