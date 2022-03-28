Trending:
Pistons’ Grant to miss rest of season with left calf injury

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 8:55 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Pistons forward Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the season because of a strained left calf.

The team said Monday that Grant was hurt in the first quarter of a 100-97 loss to Washington on Friday.

Grant averaged 19.2 points in 47 games this season, his second with Detroit. He won a gold medal playing for the U.S. Olympic team last summer.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

