Pittsburgh faces No. 4 Duke following Hugley’s 20-point outing

Duke Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 6-12 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -14.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils after John Hugley scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 85-64 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Panthers have gone 8-10 at home. Pittsburgh has a 2-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Devils have gone 15-3 against ACC opponents. Duke is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers and Blue Devils meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hugley is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.7 points for the Panthers. Ithiel Horton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

