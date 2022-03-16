On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Pogba says his house burglarized during Man United game

The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 5:27 pm
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba said Wednesday his house was burglarized while he played in the Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

In a post on Twitter, the France midfielder said his “babies were sleeping in their bedroom” when the burglary took place on Tuesday. He has offered a reward for anyone with information.

“The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home … our sense of safety and security,” Pogba wrote.

He said the burglary happened during the final minutes of United’s 1-0 loss to Atletico that eliminated the English team. Pogba’s wife was at Old Trafford for the match.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

