Police: 3 people wounded in shooting at Arizona mall

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 7:40 pm
1 min read
      

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Three people including at least one child were shot and wounded Wednesday at an outlet mall in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, police said.

One of the victims had life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting was “an altercation between two groups of people” and not an active shooter. Police said there were no suspects outstanding.

Police said they were still trying to sort out how many shooters there were.

Officers from around the region responded after reports of a shooting around 2:40 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets mall, which is west of the Westgate Entertainment District and a few streets away from the Arizona Cardinals’ football stadium and Arizona Coyotes’ hockey arena.

