Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 10:26 pm
1 min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said.

The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said.

The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade UTC luxury apartment complex, near the UTC mall, police said.

“We’re unclear as to whether the parachute malfunctioned or if it just didn’t have enough time to open up properly and deploy,” Capt. Scott Wahl said.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

“We believe that his daughter was up on the rooftop with him, and was able to view what happened,” Wahl said.

According to police radio traffic, a 911 caller heard a “loud pop” similar to a gunshot, looked over a balcony and saw the man bleeding on the ground, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday.

Officers and paramedics gave the man CPR, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital, officials said. He wasn’t immediately identified.

BASE jumping consists of parachuting from fixed objects. BASE is an acronym for the categories of objects people leap from: buildings, antennae, spans and earth, such as cliffs.

It is illegal and participants can be cited for misdemeanors such as trespassing.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|30 Wright-Patterson AFB Tech Expo
3|30 Druva Helps Make ROBO Employee Data...
3|30 Jumpstart CMMC 2.0 FCI & CUI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Football on the move