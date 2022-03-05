Portland 73, San Diego 55

SAN DIEGO (15-16)
Gultekin 1-8 0-0 2, Pinchuk 4-8 1-1 9, Calcaterra 2-8 0-0 4, Townsend 6-15 4-5 17, Earlington 2-10 1-1 6, McKinney 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 7-10 0-0 14, Berger 0-0 0-0 0, Caero 0-0 0-0 0, Muncey 0-0 0-0 0, Prunty 0-1 0-0 0, Reath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 6-7 55.
PORTLAND (18-13)
Sjolund 5-11 2-3 14, Wood 9-15 5-8 28, Austin 1-7 2-3 5, Nduka 7-11 0-1 14, Robertson 4-13 2-4 10, Harvey 1-1 0-0 2, Milosevic 0-0 0-0 0, Svetozarevic 0-0 0-0 0, Vucinic 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 11-19 73.
Halftime_Portland 34-29. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 3-20 (Earlington 1-4, McKinney 1-4, Townsend 1-5, Prunty 0-1, Calcaterra 0-3, Gultekin 0-3), Portland 8-16 (Wood 5-8, Sjolund 2-4, Austin 1-2, Robertson 0-2). Rebounds_San Diego 38 (Brown 12), Portland 36 (Sjolund 11). Assists_San Diego 8 (Gultekin, Townsend 3), Portland 18 (Robertson 9). Total Fouls_San Diego 20, Portland 9.
