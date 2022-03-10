Portland St. 77, S. Utah 65

PORTLAND ST. (14-16)
Thomas 8-13 2-2 20, Alley 3-7 2-4 8, Burke 3-4 2-2 10, Carter 4-8 4-4 13, Squire 2-6 4-4 8, Starks 4-6 0-0 9, Ruffin 0-3 0-0 0, Curtiss 3-4 3-3 9, Eyman 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 27-52 17-21 77.
S. UTAH (20-11)
Fausett 9-14 0-0 19, Spurgin 3-4 6-6 12, Knight 6-13 1-3 13, Marin 4-14 4-4 13, Moody 1-11 0-0 3, Butler 1-7 0-1 2, Fleming 1-6 1-2 3, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 12-16 65.
Halftime_Portland St. 35-20. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 6-17 (Burke 2-3, Thomas 2-5, Starks 1-2, Carter 1-3, Ruffin 0-1, Squire 0-1, Alley 0-2), S. Utah 3-25 (Fausett 1-4, Marin 1-6, Moody 1-10, Spurgin 0-1, Butler 0-2, Fleming 0-2). Rebounds_Portland St. 32 (Thomas 7), S. Utah 33 (Fausett 9). Assists_Portland St. 10 (Carter 3), S. Utah 3 (Spurgin 2). Total Fouls_Portland St. 17, S. Utah 19.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.