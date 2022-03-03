Trending:
Portland St. 79, Idaho 68

March 3, 2022 11:29 pm
PORTLAND ST. (12-15)

Thomas 6-13 1-1 14, Alley 7-15 0-0 15, Burke 2-4 0-0 4, Carter 3-6 4-6 11, Squire 4-7 0-0 9, Eyman 1-4 1-2 3, Ruffin 7-10 5-9 19, Starks 0-4 0-0 0, Dawson 1-1 2-3 4, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 13-21 79.

IDAHO (8-21)

Christensen 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 6-16 11-15 24, Dixon 3-15 4-4 10, Salih 2-4 0-0 6, Smith 2-5 0-2 6, Pepple 8-10 1-1 17, King 1-5 1-1 3, Kilgore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 17-23 68.

Halftime_Idaho 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 4-15 (Thomas 1-2, Carter 1-3, Squire 1-3, Alley 1-4, Burke 0-1, Ruffin 0-1, Starks 0-1), Idaho 5-15 (Salih 2-4, Smith 2-4, Anderson 1-5, Dixon 0-1, King 0-1). Fouled Out_Carter, Starks. Rebounds_Portland St. 24 (Thomas 11), Idaho 37 (Anderson 10). Assists_Portland St. 11 (Burke 4), Idaho 11 (Anderson, Dixon 3). Total Fouls_Portland St. 25, Idaho 22. A_1,231 (4,200).

