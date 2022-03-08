Trending:
Portland State Vikings play in Big Sky Tournament against the Idaho State Bengals

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Idaho State Bengals (7-22, 5-15 Big Sky) vs. Portland State Vikings (12-16, 10-10 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings and Idaho State Bengals play in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Vikings are 7-7 in home games. Portland State is the top team in the Big Sky with 36.0 points in the paint led by James Jean-Marie averaging 1.6.

The Bengals are 5-15 in Big Sky play. Idaho State is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Vikings won 73-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Khalid Thomas led the Vikings with 27 points, and Tarik Cool led the Bengals with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Carter III is averaging 9.7 points for the Vikings. Ezekiel Alley is averaging 17.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Cool is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bengals. Jared Rodriguez is averaging 12.0 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

