Power plays carry Hurricanes past Lightning 3-2

BOB SUTTON
March 22, 2022 10:05 pm
2 min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas and Tony DeAngelo scored on Carolina’s slumping power play, and the Hurricanes stopped a four-game slide by topping the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina, and Seth Jarvis had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for just his second win this month.

Nick Paul scored in his first Tampa Bay game and Alex Killorn closed the gap with 59.3 seconds remaining. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots, but the Lightning lost for the fifth time in its last seven games.

The Hurricanes went six consecutive games without a power-play goal and then scored two of them within a seven-minute span in the second period. They accounted for the team’s first two goals.

Necas scored at 6:56, giving the Hurricanes their first goal in more than five full periods and an overtime session dating to the second period Friday night.

Paul got Tampa Bay even by redirecting Ross Colton’s shot 9:39 into the second.

DeAngelo regained the lead for Carolina when he took a shot from inside the blue line and it bounced off a Tampa Bay player.

The Hurricanes went up 3-1 at 8:09 of the third when Aho controlled the puck with his skate before jamming it across the line as Vasilevskiy was a tad late in responding. Aho has a team-leading 28 goals.

THEM AGAIN

Other than a preseason game, this was the first visit for the Lightning to Raleigh since last June, when Tampa Bay won Game 5 to complete a playoff series with Carolina. The Lightning also won Games 1 and 2 on the road.

The Hurricanes improved to 2-0-0 against Tampa Bay this season, with the final scheduled meeting next week in Florida.

This game marked the first stop on a four-game trip for Tampa Bay.

WELCOME ABOARD

Paul, a left winger, joined the Lightning following a weekend trade with the Ottawa Senators. He scored 11 goals with Ottawa.

Forward Max Domi joined the Hurricanes earlier in the day after a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. He wasn’t in the lineup, but that should come later in the week.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Boston on Thursday.

Hurricanes: Host Dallas on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

