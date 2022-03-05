Princeton 93, Penn 70

PRINCETON (22-5)
Evbuomwan 9-14 5-9 23, Allocco 5-8 0-1 12, Friberg 6-10 1-1 18, Llewellyn 10-18 0-1 24, Wright 2-5 0-0 5, Johns 2-5 0-1 4, Barnes 1-3 1-1 3, Peters 1-1 0-0 2, Bagin 0-1 0-0 0, Kellman 1-2 0-0 2, Martini 0-0 0-0 0, Hooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 7-14 93.
PENN (12-15)
Martz 2-8 0-0 5, Dingle 14-25 3-4 31, Ryan 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 4-7 0-0 10, Slajchert 6-13 0-0 12, Monroe 1-4 0-0 2, Moshkovitz 3-5 0-0 6, Charles 0-1 1-2 1, Laczkowski 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-66 4-6 70.
Halftime_Princeton 45-31. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 12-26 (Friberg 5-8, Llewellyn 4-9, Allocco 2-3, Wright 1-3, Bagin 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Johns 0-1), Penn 4-19 (Washington 2-3, Laczkowski 1-1, Martz 1-4, Charles 0-1, Slajchert 0-2, Dingle 0-8). Fouled Out_Moshkovitz. Rebounds_Princeton 28 (Evbuomwan 8), Penn 34 (Monroe 14). Assists_Princeton 13 (Evbuomwan 7), Penn 10 (Dingle, Monroe, Moshkovitz 3). Total Fouls_Princeton 11, Penn 17. A_3,911 (8,722).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.