Puerto Rico Open Par Scores

Sunday

At Grand Reserve Country Club

Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Purse: $3.7 million

Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72

Final Round

Ryan Brehm 66-67-68-67—268 -20 Max McGreevy 70-64-71-69—274 -14 Tommy Gainey 69-67-69-70—275 -13 Brandon Wu 69-69-68-69—275 -13 Chad Ramey 69-68-68-71—276 -12 Callum Tarren 70-65-71-70—276 -12 Brice Garnett 70-68-69-70—277 -11 Christopher Gotterup 68-68-70-71—277 -11 Mark Hensby 70-67-71-69—277 -11 Jim Herman 76-66-66-69—277 -11 Nate Lashley 69-72-69-67—277 -11 Cameron Percy 72-68-71-66—277 -11 Matthias Schwab 70-66-72-69—277 -11 Vaughn Taylor 68-72-69-68—277 -11 Kevin Yu 73-66-70-68—277 -11 Michael Kim 65-69-70-74—278 -10 Chan Kim 70-70-69-69—278 -10 Ben Kohles 68-70-71-69—278 -10 David Lingmerth 72-69-70-67—278 -10 Spencer Ralston 71-68-68-71—278 -10 Kyle Stanley 71-69-69-69—278 -10 Ricky Barnes 70-69-73-67—279 -9 Patrick Flavin 68-68-74-69—279 -9 Sung Kang 69-68-72-70—279 -9 Andrew Novak 69-67-69-74—279 -9 Brian Stuard 71-69-68-71—279 -9 Josh Teater 71-68-71-69—279 -9 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-69-70-74—280 -8 Aaron Baddeley 67-72-69-72—280 -8 Joseph Bramlett 72-69-70-69—280 -8 Nick Hardy 68-75-71-66—280 -8 Kurt Kitayama 76-66-67-71—280 -8 Richy Werenski 69-71-69-71—280 -8 Jared Wolfe 70-71-69-70—280 -8 Tyler Duncan 73-69-73-66—281 -7 Satoshi Kodaira 68-66-77-70—281 -7 Justin Lower 69-70-70-72—281 -7 Rafa Cabrera Bello 69-71-71-71—282 -6 Mark Hubbard 73-69-73-67—282 -6 Peter Uihlein 68-72-71-71—282 -6 Scott Brown 71-69-67-76—283 -5 Greg Chalmers 68-71-70-74—283 -5 Michael Gligic 70-72-71-70—283 -5 Scott Gutschewski 72-71-71-69—283 -5 Bill Haas 72-66-70-75—283 -5 Jim Knous 71-65-77-70—283 -5 Seth Reeves 71-71-72-69—283 -5 Chase Seiffert 65-72-71-75—283 -5 Dawie Van der Walt 72-66-70-75—283 -5 Sang-Moon Bae 69-67-76-72—284 -4 Brett Drewitt 71-71-73-69—284 -4 Fabian Gomez 73-68-72-71—284 -4 Kelly Kraft 70-71-72-71—284 -4 Curtis Thompson 71-72-72-69—284 -4 Seung-Yul Noh 71-70-73-71—285 -3 Victor Perez 73-69-74-69—285 -3 D.A. Points 69-72-75-69—285 -3 Austin Smotherman 73-67-74-71—285 -3 Rafael Campos 70-68-73-75—286 -2 D.J. Trahan 70-69-74-73—286 -2 Austin Cook 71-72-71-73—287 -1 Brian Davis 69-72-72-74—287 -1 Derek Ernst 72-69-70-76—287 -1 Chesson Hadley 71-70-72-74—287 -1 Richard S Johnson 75-68-69-75—287 -1 Robert Garrigus 72-71-75-70—288 E Bo Hoag 73-70-74-71—288 E Trevor Werbylo 72-71-74-72—289 +1 Bryson Nimmer 73-70-74-73—290 +2 Matt Every 71-70-74-79—294 +6

