Sports News

Puerto Rico Open Par Scores

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 5:43 pm
2 min read
      

Sunday

At Grand Reserve Country Club

Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Purse: $3.7 million

Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72

Final Round

Ryan Brehm 66-67-68-67—268 -20
Max McGreevy 70-64-71-69—274 -14
Tommy Gainey 69-67-69-70—275 -13
Brandon Wu 69-69-68-69—275 -13
Chad Ramey 69-68-68-71—276 -12
Callum Tarren 70-65-71-70—276 -12
Brice Garnett 70-68-69-70—277 -11
Christopher Gotterup 68-68-70-71—277 -11
Mark Hensby 70-67-71-69—277 -11
Jim Herman 76-66-66-69—277 -11
Nate Lashley 69-72-69-67—277 -11
Cameron Percy 72-68-71-66—277 -11
Matthias Schwab 70-66-72-69—277 -11
Vaughn Taylor 68-72-69-68—277 -11
Kevin Yu 73-66-70-68—277 -11
Michael Kim 65-69-70-74—278 -10
Chan Kim 70-70-69-69—278 -10
Ben Kohles 68-70-71-69—278 -10
David Lingmerth 72-69-70-67—278 -10
Spencer Ralston 71-68-68-71—278 -10
Kyle Stanley 71-69-69-69—278 -10
Ricky Barnes 70-69-73-67—279 -9
Patrick Flavin 68-68-74-69—279 -9
Sung Kang 69-68-72-70—279 -9
Andrew Novak 69-67-69-74—279 -9
Brian Stuard 71-69-68-71—279 -9
Josh Teater 71-68-71-69—279 -9
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-69-70-74—280 -8
Aaron Baddeley 67-72-69-72—280 -8
Joseph Bramlett 72-69-70-69—280 -8
Nick Hardy 68-75-71-66—280 -8
Kurt Kitayama 76-66-67-71—280 -8
Richy Werenski 69-71-69-71—280 -8
Jared Wolfe 70-71-69-70—280 -8
Tyler Duncan 73-69-73-66—281 -7
Satoshi Kodaira 68-66-77-70—281 -7
Justin Lower 69-70-70-72—281 -7
Rafa Cabrera Bello 69-71-71-71—282 -6
Mark Hubbard 73-69-73-67—282 -6
Peter Uihlein 68-72-71-71—282 -6
Scott Brown 71-69-67-76—283 -5
Greg Chalmers 68-71-70-74—283 -5
Michael Gligic 70-72-71-70—283 -5
Scott Gutschewski 72-71-71-69—283 -5
Bill Haas 72-66-70-75—283 -5
Jim Knous 71-65-77-70—283 -5
Seth Reeves 71-71-72-69—283 -5
Chase Seiffert 65-72-71-75—283 -5
Dawie Van der Walt 72-66-70-75—283 -5
Sang-Moon Bae 69-67-76-72—284 -4
Brett Drewitt 71-71-73-69—284 -4
Fabian Gomez 73-68-72-71—284 -4
Kelly Kraft 70-71-72-71—284 -4
Curtis Thompson 71-72-72-69—284 -4
Seung-Yul Noh 71-70-73-71—285 -3
Victor Perez 73-69-74-69—285 -3
D.A. Points 69-72-75-69—285 -3
Austin Smotherman 73-67-74-71—285 -3
Rafael Campos 70-68-73-75—286 -2
D.J. Trahan 70-69-74-73—286 -2
Austin Cook 71-72-71-73—287 -1
Brian Davis 69-72-72-74—287 -1
Derek Ernst 72-69-70-76—287 -1
Chesson Hadley 71-70-72-74—287 -1
Richard S Johnson 75-68-69-75—287 -1
Robert Garrigus 72-71-75-70—288 E
Bo Hoag 73-70-74-71—288 E
Trevor Werbylo 72-71-74-72—289 +1
Bryson Nimmer 73-70-74-73—290 +2
Matt Every 71-70-74-79—294 +6

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

