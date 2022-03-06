Puerto Rico Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Ryan Brehm
|66-67-68-67—268
|-20
|Max McGreevy
|70-64-71-69—274
|-14
|Tommy Gainey
|69-67-69-70—275
|-13
|Brandon Wu
|69-69-68-69—275
|-13
|Chad Ramey
|69-68-68-71—276
|-12
|Callum Tarren
|70-65-71-70—276
|-12
|Brice Garnett
|70-68-69-70—277
|-11
|Christopher Gotterup
|68-68-70-71—277
|-11
|Mark Hensby
|70-67-71-69—277
|-11
|Jim Herman
|76-66-66-69—277
|-11
|Nate Lashley
|69-72-69-67—277
|-11
|Cameron Percy
|72-68-71-66—277
|-11
|Matthias Schwab
|70-66-72-69—277
|-11
|Vaughn Taylor
|68-72-69-68—277
|-11
|Kevin Yu
|73-66-70-68—277
|-11
|Michael Kim
|65-69-70-74—278
|-10
|Chan Kim
|70-70-69-69—278
|-10
|Ben Kohles
|68-70-71-69—278
|-10
|David Lingmerth
|72-69-70-67—278
|-10
|Spencer Ralston
|71-68-68-71—278
|-10
|Kyle Stanley
|71-69-69-69—278
|-10
|Ricky Barnes
|70-69-73-67—279
|-9
|Patrick Flavin
|68-68-74-69—279
|-9
|Sung Kang
|69-68-72-70—279
|-9
|Andrew Novak
|69-67-69-74—279
|-9
|Brian Stuard
|71-69-68-71—279
|-9
|Josh Teater
|71-68-71-69—279
|-9
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|67-69-70-74—280
|-8
|Aaron Baddeley
|67-72-69-72—280
|-8
|Joseph Bramlett
|72-69-70-69—280
|-8
|Nick Hardy
|68-75-71-66—280
|-8
|Kurt Kitayama
|76-66-67-71—280
|-8
|Richy Werenski
|69-71-69-71—280
|-8
|Jared Wolfe
|70-71-69-70—280
|-8
|Tyler Duncan
|73-69-73-66—281
|-7
|Satoshi Kodaira
|68-66-77-70—281
|-7
|Justin Lower
|69-70-70-72—281
|-7
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|69-71-71-71—282
|-6
|Mark Hubbard
|73-69-73-67—282
|-6
|Peter Uihlein
|68-72-71-71—282
|-6
|Scott Brown
|71-69-67-76—283
|-5
|Greg Chalmers
|68-71-70-74—283
|-5
|Michael Gligic
|70-72-71-70—283
|-5
|Scott Gutschewski
|72-71-71-69—283
|-5
|Bill Haas
|72-66-70-75—283
|-5
|Jim Knous
|71-65-77-70—283
|-5
|Seth Reeves
|71-71-72-69—283
|-5
|Chase Seiffert
|65-72-71-75—283
|-5
|Dawie Van der Walt
|72-66-70-75—283
|-5
|Sang-Moon Bae
|69-67-76-72—284
|-4
|Brett Drewitt
|71-71-73-69—284
|-4
|Fabian Gomez
|73-68-72-71—284
|-4
|Kelly Kraft
|70-71-72-71—284
|-4
|Curtis Thompson
|71-72-72-69—284
|-4
|Seung-Yul Noh
|71-70-73-71—285
|-3
|Victor Perez
|73-69-74-69—285
|-3
|D.A. Points
|69-72-75-69—285
|-3
|Austin Smotherman
|73-67-74-71—285
|-3
|Rafael Campos
|70-68-73-75—286
|-2
|D.J. Trahan
|70-69-74-73—286
|-2
|Austin Cook
|71-72-71-73—287
|-1
|Brian Davis
|69-72-72-74—287
|-1
|Derek Ernst
|72-69-70-76—287
|-1
|Chesson Hadley
|71-70-72-74—287
|-1
|Richard S Johnson
|75-68-69-75—287
|-1
|Robert Garrigus
|72-71-75-70—288
|E
|Bo Hoag
|73-70-74-71—288
|E
|Trevor Werbylo
|72-71-74-72—289
|+1
|Bryson Nimmer
|73-70-74-73—290
|+2
|Matt Every
|71-70-74-79—294
|+6
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.