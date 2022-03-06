Trending:
Puerto Rico Open Scores

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 6:42 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At Grand Reserve Country Club
Purse: $3.7 million
Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses
Final Round

Ryan Brehm (300), $666,000 66-67-68-67_268

Max McGreevy (165), $403,300 70-64-71-69_274

Brandon Wu (93), $218,300 69-69-68-69_275

Tommy Gainey (93), $218,300 69-67-69-70_275

Callum Tarren (63), $142,913 70-65-71-70_276

Chad Ramey (63), $142,913 69-68-68-71_276

Nate Lashley (40), $97,356 69-72-69-67_277

Cameron Percy (40), $97,356 72-68-71-66_277

Vaughn Taylor (40), $97,356 68-72-69-68_277

Kevin Yu (0), $97,356 73-66-70-68_277

Mark Hensby (40), $97,356 70-67-71-69_277

Matthias Schwab (40), $97,356 70-66-72-69_277

Brice Garnett (40), $97,356 70-68-69-70_277

Jim Herman (40), $97,356 76-66-66-69_277

Christopher Gotterup 68-68-70-71_277

David Lingmerth (29), $58,275 72-69-70-67_278

Ben Kohles (29), $58,275 68-70-71-69_278

Chan Kim (0), $58,275 70-70-69-69_278

Kyle Stanley (29), $58,275 71-69-69-69_278

Spencer Ralston (0), $58,275 71-68-68-71_278

Michael Kim (29), $58,275 65-69-70-74_278

Josh Teater (0), $37,308 71-68-71-69_279

Patrick Flavin (0), $37,308 68-68-74-69_279

Sung Kang (23), $37,308 69-68-72-70_279

Ricky Barnes (23), $37,308 70-69-73-67_279

Brian Stuard (23), $37,308 71-69-68-71_279

Andrew Novak (23), $37,308 69-67-69-74_279

Joseph Bramlett (16), $25,345 72-69-70-69_280

Jared Wolfe (16), $25,345 70-71-69-70_280

Kurt Kitayama (16), $25,345 76-66-67-71_280

Richy Werenski (16), $25,345 69-71-69-71_280

Aaron Baddeley (16), $25,345 67-72-69-72_280

Nick Hardy (16), $25,345 68-75-71-66_280

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (16), $25,345 67-69-70-74_280

Justin Lower (12), $20,165 69-70-70-72_281

Satoshi Kodaira (12), $20,165 68-66-77-70_281

Tyler Duncan (12), $20,165 73-69-73-66_281

Rafa Cabrera Bello (0), $17,575 69-71-71-71_282

Peter Uihlein (11), $17,575 68-72-71-71_282

Mark Hubbard (11), $17,575 73-69-73-67_282

Greg Chalmers (7), $13,151 68-71-70-74_283

Michael Gligic (7), $13,151 70-72-71-70_283

Bill Haas (7), $13,151 72-66-70-75_283

Jim Knous (7), $13,151 71-65-77-70_283

Dawie van der Walt (7), $13,151 72-66-70-75_283

Chase Seiffert (7), $13,151 65-72-71-75_283

Scott Gutschewski (7), $13,151 72-71-71-69_283

Seth Reeves (7), $13,151 71-71-72-69_283

Scott Brown (7), $13,151 71-69-67-76_283

Sangmoon Bae (5), $9,317 69-67-76-72_284

Fabián Gómez (5), $9,317 73-68-72-71_284

Kelly Kraft (5), $9,317 70-71-72-71_284

Curtis Thompson (5), $9,317 71-72-72-69_284

Brett Drewitt (5), $9,317 71-71-73-69_284

Seung-Yul Noh (4), $8,658 71-70-73-71_285

Austin Smotherman (4), $8,658 73-67-74-71_285

Victor Perez (0), $8,658 73-69-74-69_285

D.A. Points (4), $8,658 69-72-75-69_285

Rafael Campos (0), $8,436 70-68-73-75_286

D.J. Trahan (3), $8,436 70-69-74-73_286

Derek Ernst (3), $8,177 72-69-70-76_287

Richard S. Johnson (3), $8,177 75-68-69-75_287

Brian Davis (3), $8,177 69-72-72-74_287

Chesson Hadley (3), $8,177 71-70-72-74_287

Austin Cook (3), $8,177 71-72-71-73_287

Bo Hoag (2), $7,918 73-70-74-71_288

Robert Garrigus (2), $7,918 72-71-75-70_288

Trevor Werbylo (0), $7,807 72-71-74-72_289

Bryson Nimmer (0), $7,733 73-70-74-73_290

Matt Every (2), $7,659 71-70-74-79_294

