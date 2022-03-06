Puerto Rico Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Grand Reserve Country Club
|Purse: $3.7 million
|Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
|Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses
|Final Round
Ryan Brehm (300), $666,000 66-67-68-67_268
Max McGreevy (165), $403,300 70-64-71-69_274
Brandon Wu (93), $218,300 69-69-68-69_275
Tommy Gainey (93), $218,300 69-67-69-70_275
Callum Tarren (63), $142,913 70-65-71-70_276
Chad Ramey (63), $142,913 69-68-68-71_276
Nate Lashley (40), $97,356 69-72-69-67_277
Cameron Percy (40), $97,356 72-68-71-66_277
Vaughn Taylor (40), $97,356 68-72-69-68_277
Kevin Yu (0), $97,356 73-66-70-68_277
Mark Hensby (40), $97,356 70-67-71-69_277
Matthias Schwab (40), $97,356 70-66-72-69_277
Brice Garnett (40), $97,356 70-68-69-70_277
Jim Herman (40), $97,356 76-66-66-69_277
Christopher Gotterup 68-68-70-71_277
David Lingmerth (29), $58,275 72-69-70-67_278
Ben Kohles (29), $58,275 68-70-71-69_278
Chan Kim (0), $58,275 70-70-69-69_278
Kyle Stanley (29), $58,275 71-69-69-69_278
Spencer Ralston (0), $58,275 71-68-68-71_278
Michael Kim (29), $58,275 65-69-70-74_278
Josh Teater (0), $37,308 71-68-71-69_279
Patrick Flavin (0), $37,308 68-68-74-69_279
Sung Kang (23), $37,308 69-68-72-70_279
Ricky Barnes (23), $37,308 70-69-73-67_279
Brian Stuard (23), $37,308 71-69-68-71_279
Andrew Novak (23), $37,308 69-67-69-74_279
Joseph Bramlett (16), $25,345 72-69-70-69_280
Jared Wolfe (16), $25,345 70-71-69-70_280
Kurt Kitayama (16), $25,345 76-66-67-71_280
Richy Werenski (16), $25,345 69-71-69-71_280
Aaron Baddeley (16), $25,345 67-72-69-72_280
Nick Hardy (16), $25,345 68-75-71-66_280
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (16), $25,345 67-69-70-74_280
Justin Lower (12), $20,165 69-70-70-72_281
Satoshi Kodaira (12), $20,165 68-66-77-70_281
Tyler Duncan (12), $20,165 73-69-73-66_281
Rafa Cabrera Bello (0), $17,575 69-71-71-71_282
Peter Uihlein (11), $17,575 68-72-71-71_282
Mark Hubbard (11), $17,575 73-69-73-67_282
Greg Chalmers (7), $13,151 68-71-70-74_283
Michael Gligic (7), $13,151 70-72-71-70_283
Bill Haas (7), $13,151 72-66-70-75_283
Jim Knous (7), $13,151 71-65-77-70_283
Dawie van der Walt (7), $13,151 72-66-70-75_283
Chase Seiffert (7), $13,151 65-72-71-75_283
Scott Gutschewski (7), $13,151 72-71-71-69_283
Seth Reeves (7), $13,151 71-71-72-69_283
Scott Brown (7), $13,151 71-69-67-76_283
Sangmoon Bae (5), $9,317 69-67-76-72_284
Fabián Gómez (5), $9,317 73-68-72-71_284
Kelly Kraft (5), $9,317 70-71-72-71_284
Curtis Thompson (5), $9,317 71-72-72-69_284
Brett Drewitt (5), $9,317 71-71-73-69_284
Seung-Yul Noh (4), $8,658 71-70-73-71_285
Austin Smotherman (4), $8,658 73-67-74-71_285
Victor Perez (0), $8,658 73-69-74-69_285
D.A. Points (4), $8,658 69-72-75-69_285
Rafael Campos (0), $8,436 70-68-73-75_286
D.J. Trahan (3), $8,436 70-69-74-73_286
Derek Ernst (3), $8,177 72-69-70-76_287
Richard S. Johnson (3), $8,177 75-68-69-75_287
Brian Davis (3), $8,177 69-72-72-74_287
Chesson Hadley (3), $8,177 71-70-72-74_287
Austin Cook (3), $8,177 71-72-71-73_287
Bo Hoag (2), $7,918 73-70-74-71_288
Robert Garrigus (2), $7,918 72-71-75-70_288
Trevor Werbylo (0), $7,807 72-71-74-72_289
Bryson Nimmer (0), $7,733 73-70-74-73_290
Matt Every (2), $7,659 71-70-74-79_294
