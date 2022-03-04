Pullin lifts UC Riverside over CSU Fullerton 75-72

Trending:
The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 2:00 am
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Zyon Pullin totaled 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds to help UC Riverside hold off Cal State Fullerton 75-72 on Thursday night.

Wil Tattersall had 15 points for the Highlanders (16-10, 10-6 Big West Conference). Flynn Cameron added 14 points and six rebounds, while Dominick Pickett scored 13.

Damari Milstead scored a career-high 26 points for the Titans (17-10, 11-5). E.J. Anosike added 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Titans for the season. UC Riverside defeated Cal State Fullerton 67-54 on Jan. 29.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

