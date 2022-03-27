Qatar Masters Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (460), $308,344
|67-71-73-70—281
|-7
|Chase Hanna, United States (305), $199,517
|70-66-75-71—282
|-6
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (154), $102,479
|74-65-73-71—283
|-5
|Adrian Meronk, Poland (154), $102,479
|66-70-72-75—283
|-5
|Marcus Armitage, England (75), $50,061
|71-73-71-69—284
|-4
|Gavin Green, Malaysia (75), $50,061
|77-67-69-71—284
|-4
|Justin Harding, South Africa (75), $50,061
|76-68-70-70—284
|-4
|Matthew Jordan, England (75), $50,061
|69-69-70-76—284
|-4
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (75), $50,061
|64-71-75-74—284
|-4
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain (75), $50,061
|70-70-70-74—284
|-4
|Kalle Samooja, Finland (75), $50,061
|74-69-66-75—284
|-4
|Laurie Canter, England (39), $25,837
|68-73-73-71—285
|-3
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark (39), $25,837
|66-75-75-69—285
|-3
|Craig Howie, Scotland (39), $25,837
|70-74-70-71—285
|-3
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa (39), $25,837
|68-68-74-75—285
|-3
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (39), $25,837
|71-69-76-69—285
|-3
|Wade Ormsby, Australia (39), $25,837
|68-72-73-72—285
|-3
|Justin Walters, South Africa (39), $25,837
|74-68-71-72—285
|-3
|Paul Waring, England (39), $25,837
|69-71-73-72—285
|-3
|Oliver Wilson, England (39), $25,837
|71-70-71-73—285
|-3
|Nino Bertasio, Italy (30), $19,680
|69-75-71-71—286
|-2
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands (30), $19,680
|71-71-70-74—286
|-2
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada (30), $19,680
|72-72-69-73—286
|-2
|Romain Langasque, France (30), $19,680
|66-71-75-74—286
|-2
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (30), $19,680
|70-69-76-71—286
|-2
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany (30), $19,680
|76-68-68-74—286
|-2
|Louis De Jager, South Africa (24), $15,871
|73-70-73-71—287
|-1
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa (24), $15,871
|72-70-73-72—287
|-1
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa (24), $15,871
|71-71-75-70—287
|-1
|Ross McGowan, England (24), $15,871
|69-71-73-74—287
|-1
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria (24), $15,871
|71-67-74-75—287
|-1
|Matthieu Pavon, France (24), $15,871
|72-71-71-73—287
|-1
|Robert Rock, England (24), $15,871
|67-76-71-73—287
|-1
|Jason Scrivener, Australia (24), $15,871
|72-72-69-74—287
|-1
|Julien Brun, France (20), $12,551
|70-69-78-71—288
|E
|George Coetzee, South Africa (20), $12,551
|71-72-72-73—288
|E
|Zander Lombard, South Africa (20), $12,551
|68-72-72-76—288
|E
|Andrea Pavan, Italy (20), $12,551
|69-73-71-75—288
|E
|Bernd Ritthammer, Germany (20), $12,551
|71-70-72-75—288
|E
|Dean Burmester, South Africa (16), $9,976
|70-72-76-71—289
|+1
|Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland (16), $9,976
|71-70-71-77—289
|+1
|David Drysdale, Scotland (16), $9,976
|72-68-78-71—289
|+1
|Nacho Elvira, Spain (16), $9,976
|73-71-73-72—289
|+1
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (16), $9,976
|71-71-72-75—289
|+1
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy (16), $9,976
|69-70-72-78—289
|+1
|Joel Sjoholm, Sweden (16), $9,976
|70-73-73-73—289
|+1
|Brandon Stone, South Africa (16), $9,976
|75-68-70-76—289
|+1
|Sami Valimaki, Finland (16), $9,976
|71-72-72-74—289
|+1
|Wu Ashun, China (10), $6,376
|69-74-73-74—290
|+2
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa (10), $6,376
|72-70-74-74—290
|+2
|Ross Fisher, England (10), $6,376
|69-72-72-77—290
|+2
|Grant Forrest, Scotland (10), $6,376
|76-67-72-75—290
|+2
|Lorenzo Gagli, Italy (10), $6,376
|71-70-75-74—290
|+2
|Niall Kearney, Ireland (10), $6,376
|70-71-72-77—290
|+2
|Sihwan Kim, United States (10), $6,376
|73-71-70-76—290
|+2
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (10), $6,376
|71-72-68-79—290
|+2
|Carlos Pigem, Spain (10), $6,376
|74-67-76-73—290
|+2
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland (10), $6,376
|71-73-70-76—290
|+2
|Ricardo Santos, Portugal (10), $6,376
|75-68-70-77—290
|+2
|Shubhankar Sharma, India (10), $6,376
|66-73-76-75—290
|+2
|Chris Wood, England (10), $6,376
|72-71-76-71—290
|+2
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden (7), $4,716
|68-71-76-76—291
|+3
|Daniel Gavins, England (7), $4,716
|71-67-76-77—291
|+3
|Julien Guerrier, France (7), $4,716
|70-73-74-74—291
|+3
|Jorge Campillo, Spain (6), $4,262
|70-74-77-71—292
|+4
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark (6), $4,262
|72-71-74-75—292
|+4
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland (6), $3,900
|69-72-74-78—293
|+5
|Callum Shinkwin, England (6), $3,900
|72-72-75-74—293
|+5
|Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic (5), $3,265
|74-70-75-75—294
|+6
|Yannik Paul, Germany (5), $3,265
|69-74-77-74—294
|+6
|Robin Roussel, France (5), $3,265
|71-69-76-78—294
|+6
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (5), $2,718
|68-76-75-77—296
|+8
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark (4), $2,713
|73-70-78-76—297
|+9
|Antoine Rozner, France (4), $2,713
|68-76-73-80—297
|+9
|Jack Senior, England (4), $2,709
|70-73-78-78—299
|+11
