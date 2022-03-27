Qatar Masters Par Scores

Sunday

At Doha Golf Club

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

Final Round

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (460), $308,344 67-71-73-70—281 -7 Chase Hanna, United States (305), $199,517 70-66-75-71—282 -6 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (154), $102,479 74-65-73-71—283 -5 Adrian Meronk, Poland (154), $102,479 66-70-72-75—283 -5 Marcus Armitage, England (75), $50,061 71-73-71-69—284 -4 Gavin Green, Malaysia (75), $50,061 77-67-69-71—284 -4 Justin Harding, South Africa (75), $50,061 76-68-70-70—284 -4 Matthew Jordan, England (75), $50,061 69-69-70-76—284 -4 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (75), $50,061 64-71-75-74—284 -4 Adrian Otaegui, Spain (75), $50,061 70-70-70-74—284 -4 Kalle Samooja, Finland (75), $50,061 74-69-66-75—284 -4 Laurie Canter, England (39), $25,837 68-73-73-71—285 -3 Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark (39), $25,837 66-75-75-69—285 -3 Craig Howie, Scotland (39), $25,837 70-74-70-71—285 -3 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa (39), $25,837 68-68-74-75—285 -3 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (39), $25,837 71-69-76-69—285 -3 Wade Ormsby, Australia (39), $25,837 68-72-73-72—285 -3 Justin Walters, South Africa (39), $25,837 74-68-71-72—285 -3 Paul Waring, England (39), $25,837 69-71-73-72—285 -3 Oliver Wilson, England (39), $25,837 71-70-71-73—285 -3 Nino Bertasio, Italy (30), $19,680 69-75-71-71—286 -2 Wil Besseling, Netherlands (30), $19,680 71-71-70-74—286 -2 Aaron Cockerill, Canada (30), $19,680 72-72-69-73—286 -2 Romain Langasque, France (30), $19,680 66-71-75-74—286 -2 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (30), $19,680 70-69-76-71—286 -2 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany (30), $19,680 76-68-68-74—286 -2 Louis De Jager, South Africa (24), $15,871 73-70-73-71—287 -1 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa (24), $15,871 72-70-73-72—287 -1 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa (24), $15,871 71-71-75-70—287 -1 Ross McGowan, England (24), $15,871 69-71-73-74—287 -1 Lukas Nemecz, Austria (24), $15,871 71-67-74-75—287 -1 Matthieu Pavon, France (24), $15,871 72-71-71-73—287 -1 Robert Rock, England (24), $15,871 67-76-71-73—287 -1 Jason Scrivener, Australia (24), $15,871 72-72-69-74—287 -1 Julien Brun, France (20), $12,551 70-69-78-71—288 E George Coetzee, South Africa (20), $12,551 71-72-72-73—288 E Zander Lombard, South Africa (20), $12,551 68-72-72-76—288 E Andrea Pavan, Italy (20), $12,551 69-73-71-75—288 E Bernd Ritthammer, Germany (20), $12,551 71-70-72-75—288 E Dean Burmester, South Africa (16), $9,976 70-72-76-71—289 +1 Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland (16), $9,976 71-70-71-77—289 +1 David Drysdale, Scotland (16), $9,976 72-68-78-71—289 +1 Nacho Elvira, Spain (16), $9,976 73-71-73-72—289 +1 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (16), $9,976 71-71-72-75—289 +1 Edoardo Molinari, Italy (16), $9,976 69-70-72-78—289 +1 Joel Sjoholm, Sweden (16), $9,976 70-73-73-73—289 +1 Brandon Stone, South Africa (16), $9,976 75-68-70-76—289 +1 Sami Valimaki, Finland (16), $9,976 71-72-72-74—289 +1 Wu Ashun, China (10), $6,376 69-74-73-74—290 +2 Darren Fichardt, South Africa (10), $6,376 72-70-74-74—290 +2 Ross Fisher, England (10), $6,376 69-72-72-77—290 +2 Grant Forrest, Scotland (10), $6,376 76-67-72-75—290 +2 Lorenzo Gagli, Italy (10), $6,376 71-70-75-74—290 +2 Niall Kearney, Ireland (10), $6,376 70-71-72-77—290 +2 Sihwan Kim, United States (10), $6,376 73-71-70-76—290 +2 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (10), $6,376 71-72-68-79—290 +2 Carlos Pigem, Spain (10), $6,376 74-67-76-73—290 +2 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland (10), $6,376 71-73-70-76—290 +2 Ricardo Santos, Portugal (10), $6,376 75-68-70-77—290 +2 Shubhankar Sharma, India (10), $6,376 66-73-76-75—290 +2 Chris Wood, England (10), $6,376 72-71-76-71—290 +2 Jens Dantorp, Sweden (7), $4,716 68-71-76-76—291 +3 Daniel Gavins, England (7), $4,716 71-67-76-77—291 +3 Julien Guerrier, France (7), $4,716 70-73-74-74—291 +3 Jorge Campillo, Spain (6), $4,262 70-74-77-71—292 +4 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark (6), $4,262 72-71-74-75—292 +4 Mikko Korhonen, Finland (6), $3,900 69-72-74-78—293 +5 Callum Shinkwin, England (6), $3,900 72-72-75-74—293 +5 Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic (5), $3,265 74-70-75-75—294 +6 Yannik Paul, Germany (5), $3,265 69-74-77-74—294 +6 Robin Roussel, France (5), $3,265 71-69-76-78—294 +6 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (5), $2,718 68-76-75-77—296 +8 Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark (4), $2,713 73-70-78-76—297 +9 Antoine Rozner, France (4), $2,713 68-76-73-80—297 +9 Jack Senior, England (4), $2,709 70-73-78-78—299 +11

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.