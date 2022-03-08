Quinnipiac 77, Marist 52

QUINNIPIAC (13-16)
Marfo 1-2 0-0 2, Rigoni 8-14 3-3 26, Balanc 6-10 2-2 18, D.Jones 7-13 2-2 20, Chenery 0-7 0-0 0, McGuire 2-4 0-0 5, Kortright 1-6 0-0 3, Riggins 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 26-60 8-9 77.
MARIST (14-16)
Cele 0-1 0-0 0, Enoh 2-2 1-4 5, Herasme 1-3 0-0 3, Ituka 4-9 0-0 8, Wright 6-16 1-2 14, J.Jones 5-13 2-4 12, Sullivan 5-7 0-0 10, Bell 0-6 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 4-10 52.
Halftime_Quinnipiac 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 17-35 (Rigoni 7-11, Balanc 4-5, D.Jones 4-9, Kortright 1-3, McGuire 1-3, Chenery 0-4), Marist 2-17 (Herasme 1-3, Wright 1-6, Harris 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, Bell 0-3, Ituka 0-3). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 38 (D.Jones 10), Marist 26 (Herasme, Wright, J.Jones 5). Assists_Quinnipiac 16 (D.Jones 8), Marist 2 (Wright 2). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 15, Marist 12.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.