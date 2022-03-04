Quintana leads Loyola Marymount (CA) against BYU

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-17, 3-12 WCC) vs. BYU Cougars (21-9, 9-6 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) visits the BYU Cougars after Joe Quintana scored 31 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 86-66 win against the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 12-2 at home. BYU ranks second in the WCC in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Fousseyni Traore leads the Cougars with 8.4 boards.

The Lions are 3-12 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount (CA) is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cougars won 79-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Te’Jon Lucas led the Cougars with 14 points, and Alex Merkviladze led the Lions with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Barcello averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Lucas is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for BYU.

Quintana is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.1 points. Eli Scott is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 77.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.