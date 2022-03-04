Trending:
Quintana lifts Loyola Marymount over Pacific 86-66 in WCC

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 12:14 am
< a min read
      

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Joe Quintana had a career-high 31 points as Loyola Marymount routed Pacific 86-66 in the West Coast Conference tournament first round on Thursday night.

Quintana shot 8 for 10 on 3-pointers.

Eli Scott had 20 points and eight rebounds for Loyola Marymount (11-17). Kwane Marble added 19 points. Jalin Anderson had 10 points and six assists.

Alphonso Anderson had 13 points for the Tigers (8-22). Jeremiah Bailey added 11 points and eight rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II had nine assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 .

