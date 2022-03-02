Radford Highlanders and North Carolina A&T Aggies meet in Big South Tournament

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-19, 6-10 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (11-17, 7-9 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -1.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders and North Carolina A&T Aggies meet in the Big South Tournament.

The Highlanders have gone 8-4 in home games. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Shaquan Jules averaging 1.7.

The Aggies are 6-10 against conference opponents. N.C. A&T ranks third in the Big South with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Collin Smith averaging 2.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Highlanders won 62-53 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Rashun Williams led the Highlanders with 15 points, and Marcus Watson led the Aggies with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Jeffers is averaging 9.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Highlanders. Williams is averaging 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Radford.

Watson is averaging 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Tyler Maye is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.