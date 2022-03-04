Rai leads Dartmouth against Harvard after 27-point showing

Dartmouth Big Green (8-16, 5-8 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (13-12, 5-8 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on the Harvard Crimson after Aaryn Rai scored 27 points in Dartmouth’s 84-70 victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Crimson are 9-5 on their home court. Harvard is 5-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Big Green are 5-8 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Harvard won the last meeting 60-59 on Jan. 18. Noah Kirkwood scored 24 points points to help lead the Crimson to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirkwood is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Brendan Barry averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Rai is averaging 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.